Travel

techaiapp.com

Hotels in Puglia: Italy’s Heel Has It All | Passport Magazine

On the heel of Italy’s boot, you’ll find Puglia. Nestled between the Adriatic and Ionian seas, this region has everything the Italophile could ever dream of, including extravagant Baroque churches realized by the finest architects, golden beaches with crystal clear water, whitewashed towns perched on limestone cliffs and lots of burrata (it is the birthplace after all). Puglia is also home to some of the country’s most splendid hideaways and masserias. Cracking the code for the perfect Mediterranean vacation, these hotels are the very definition of la dolce vita in Puglia.
Business Insider

A luxury cruise ship launching in 2025 will allow travelers to permanently live at sea with residences starting at $1 million — see what it'll be like aboard

Storylines is building a residential cruise ship that'll indefinitely circumnavigate the globe starting in 2025. Rooms aboard the vessel range from a $1 million studio to four-bedroom bi-level $8 million home. Some floor plans are almost sold out as the company continues to "build momentum everyday." Why take a monthslong...
CNN

The airports that travelers dread

A Middle Eastern airline has been named the best in the world, a New York-area airport has been named the worst for US customer satisfaction and Canada was the world leader for airport delays this summer.
travelawaits.com

9 Incredible Private Islands You Can Rent In The U.S. And Canada

All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. While we have loads of vacation rental recommendations, ranging from quaint cottages in the north to beaches in Florida, South Carolina, Hawaii, and beyond, we’re taking our picks a step further. It’s time for private island rentals!
GOBankingRates

5 Best Costco Vacation Packages

It's no secret that Costco offers tons of savings opportunities for its members, including deals on food, clothing, electronics and more. But, are you maximizing the additional perks that...
Time Out Global

Revealed: the world’s best hotel breakfasts

There’s something quite reassuring about staying at a hotel with a top-notch breakfast; about knowing that you’ve got access to some of the best food in a city without having to even step outside the building. But have you ever wondered which hotels around the world officially serve the best breakfast? Well, a new study from Mornings.co.uk might have the answer.
The Independent

Best hotels in Covent Garden 2022: Where to stay in London’s tourism hub for business trips and luxury breaks

Ah, Covent Garden. Sure, the performers and the pigeons still pervade the Piazza and you have to navigate the maps and backpacks that stop suddenly in the middle of the street, but this West End hub – sandwiched between intellectual Bloomsbury, anarchic Soho and the all-singing, all-dancing Theatreland – has had one hell of a glow-up. From establishing itself as a foodie haunt to re-establishing itself as one of London’s best places to shop, the creative spirit that bolstered some of its longest-running institutions, like the Flower Market and the Royal Opera House, is still clear to see – particularly...
thetasteedit.com

One of Paris’ Best-Kept Secrets

Just steps from the Sacré-Cœur, pass through the heavy velvet drapes and into the intimate candlelit dining area to experience some of the most unpretentious yet elegant dishes Paris has to offer. With a minimal staff, M. Danti is the sommelier, server, and consummate host while Mme. Boursier-Mougenot crafts seasonal, market-inspired dishes in the kitchen. In the cave, M. Danti has curated a selection of interesting, difficult-to-find labels from all over France.
Rene Cizio

Airbnb CEO Talks Travel Trends at Industry Event

Airbnb co-founder and CEO Brian Chesky spoke with Skift founder and CEO Rafat Ali at the Skift Global Forum in New York City on September 21. Skift is a news source for business travel. During the event, Chesky shared his perspective on the future of travel. He spoke on several topics related to Airbnb’s business and his insights on travel. Here are three travel trends he talked about in the interview.
thebossmagazine.com

Renting a Car for Business Travel: What To Consider

Renting a car might be intimidating, especially if you’re going somewhere you’ve never been before. There are many different car rental companies throughout the world, each with unique offerings and costs, making it challenging to select a vehicle without first knowing where you plan to travel. There are...
BoardingArea

New Pick Your Payoff Promotion Fall 2022 With IHG One Rewards

You can choose between earning either 2,000 bonus points every two qualifying nights or 10,000 bonus points every four qualifying nights at participating hotel and resort properties of IHG One Rewards for eligible stays between Thursday, October 13, 2022 and Saturday, December 31, 2022, with no maximum limit of bonus points imposed for the duration of what is called the Pick Your Payoff promotion…
drifttravel.com

Pueblo Bonito Sunset Beach: The Hotel With The World’s Most Beautiful Views

Reviewers have reached a consensus: the most beautiful hotel views in the world are commanded by Pueblo Bonito Sunset Beach Golf & Spa Resort in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, where pristine beaches trace the shores of the Pacific Ocean. A recent study gathered data from TripAdvisor on hotel and resort...
dornob.com

Thailand’s Latest Resort Looks Like the Billowing Sails of a Luxury Ship

Thailand’s Hon Thom Island will soon be home to a new luxury resort that makes you seriously wonder if it’s about to set sail into the ocean. The plans, recently revealed by the Singapore team of global architectural firm 10 Design, feature an enormous tower close to the waterfront that’s “designed to evoke a pair of billowing sails departing into the Gulf of Thailand.”
travelawaits.com

Kimpton To Open Its First All-Inclusive Resort — Here’s Where

All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. Kimpton Hotels is rebranding one of its properties in Mexico as the company’s first all-inclusive resort. Known primarily for its boutique...
