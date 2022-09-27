ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ARTnews

Discovery of Ancient Maya City with More Than 300 Buildings Halts Ongoing Railroad Project in Mexico

Efforts to construct the $8 billion Maya Train project have yet again been thwarted by the discovery of an ancient Maya archaeological site comprised of more than 300 buildings, according to Mexico’s National Institute of Anthropology and History (INAH). Construction in the Yucatán peninsula has been ongoing since 2020. Last Thursday, in a regular news briefing held by Mexican president Andrés Manuel López Obrador, INAH director Diego Prieto confirmed that an archaeological survey along section 5 of the project, between Playa del Carmen and Tulum, has uncovered a significant archeological site. More than 300 buildings have already been found in the...
NBC News

'No, not again!' In Mexico, 3 powerful earthquakes struck the same day

MEXICO CITY — As the parents of children killed when a school collapsed during Mexico’s 2017 earthquake celebrated a Mass in their memory, the ground began to shake again. “No, not again! My God, not again!” they shouted when a magnitude 7.6 earthquake rattled the capital Monday, killing two people in the Pacific coast state of Colima.
The Associated Press

Mexico is world's deadliest spot for environmental activists

VICAM, Mexico (AP) — Mexico has become the deadliest place in the world for environmental and land defense activists, according to a global survey released Wednesday, and the Yaqui Indigenous people of northern Mexico are still mourning the killing of water-defense leader Tomás Rojo found dead in June 2021. The murder of Indigenous land defenders often conjures up images of Amazon activists killed deep in the jungle — and Colombia and Brazil still account for many of the deaths. But according to a report by the nongovernmental group Global Witness, Mexico saw 54 activists killed in 2021, compared to 33 in Colombia and 26 in Brazil. The group recorded the deaths of 200 activists worldwide in 2021. Latin America accounted for over two-thirds of those slayings — often of the bravest and most well-respected people in their communities. That was the case with Tómas Rojo, who authorities claim was killed by a local drug gang that wanted the money the Yaquis sometimes earn by collecting tolls at informal highway checkpoints.
CBS LA

Strong quake jolts Mexico days after powerful temblor killed at least two

Mexico City — A powerful earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 6.8 struck Mexico early Thursday, causing buildings to sway and leaving at least one person dead in the nation's capital. Residents huddled in streets as seismic alarms blared.The temblor hit shortly after 1 a.m., just three days after a 7.6-magnitude quake shook western and central Mexico, killing two. The U.S. Geological Survey said Thursday's quake, like Monday's, was centered in the western state of Michoacan near the Pacific coast. The epicenter was about 29 miles south-southwest of Aguililla, Michoacan, at a depth of about 15 miles. Michoacan's...
Outsider.com

How Is Tequila Made? 7 Steps to Producing Tequila

Want to make your own tequila? Good luck. While there are only three ingredients in pure tequila—Blue Weber agave, yeast, and water—the process is complicated. In fact, technically speaking, if you want to make “tequila,” you’ll need a Blue Weber agave farm in the Mexican state of Jalisco or another approved municipality in the states of Guanajuato, Michoacan, Nayarit, or Tamaulipas.
CBS Denver

Colorado's 2022 chile season is red hot after warm, dry summer

It's a red hot season for Colorado's chile farmers. Chile season runs from August through October, and if you like the hot peppers, this is the perfect year to get some! This summer's high heat has been good for the chile crops."We've got a lot of chile," says Cathy Morales, owner of the Morales Family Chile Store. Her family roasts and sells chiles around Denver, grown on their farms in Hatch and Pueblo. The Morales' don't take sides in the big chile rivalry between the two towns."We love em' all!" Says Morales.After a hot, dry summer, they're enjoying a boom in their chile crops."It grows way better in a hotter climate," says Morales.Not only are "substantially" more chiles being harvested, but those that are, taste spicier."We do have spicier chile. They're a lot above heat this year," says Morales. It's an unforeseen benefit of the abnormal heat that's posed challenges to other kinds of produce. And Morales says the chile crops only require a little more water.Now customers are flocking to the Morale Family Chile Store to feel the heat."It's still going, it's still booming," says Morales.RELATED: Den-Mex cuisine in Colorado 'absolutely amazing' says food expert Gustavo Arellano
NBC Sports

Barrios’ stunner highlights Colombia’s 3-2 comeback vs. Mexico at Levi's

Football can oftentimes be a tale of two halves – just ask Mexico. After a promising first half where Mexico led 2-0 and unquestionably looked the better side with fluid attacking play, the second half told a completely different story as Colombia came back to win 3-2 at Levi’s Stadium, home of the San Francisco 49ers, on Tuesday.
Eater

The Ultimate Guide to Mexican Antojitos in Los Angeles

When it comes to satisfying hunger pangs throughout the day, Mexico stands out. Here, a multitude of tempting snacks called antojitos, most of which are arranged on vessels of masa, are sold by street vendors in every city, town, and neighborhood. Yet antojitos, which translates to “little whims,” or cravings, are so much more than a snack (botana), tapa, or appetizer. They are substantial enough to fill in for breakfast, lunch, dinner, or anything in between. In a country with 32 different culinary regions, these popular street snacks unify Mexican food culture, forging a national gastronomic identity with regional specificity.
The Associated Press

Taco Fans Rejoice: Taco Del Mar Celebrates National Taco Day with Golden Taco Ticket Promotion

DENVER, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 29, 2022-- Taco Del Mar, a brand always looking for ways to give their guests more of what they crave, is celebrating National Taco Day this October with its new Golden Taco Ticket promotion. Available starting October 4, Golden Taco Tickets provide taco fanatics the chance to indulge their cravings by redeeming one free taco per day, for 30 days with any purchase! This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220929005125/en/ Taco Del Mar’s Golden Taco Ticket (Graphic: Business Wire)
MotorTrend Magazine

Overlanding Adventure on the Trails of Baja Sur

Using our 2002 Toyota Tacoma with a 3.4-liter V-6, we embarked on a Baja overland adventure through one of the last frontiers on the North American continent. Read on for our account. We awoke to the cries of coyotes in the distance as the sun illuminated the eastern horizon. Rekindling...
ceoworld.biz

Wealthiest People in Mexico (September 28, 2022)

As of September 28, 2022, Carlos Slim Helu was the wealthiest man in Mexico, with an estimated net worth of 76.1 billion U.S. dollars, followed by German Larrea Mota Velasco (No. 2, $21.5 billion), Ricardo Salinas Pliego (No. 3, $10.5 billion); and Maria Asuncion Aramburuzabala (No. 4, $6.1 billion). Alejandro...
