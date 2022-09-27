The best steaks in the world , by staying in the most beautiful place on earth, Redes Parkland , Asturias, Spain. This family owned hotel was a total nice surprise. It was totally in the middle of the National Park in incredible views. We were in a typical Caserio, house typical in this area, decorated to fit the style of was has been in that area for centuries. The food was awesome and the attention of the hosts superb.

2 DAYS AGO