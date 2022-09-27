Read full article on original website
A luxury cruise ship will allow residents to permanently live at sea. See inside its 237-square-foot studios selling for $1 million.
For a cool $1 million, you can fulfill your dreams of spending life at sea indefinitely. Just be prepared to trade in your comfortable multiroom home for a studio condominium so small that you'll have to sleep on a Murphy bed. Storylines is building the 18-deck MV Narrative, the startup's...
Traveler Sues Airbnb For $1.3 Million After Husband Dies From Contaminated Hot Tub
A New Zealand woman is gearing up to sue Airbnb following the death of her husband. Sandra Bermingham, 54, was visiting Gozo, Malta with her family in 2016 when her husband, Paul, became sick after using the hot tub in their Airbnb rental. Paul died a few days after returning home from the Christmas holiday from Legionnaires disease.
Canada drops coronavirus rules for travelers
Traveling to Canada is about to get a lot easier. Starting Oct. 1, the country is dropping all coronavirus entry and travel restrictions. That means visitors will no longer be required to show proof of vaccination, get tested, submit health information through an official online site, report symptoms, isolate or quarantine, or wear a mask on planes or trains.
Which Hotel Is the Most Luxurious in the World?
When it comes to hotels, luxury is in the eye of the beholder. One traveler might think a clean room with a double bed and a free breakfast buffet is the height of posh lodging, while another might...
5 Best Costco Vacation Packages
It's no secret that Costco offers tons of savings opportunities for its members, including deals on food, clothing, electronics and more. But, are you maximizing the additional perks that...
A New York team's shipping container home and tiny cabin stays have become popular on Airbnb. Now they want similar ones across the US.
A brother and sister team in New York is building tiny homes to list on platforms like Airbnb and Vrbo. Their two builds located a four-hour drive from New York City have been hitting an over 90% occupancy rate. The sibling duo wants to build 100 units around the country...
Chinese company aims to sell 3 US resorts for $1.3 billion
A Chinese company is looking to sell three major U.S. resort hotels at a combined price tag of $1.3 billion, seeking to cash out these holdings during a powerful surge in leisure travel and resort business. Dajia Insurance Group Co. is putting up for sale the Montage in Laguna Beach,...
Pennsylvania hotel among those with best breakfasts: study
It’s been long said that breakfast is the most important meal of the day. Hotels tend to acknowledge this importance by laying out a spread of delicious morning sustenance for their clientele, with one particular hotel in Pennsylvania being among those that serve the best breakfasts in the U.S.
5 of the Most Expensive Modern Vacation Mansions of 2022
When it comes to living in luxury, you can't go wrong with a mansion. And while most of us may not be interested in owning one ourselves, a week-long getaway in a gorgeous home with every amenity you...
10 Amazing Adults-Only Resorts for Your Next Kid-Free Getaway
Lots of things can ruin a good vacation: losing your passport, a brutal hangover, food poisoning. But let’s be honest: The number one culprit is kids. Whether they're your own or someone else's nothing grates the nerves and shatters solitude like babies wailing in the dining room, toddlers throwing tantrums, and pre-teens hosting cannonball contests […]
A Striking Modern Villa Tucked Into a Private Hillside on the Greek Island of Antiparos
Price: €7.5 million (US$7.5 million) This strikingly modern circular villa that’s tucked into a secluded hillside on the small Cyclades island of Antiparos offers privacy, a curved infinity pool that faces out to the Aegean Sea, an outdoor home theater and easy access to quiet beaches. Known as...
Amadeus Reports Global Hotel Occupancy Exceeds Pre-pandemic Levels in July and August with a Strong Q4 Forecasted - By Bertrand Cognard
For the summer of 2022, global hotel occupancy hit an average of nearly 70%, which is an increase of around 5% over the summer of 2019. Group and business travel segments are showing steady recovery in Q4, with 4.3 million group room nights already booked for H1 2023. After an...
The Breakdown on International Travel in 2022
International travel grew gradually in 2021 after the quarantine of 2019, yet 2022 has seen a huge spike. With more countries opening their borders and lifting Covid restrictions, 2022 international travel has increased exponentially since 2019 and progressing towards pre-pandemic numbers. But with the travel industry still reeling from the fallouts of Covid, heavy international travel traffic has been difficult for airports to handle. Staffing shortages, long security lines, delayed/canceled flights and less flights being scheduled are causing travel anxiety for planners. Smart Meetings breaks down the 2022 international travel buzz and gives travel tips to meet smart.
Condor reports 19% increase in car passengers between UK and Guernsey
Ferry operator Condor has reported a rise in the number of cars being brought to Guernsey over the summer. The company said it ferried 1,400 more cars between the UK and the island on high-speed services between 1 July and 20 September this year compared with the same period in 2019.
The 7 Best Fall Travel Destinations for 2022, According to Hotel Expert Brandon Berkson
Fall travel is, without a doubt, the best kind of travel. The weather virtually everywhere on Earth is just better in the fall. Case in point: I was in Croatia last week, and — while it had been a hot summer, it was 75 and sunny for the entirety of my stay — and, of course, it was far more navigable in the absence of the summer tourist, too.
35% RABATT bei IHG Japan
IHG hat einen netten Japan Sale laufen. Für IHG One Rewards Mitglieder gibt es 35% Rabatt!. “Enjoy 25%* off the Best Flex Rate when you use Advance Saver to book your stay at participating hotels and resorts across Japan and Micronesia. IHG One Rewards members receive an additional 10%...
Briefs: New Jumeirah Group CEO; Wyndham grows all-inclusive
New Jumeirah Group CEO: Dubai Holding has appointed Katerina Giannouka as CEO of Jumeirah Group effective December. Giannouka has joined Jumeirah Group with over 20 years of expertise in business leadership, hotel development, operations, asset management and strategic advisory. Before joining Jumeirah, she served as president Asia Pacific of the Radisson Hotel Group since 2017 and before that, she led the Asia Pacific and China Development team at Rosewood Hotels & Resorts. Jumeirah Group, a member of Dubai Holding, operates a portfolio of 25 luxury properties totaling 6,500 keys across the Middle East, Europe and Asia.
Most markets drop again but sterling edges up after recovery
Most markets sank Friday after another tough day on US trading floors, with inflation continuing to soar and central bankers getting increasingly hawkish in their attempts to bring prices under control. "Risky assets don't stand a chance of a meaningful rally if the economy continues to show resilience while inflation continues to be significantly above the Fed's Funds rate," said OANDA's Edward Moya.
Thailand’s Latest Resort Looks Like the Billowing Sails of a Luxury Ship
Thailand’s Hon Thom Island will soon be home to a new luxury resort that makes you seriously wonder if it’s about to set sail into the ocean. The plans, recently revealed by the Singapore team of global architectural firm 10 Design, feature an enormous tower close to the waterfront that’s “designed to evoke a pair of billowing sails departing into the Gulf of Thailand.”
Breakfast in, shopping out: tourists to the U.S. hit by soaring dollar
SAN FRANCISCO/NEW YORK/LONDON, Sept 29 (Reuters) - In the weeks before heading to San Francisco for their vacation this month, Jeff Skipper and his wife Valerie, from the United Kingdom, watched helplessly as the U.S. dollar continued its meteoric rise against the British pound.
