Most Polite or Rudest City: Where Does Victoria Fall on the List
I wasn't born in the Crossroads, but I got here as fast as I could. It sounds over the top, but I really love our Crossroads community. I'm not oblivious to the fact that the Victoria, where I live has a few "quirks," but I've lived long enough on this planet to note that every city, big or small, has their "things."
Marcos Pizza is Opening Very Soon in Victoria
Let's just add another fast food restaurant to the list of the many that have opened or are about to open. According to the Marcos Pizza website, Victoria has popped up on their map of restaurants that are coming soon. The new Marcos will be located at 6502 North Navarro at the corner of King Authur at the Castle Hills west entrance. This building used to be Pro-Cuts and right next to it was Charlie's Liquor and Wine. Who remembers those businesses?
lavacacountytoday.com
Monday night’s mutual aid fire call likely a total loss
Although they successfully quenched the flames, Shiner Fire Chief Billy Petru the house fire Shiner got call to assist with in Gonzales County overnight Monday will likely be written off as a total loss. “We were requested for mutual aid in Gonzales County,” Petru told us early Tuesday. “It was...
Bee County deputies respond to a bailout
A Facebook post states that Live Oak County Deputies were pursuing a stolen vehicle. The individual driving the vehicle was stopped by a barrier while attempting to drive through a fence.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Jackson County sheriff’s deputy recovers stolen vehicle
JACKSON COUNTY, Texas – A Jackson County sheriff’s deputy recovered another stolen vehicle over the weekend. On Friday, Aug. 23, at approximately 9:05 p.m., a Jackson County sheriff’s deputy initiated a traffic stop on Highway 59 near Edna. The deputy investigated the Chevrolet Silverado that was traveling southbound and determined the vehicle’s license plates had been tampered with.
inforney.com
Chase ends in arrest
A woman was arrested after a high-speed chase this afternoon. Melissa Marie Parker, 36 of Port Lavaca, is in Calhoun County Jail after being arrested by Port Lavaca Police Department officers for evading arrest with a vehicle as well as on a blue warrant for parole violations. No bond has been set as yet.
