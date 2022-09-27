ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

Comments / 0

Related
Business Insider

A luxury cruise ship launching in 2025 will allow travelers to permanently live at sea with residences starting at $1 million — see what it'll be like aboard

Storylines is building a residential cruise ship that'll indefinitely circumnavigate the globe starting in 2025. Rooms aboard the vessel range from a $1 million studio to four-bedroom bi-level $8 million home. Some floor plans are almost sold out as the company continues to "build momentum everyday." Why take a monthslong...
TRAVEL
Bryan Dijkhuizen

Bath & Body Works Employees Sent Out a Warning to Customers

By Mr. Satterly - Own work, WTFPL, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=71884175. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
CNN

The airports that travelers dread

A Middle Eastern airline has been named the best in the world, a New York-area airport has been named the worst for US customer satisfaction and Canada was the world leader for airport delays this summer.
TRAVEL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Hotelresort#Linus Travel#Hotels#Fitness#Beijing#Air Conditioning#Road Rt Mart#Hanting Inn Huai An
Robb Report

This New Turks & Caicos Resort Has the Island Nation’s First Manmade Lagoon

In our work-from-anywhere world, Turks and Caicos hopes to lure new residents to its white-sand shores. One of the latest developments in the works is the 31-acre South Bank Resort and Marina, a community of private neighborhoods united by a range of high-end amenities and experiences. It is located on Long Bay Beach in Providenciales, the tourism hub of the island, and is home to Turks’ first-ever man-made lagoon. One of its neighborhoods, Arc at South Bank, is now launching sales for its 17 residences. This six-story, low-density residential tower, designed by architect and designer Piero Lissoni, will house 17 luxury...
TRAVEL
GOBankingRates

5 Best Costco Vacation Packages

It's no secret that Costco offers tons of savings opportunities for its members, including deals on food, clothing, electronics and more. But, are you maximizing the additional perks that...
TRAVEL
travelawaits.com

9 Incredible Private Islands You Can Rent In The U.S. And Canada

All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. While we have loads of vacation rental recommendations, ranging from quaint cottages in the north to beaches in Florida, South Carolina, Hawaii, and beyond, we’re taking our picks a step further. It’s time for private island rentals!
TRAVEL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Travel
Country
China
Mens Journal

10 Amazing Adults-Only Resorts for Your Next Kid-Free Getaway

Lots of things can ruin a good vacation: losing your passport, a brutal hangover, food poisoning. But let’s be honest: The number one culprit is kids. Whether they're your own or someone else's nothing grates the nerves and shatters solitude like babies wailing in the dining room, toddlers throwing tantrums, and pre-teens hosting cannonball contests […]
TRAVEL
Time Out Global

Revealed: the world’s best hotel breakfasts

There’s something quite reassuring about staying at a hotel with a top-notch breakfast; about knowing that you’ve got access to some of the best food in a city without having to even step outside the building. But have you ever wondered which hotels around the world officially serve the best breakfast? Well, a new study from Mornings.co.uk might have the answer.
TRAVEL
thetasteedit.com

One of Paris’ Best-Kept Secrets

Just steps from the Sacré-Cœur, pass through the heavy velvet drapes and into the intimate candlelit dining area to experience some of the most unpretentious yet elegant dishes Paris has to offer. With a minimal staff, M. Danti is the sommelier, server, and consummate host while Mme. Boursier-Mougenot crafts seasonal, market-inspired dishes in the kitchen. In the cave, M. Danti has curated a selection of interesting, difficult-to-find labels from all over France.
FOOD & DRINKS
Rene Cizio

Airbnb CEO Talks Travel Trends at Industry Event

Airbnb co-founder and CEO Brian Chesky spoke with Skift founder and CEO Rafat Ali at the Skift Global Forum in New York City on September 21. Skift is a news source for business travel. During the event, Chesky shared his perspective on the future of travel. He spoke on several topics related to Airbnb’s business and his insights on travel. Here are three travel trends he talked about in the interview.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
thebossmagazine.com

Renting a Car for Business Travel: What To Consider

Renting a car might be intimidating, especially if you’re going somewhere you’ve never been before. There are many different car rental companies throughout the world, each with unique offerings and costs, making it challenging to select a vehicle without first knowing where you plan to travel. There are...
TRAVEL
Hungry Hong Kong

Lettera Hotel Medellin, Colombia

Note: We were given a complimentary stay at this hotel. Lettera Hotel, located at the heart of Medellin, was the perfect sanctuary for our stay in the city. As soon as we entered the stylish and serene lobby we felt welcomed and right at home. The friendly staff were quick to assist with check-in and ensured we had all we needed throughout our stay.
BoardingArea

New Pick Your Payoff Promotion Fall 2022 With IHG One Rewards

You can choose between earning either 2,000 bonus points every two qualifying nights or 10,000 bonus points every four qualifying nights at participating hotel and resort properties of IHG One Rewards for eligible stays between Thursday, October 13, 2022 and Saturday, December 31, 2022, with no maximum limit of bonus points imposed for the duration of what is called the Pick Your Payoff promotion…
TRAVEL
drifttravel.com

Pueblo Bonito Sunset Beach: The Hotel With The World’s Most Beautiful Views

Reviewers have reached a consensus: the most beautiful hotel views in the world are commanded by Pueblo Bonito Sunset Beach Golf & Spa Resort in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, where pristine beaches trace the shores of the Pacific Ocean. A recent study gathered data from TripAdvisor on hotel and resort...
TRAVEL
dornob.com

Thailand’s Latest Resort Looks Like the Billowing Sails of a Luxury Ship

Thailand’s Hon Thom Island will soon be home to a new luxury resort that makes you seriously wonder if it’s about to set sail into the ocean. The plans, recently revealed by the Singapore team of global architectural firm 10 Design, feature an enormous tower close to the waterfront that’s “designed to evoke a pair of billowing sails departing into the Gulf of Thailand.”
TRAVEL

Comments / 0

Community Policy