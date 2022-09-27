ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canada drops coronavirus rules for travelers

Traveling to Canada is about to get a lot easier. Starting Oct. 1, the country is dropping all coronavirus entry and travel restrictions. That means visitors will no longer be required to show proof of vaccination, get tested, submit health information through an official online site, report symptoms, isolate or quarantine, or wear a mask on planes or trains.
GOBankingRates

5 Best Costco Vacation Packages

It's no secret that Costco offers tons of savings opportunities for its members, including deals on food, clothing, electronics and more. But, are you maximizing the additional perks that...
FOXBusiness

Chinese company aims to sell 3 US resorts for $1.3 billion

A Chinese company is looking to sell three major U.S. resort hotels at a combined price tag of $1.3 billion, seeking to cash out these holdings during a powerful surge in leisure travel and resort business. Dajia Insurance Group Co. is putting up for sale the Montage in Laguna Beach,...
Mens Journal

10 Amazing Adults-Only Resorts for Your Next Kid-Free Getaway

Lots of things can ruin a good vacation: losing your passport, a brutal hangover, food poisoning. But let’s be honest: The number one culprit is kids. Whether they're your own or someone else's nothing grates the nerves and shatters solitude like babies wailing in the dining room, toddlers throwing tantrums, and pre-teens hosting cannonball contests […]
smartmeetings.com

The Breakdown on International Travel in 2022

International travel grew gradually in 2021 after the quarantine of 2019, yet 2022 has seen a huge spike. With more countries opening their borders and lifting Covid restrictions, 2022 international travel has increased exponentially since 2019 and progressing towards pre-pandemic numbers. But with the travel industry still reeling from the fallouts of Covid, heavy international travel traffic has been difficult for airports to handle. Staffing shortages, long security lines, delayed/canceled flights and less flights being scheduled are causing travel anxiety for planners. Smart Meetings breaks down the 2022 international travel buzz and gives travel tips to meet smart.
BBC

Condor reports 19% increase in car passengers between UK and Guernsey

Ferry operator Condor has reported a rise in the number of cars being brought to Guernsey over the summer. The company said it ferried 1,400 more cars between the UK and the island on high-speed services between 1 July and 20 September this year compared with the same period in 2019.
BoardingArea

35% RABATT bei IHG Japan

IHG hat einen netten Japan Sale laufen. Für IHG One Rewards Mitglieder gibt es 35% Rabatt!. “Enjoy 25%* off the Best Flex Rate when you use Advance Saver to book your stay at participating hotels and resorts across Japan and Micronesia. IHG One Rewards members receive an additional 10%...
Hotels Magazine

Briefs: New Jumeirah Group CEO; Wyndham grows all-inclusive

New Jumeirah Group CEO: Dubai Holding has appointed Katerina Giannouka as CEO of Jumeirah Group effective December. Giannouka has joined Jumeirah Group with over 20 years of expertise in business leadership, hotel development, operations, asset management and strategic advisory. Before joining Jumeirah, she served as president Asia Pacific of the Radisson Hotel Group since 2017 and before that, she led the Asia Pacific and China Development team at Rosewood Hotels & Resorts. Jumeirah Group, a member of Dubai Holding, operates a portfolio of 25 luxury properties totaling 6,500 keys across the Middle East, Europe and Asia.
AFP

Most markets drop again but sterling edges up after recovery

Most markets sank Friday after another tough day on US trading floors, with inflation continuing to soar and central bankers getting increasingly hawkish in their attempts to bring prices under control. "Risky assets don't stand a chance of a meaningful rally if the economy continues to show resilience while inflation continues to be significantly above the Fed's Funds rate," said OANDA's Edward Moya.
dornob.com

Thailand’s Latest Resort Looks Like the Billowing Sails of a Luxury Ship

Thailand’s Hon Thom Island will soon be home to a new luxury resort that makes you seriously wonder if it’s about to set sail into the ocean. The plans, recently revealed by the Singapore team of global architectural firm 10 Design, feature an enormous tower close to the waterfront that’s “designed to evoke a pair of billowing sails departing into the Gulf of Thailand.”
