Read full article on original website
Related
A luxury cruise ship launching in 2025 will allow travelers to permanently live at sea with residences starting at $1 million — see what it'll be like aboard
Storylines is building a residential cruise ship that'll indefinitely circumnavigate the globe starting in 2025. Rooms aboard the vessel range from a $1 million studio to four-bedroom bi-level $8 million home. Some floor plans are almost sold out as the company continues to "build momentum everyday." Why take a monthslong...
I've worked on cruise ships for over 7 years. Here are 10 things first-time passengers should know.
From knowing what to pack to returning the pool towels, there are several things novice passengers should know before their first cruise vacation.
travelnoire.com
Traveler Sues Airbnb For $1.3 Million After Husband Dies From Contaminated Hot Tub
A New Zealand woman is gearing up to sue Airbnb following the death of her husband. Sandra Bermingham, 54, was visiting Gozo, Malta with her family in 2016 when her husband, Paul, became sick after using the hot tub in their Airbnb rental. Paul died a few days after returning home from the Christmas holiday from Legionnaires disease.
The airports that travelers dread
A Middle Eastern airline has been named the best in the world, a New York-area airport has been named the worst for US customer satisfaction and Canada was the world leader for airport delays this summer.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Which Hotel Is the Most Luxurious in the World?
When it comes to hotels, luxury is in the eye of the beholder. One traveler might think a clean room with a double bed and a free breakfast buffet is the height of posh lodging, while another might...
travelawaits.com
9 Incredible Private Islands You Can Rent In The U.S. And Canada
All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. While we have loads of vacation rental recommendations, ranging from quaint cottages in the north to beaches in Florida, South Carolina, Hawaii, and beyond, we’re taking our picks a step further. It’s time for private island rentals!
5 Best Costco Vacation Packages
It's no secret that Costco offers tons of savings opportunities for its members, including deals on food, clothing, electronics and more. But, are you maximizing the additional perks that...
msn.com
Woman's Review of Luxury Adults-Only Resort in Cancun Has People Sold
Need a grown-ups only getaway to relax on a beach while escaping the sounds of screaming kids? There are many adults-only resorts out there of varying qualities. However, this luxury resort in Cancun looks like it'll knock your socks off!. We're talking about the Live Aqua Cancun resort, which is...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
5 of the Most Expensive Modern Vacation Mansions of 2022
When it comes to living in luxury, you can't go wrong with a mansion. And while most of us may not be interested in owning one ourselves, a week-long getaway in a gorgeous home with every amenity you...
10 Amazing Adults-Only Resorts for Your Next Kid-Free Getaway
Lots of things can ruin a good vacation: losing your passport, a brutal hangover, food poisoning. But let’s be honest: The number one culprit is kids. Whether they're your own or someone else's nothing grates the nerves and shatters solitude like babies wailing in the dining room, toddlers throwing tantrums, and pre-teens hosting cannonball contests […]
"I Was Terrified The Whole Time": 16 Travelers Whose Nightmare AirBnbs Wrecked Their Dream Vacations
"The host said if we see any rodents, could we please try to kill them?"
Australia’s new Covid rules: isolation recommended but not required
From 14 October, people who test positive to Covid will no longer have to isolate, following a unanimous decision by national cabinet on Friday. The decision has divided epidemiologists, with some arguing it is safe to drop the mandatory requirements, while others say it will only increase cases. Here is...
vinlove.net
Three Vietnamese boutique resorts in Asia’s top
Legacy Yen Tu, Azerai La Residence, and Salinda Resort Phu Quoc Island are three winners of Travel World Awards 2022. At the World Travel Awards 2022 (World Travel Awards) Asia – Oceania region, Legacy Yen Tu won the award for Vietnam’s leading boutique resort . The boutique hotel...
The 7 Best Fall Travel Destinations for 2022, According to Hotel Expert Brandon Berkson
Fall travel is, without a doubt, the best kind of travel. The weather virtually everywhere on Earth is just better in the fall. Case in point: I was in Croatia last week, and — while it had been a hot summer, it was 75 and sunny for the entirety of my stay — and, of course, it was far more navigable in the absence of the summer tourist, too.
Japan will finally open up to independent travellers on 11 October
Japan, one of the last major nations to retain strict Covid controls on visitors, will finally open to independent travellers on 11 October. The country banned arrivals from dozens of countries, including the UK, on 1 April 2020, with borders closed to tourists for over two years. In June there...
thebossmagazine.com
Renting a Car for Business Travel: What To Consider
Renting a car might be intimidating, especially if you’re going somewhere you’ve never been before. There are many different car rental companies throughout the world, each with unique offerings and costs, making it challenging to select a vehicle without first knowing where you plan to travel. There are...
New Pick Your Payoff Promotion Fall 2022 With IHG One Rewards
You can choose between earning either 2,000 bonus points every two qualifying nights or 10,000 bonus points every four qualifying nights at participating hotel and resort properties of IHG One Rewards for eligible stays between Thursday, October 13, 2022 and Saturday, December 31, 2022, with no maximum limit of bonus points imposed for the duration of what is called the Pick Your Payoff promotion…
Time Out Global
Revealed: the world’s best hotel breakfasts
There’s something quite reassuring about staying at a hotel with a top-notch breakfast; about knowing that you’ve got access to some of the best food in a city without having to even step outside the building. But have you ever wondered which hotels around the world officially serve the best breakfast? Well, a new study from Mornings.co.uk might have the answer.
Most markets drop again but sterling edges up after recovery
Most markets sank Friday after another tough day on US trading floors, with inflation continuing to soar and central bankers getting increasingly hawkish in their attempts to bring prices under control. "Risky assets don't stand a chance of a meaningful rally if the economy continues to show resilience while inflation continues to be significantly above the Fed's Funds rate," said OANDA's Edward Moya.
dornob.com
Thailand’s Latest Resort Looks Like the Billowing Sails of a Luxury Ship
Thailand’s Hon Thom Island will soon be home to a new luxury resort that makes you seriously wonder if it’s about to set sail into the ocean. The plans, recently revealed by the Singapore team of global architectural firm 10 Design, feature an enormous tower close to the waterfront that’s “designed to evoke a pair of billowing sails departing into the Gulf of Thailand.”
Comments / 0