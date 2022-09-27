ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Royals’ Women’s Soccer plays Bob Jones to scoreless draw

HARRISONBURG, Va. – The EMU women’s soccer team welcomed Bob Jones University to Harrisonburg on Wednesday for a midday matchup. Despite the best efforts by both teams, neither could break the scoreless tie as the Royals and Bruins ended 0-0. Records: EMU 0-7-2, 0-1-0 ODAC | Bob Jones 6-3-1, 0-0-0.
HARRISONBURG, VA
James Madison’s Conlon earns weekly SBC Men’s Soccer honor

NEW ORLEANS – After posting back-to-back shutouts, James Madison freshman Sebastian Conlon earned Defensive Player of the Week honors, the Sun Belt Conference announced Tuesday afternoon. The Dukes currently stand at 3-4-1, 0-1-1 SBC after Conlon helped lead them to a 1-0-1 week. It was the first time the...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Bridgewater Volleyball sweeps Shenandoah

WINCHESTER, Va. – The Bridgewater College volleyball team picked up a straight set victory over Shenandoah to remain unbeaten in ODAC play on Wednesday night. The Eagles took the opening set 25-21. Bridgewater trailed early 5-8, but after a Lisa O’Grady kill and a pair of service aces from Grace Williams BC did not trail the rest of the frame. Back-to-back kills from Rachael Meyers and Faith Depew gave BC the set.
BRIDGEWATER, VA
JMU Men’s Soccer falls at home to George Washington

HARRISONBURG, Va. — Returning home to begin a three-match homestand, James Madison fell, 3-0, to George Washington behind a trio of second half goals on Wednesday evening at Sentara Park. The Dukes fall to 3-5-1 as the Colonials move to 5-3-2. Redshirt junior Clay Obara led the offense with...
HARRISONBURG, VA
BC Women’s Soccer falls at Mary Washington, 1-0

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. – The Bridgewater College women’s soccer team fell 1-0 to Mary Washington Wednesday evening. • Bridgewater got the first scoring Opportunity just over five minutes in. Kaia Richardson fired a shot that was turned away by Ally Holden. Seconds later Holden turned away Lexi Winkler’s shot to keep the game scoreless.
BRIDGEWATER, VA
EMU Volleyball falls at Virginia Wesleyan.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – The EMU women’s volleyball team was looking to pick up its third straight win Tuesday when they traveled down to Virginia Wesleyan to take on last season’s ODAC runners-up. The Royals put up a fight for the Marlins but, ultimately, it was Virginia Wesleyan that picked up the home win, 3-0 (25-15, 25-14, 25-18).
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
JMU Supply Chain Team Ships Medical Supplies to Hospitals in Ukraine

Harrisonburg, Va — A 40-foot ocean freight container of humanitarian aid is on its way to those affected by Russia’s war in Ukraine thanks to the James Madison University Association for Supply Chain Management (ASCM) Student Forum. In coordination with Mihret Medical Supply, the shipment contains vital medical supplies and humanitarian relief such as Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), surgical equipment and wound care supplies.
HARRISONBURG, VA

