ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

Comments / 0

Related
Business Insider

A luxury cruise ship launching in 2025 will allow travelers to permanently live at sea with residences starting at $1 million — see what it'll be like aboard

Storylines is building a residential cruise ship that'll indefinitely circumnavigate the globe starting in 2025. Rooms aboard the vessel range from a $1 million studio to four-bedroom bi-level $8 million home. Some floor plans are almost sold out as the company continues to "build momentum everyday." Why take a monthslong...
TRAVEL
CNN

The airports that travelers dread

A Middle Eastern airline has been named the best in the world, a New York-area airport has been named the worst for US customer satisfaction and Canada was the world leader for airport delays this summer.
TRAVEL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Hotelresort#Linus Travel#Hotel Room#Holiday Hotel#Room Service#Hotels#Sheraton Chengdu#Yingxue Hotel#Lijiayuanzi Hostel
travelawaits.com

9 Incredible Private Islands You Can Rent In The U.S. And Canada

All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. While we have loads of vacation rental recommendations, ranging from quaint cottages in the north to beaches in Florida, South Carolina, Hawaii, and beyond, we’re taking our picks a step further. It’s time for private island rentals!
TRAVEL
GOBankingRates

5 Best Costco Vacation Packages

It's no secret that Costco offers tons of savings opportunities for its members, including deals on food, clothing, electronics and more. But, are you maximizing the additional perks that...
TRAVEL
msn.com

Woman's Review of Luxury Adults-Only Resort in Cancun Has People Sold

Need a grown-ups only getaway to relax on a beach while escaping the sounds of screaming kids? There are many adults-only resorts out there of varying qualities. However, this luxury resort in Cancun looks like it'll knock your socks off!. We're talking about the Live Aqua Cancun resort, which is...
TRAVEL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Tourism
NewsBreak
Vegetarian
NewsBreak
Travel
Country
China
Mens Journal

10 Amazing Adults-Only Resorts for Your Next Kid-Free Getaway

Lots of things can ruin a good vacation: losing your passport, a brutal hangover, food poisoning. But let’s be honest: The number one culprit is kids. Whether they're your own or someone else's nothing grates the nerves and shatters solitude like babies wailing in the dining room, toddlers throwing tantrums, and pre-teens hosting cannonball contests […]
TRAVEL
vinlove.net

Three Vietnamese boutique resorts in Asia’s top

Legacy Yen Tu, Azerai La Residence, and Salinda Resort Phu Quoc Island are three winners of Travel World Awards 2022. At the World Travel Awards 2022 (World Travel Awards) Asia – Oceania region, Legacy Yen Tu won the award for Vietnam’s leading boutique resort . The boutique hotel...
TRAVEL
thebossmagazine.com

Renting a Car for Business Travel: What To Consider

Renting a car might be intimidating, especially if you’re going somewhere you’ve never been before. There are many different car rental companies throughout the world, each with unique offerings and costs, making it challenging to select a vehicle without first knowing where you plan to travel. There are...
TRAVEL
BoardingArea

New Pick Your Payoff Promotion Fall 2022 With IHG One Rewards

You can choose between earning either 2,000 bonus points every two qualifying nights or 10,000 bonus points every four qualifying nights at participating hotel and resort properties of IHG One Rewards for eligible stays between Thursday, October 13, 2022 and Saturday, December 31, 2022, with no maximum limit of bonus points imposed for the duration of what is called the Pick Your Payoff promotion…
TRAVEL
Time Out Global

Revealed: the world’s best hotel breakfasts

There’s something quite reassuring about staying at a hotel with a top-notch breakfast; about knowing that you’ve got access to some of the best food in a city without having to even step outside the building. But have you ever wondered which hotels around the world officially serve the best breakfast? Well, a new study from Mornings.co.uk might have the answer.
TRAVEL
AFP

Most markets drop again but sterling edges up after recovery

Most markets sank Friday after another tough day on US trading floors, with inflation continuing to soar and central bankers getting increasingly hawkish in their attempts to bring prices under control. "Risky assets don't stand a chance of a meaningful rally if the economy continues to show resilience while inflation continues to be significantly above the Fed's Funds rate," said OANDA's Edward Moya.
MARKETS
dornob.com

Thailand’s Latest Resort Looks Like the Billowing Sails of a Luxury Ship

Thailand’s Hon Thom Island will soon be home to a new luxury resort that makes you seriously wonder if it’s about to set sail into the ocean. The plans, recently revealed by the Singapore team of global architectural firm 10 Design, feature an enormous tower close to the waterfront that’s “designed to evoke a pair of billowing sails departing into the Gulf of Thailand.”
TRAVEL

Comments / 0

Community Policy