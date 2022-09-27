Read full article on original website
A luxury cruise ship launching in 2025 will allow travelers to permanently live at sea with residences starting at $1 million — see what it'll be like aboard
Storylines is building a residential cruise ship that'll indefinitely circumnavigate the globe starting in 2025. Rooms aboard the vessel range from a $1 million studio to four-bedroom bi-level $8 million home. Some floor plans are almost sold out as the company continues to "build momentum everyday." Why take a monthslong...
Bath & Body Works Employees Sent Out a Warning to Customers
By Mr. Satterly - Own work, WTFPL, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=71884175. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
travelnoire.com
Traveler Sues Airbnb For $1.3 Million After Husband Dies From Contaminated Hot Tub
A New Zealand woman is gearing up to sue Airbnb following the death of her husband. Sandra Bermingham, 54, was visiting Gozo, Malta with her family in 2016 when her husband, Paul, became sick after using the hot tub in their Airbnb rental. Paul died a few days after returning home from the Christmas holiday from Legionnaires disease.
The airports that travelers dread
A Middle Eastern airline has been named the best in the world, a New York-area airport has been named the worst for US customer satisfaction and Canada was the world leader for airport delays this summer.
This New Turks & Caicos Resort Has the Island Nation’s First Manmade Lagoon
In our work-from-anywhere world, Turks and Caicos hopes to lure new residents to its white-sand shores. One of the latest developments in the works is the 31-acre South Bank Resort and Marina, a community of private neighborhoods united by a range of high-end amenities and experiences. It is located on Long Bay Beach in Providenciales, the tourism hub of the island, and is home to Turks’ first-ever man-made lagoon. One of its neighborhoods, Arc at South Bank, is now launching sales for its 17 residences. This six-story, low-density residential tower, designed by architect and designer Piero Lissoni, will house 17 luxury...
A New York team's shipping container home and tiny cabin stays have become popular on Airbnb. Now they want similar ones across the US.
A brother and sister team in New York is building tiny homes to list on platforms like Airbnb and Vrbo. Their two builds located a four-hour drive from New York City have been hitting an over 90% occupancy rate. The sibling duo wants to build 100 units around the country...
5 Best Costco Vacation Packages
It's no secret that Costco offers tons of savings opportunities for its members, including deals on food, clothing, electronics and more. But, are you maximizing the additional perks that...
travelawaits.com
9 Incredible Private Islands You Can Rent In The U.S. And Canada
All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. While we have loads of vacation rental recommendations, ranging from quaint cottages in the north to beaches in Florida, South Carolina, Hawaii, and beyond, we’re taking our picks a step further. It’s time for private island rentals!
5 of the Most Expensive Modern Vacation Mansions of 2022
When it comes to living in luxury, you can't go wrong with a mansion. And while most of us may not be interested in owning one ourselves, a week-long getaway in a gorgeous home with every amenity you...
10 Amazing Adults-Only Resorts for Your Next Kid-Free Getaway
Lots of things can ruin a good vacation: losing your passport, a brutal hangover, food poisoning. But let’s be honest: The number one culprit is kids. Whether they're your own or someone else's nothing grates the nerves and shatters solitude like babies wailing in the dining room, toddlers throwing tantrums, and pre-teens hosting cannonball contests […]
Time Out Global
Revealed: the world’s best hotel breakfasts
There’s something quite reassuring about staying at a hotel with a top-notch breakfast; about knowing that you’ve got access to some of the best food in a city without having to even step outside the building. But have you ever wondered which hotels around the world officially serve the best breakfast? Well, a new study from Mornings.co.uk might have the answer.
The 7 Best Fall Travel Destinations for 2022, According to Hotel Expert Brandon Berkson
Fall travel is, without a doubt, the best kind of travel. The weather virtually everywhere on Earth is just better in the fall. Case in point: I was in Croatia last week, and — while it had been a hot summer, it was 75 and sunny for the entirety of my stay — and, of course, it was far more navigable in the absence of the summer tourist, too.
thetasteedit.com
One of Paris’ Best-Kept Secrets
Just steps from the Sacré-Cœur, pass through the heavy velvet drapes and into the intimate candlelit dining area to experience some of the most unpretentious yet elegant dishes Paris has to offer. With a minimal staff, M. Danti is the sommelier, server, and consummate host while Mme. Boursier-Mougenot crafts seasonal, market-inspired dishes in the kitchen. In the cave, M. Danti has curated a selection of interesting, difficult-to-find labels from all over France.
Japan will finally open up to independent travellers on 11 October
Japan, one of the last major nations to retain strict Covid controls on visitors, will finally open to independent travellers on 11 October. The country banned arrivals from dozens of countries, including the UK, on 1 April 2020, with borders closed to tourists for over two years. In June there...
Airbnb CEO Talks Travel Trends at Industry Event
Airbnb co-founder and CEO Brian Chesky spoke with Skift founder and CEO Rafat Ali at the Skift Global Forum in New York City on September 21. Skift is a news source for business travel. During the event, Chesky shared his perspective on the future of travel. He spoke on several topics related to Airbnb’s business and his insights on travel. Here are three travel trends he talked about in the interview.
thebossmagazine.com
Renting a Car for Business Travel: What To Consider
Renting a car might be intimidating, especially if you’re going somewhere you’ve never been before. There are many different car rental companies throughout the world, each with unique offerings and costs, making it challenging to select a vehicle without first knowing where you plan to travel. There are...
Lettera Hotel Medellin, Colombia
Note: We were given a complimentary stay at this hotel. Lettera Hotel, located at the heart of Medellin, was the perfect sanctuary for our stay in the city. As soon as we entered the stylish and serene lobby we felt welcomed and right at home. The friendly staff were quick to assist with check-in and ensured we had all we needed throughout our stay.
New Pick Your Payoff Promotion Fall 2022 With IHG One Rewards
You can choose between earning either 2,000 bonus points every two qualifying nights or 10,000 bonus points every four qualifying nights at participating hotel and resort properties of IHG One Rewards for eligible stays between Thursday, October 13, 2022 and Saturday, December 31, 2022, with no maximum limit of bonus points imposed for the duration of what is called the Pick Your Payoff promotion…
drifttravel.com
Pueblo Bonito Sunset Beach: The Hotel With The World’s Most Beautiful Views
Reviewers have reached a consensus: the most beautiful hotel views in the world are commanded by Pueblo Bonito Sunset Beach Golf & Spa Resort in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, where pristine beaches trace the shores of the Pacific Ocean. A recent study gathered data from TripAdvisor on hotel and resort...
dornob.com
Thailand’s Latest Resort Looks Like the Billowing Sails of a Luxury Ship
Thailand’s Hon Thom Island will soon be home to a new luxury resort that makes you seriously wonder if it’s about to set sail into the ocean. The plans, recently revealed by the Singapore team of global architectural firm 10 Design, feature an enormous tower close to the waterfront that’s “designed to evoke a pair of billowing sails departing into the Gulf of Thailand.”
