Most Polite or Rudest City: Where Does Victoria Fall on the List
I wasn't born in the Crossroads, but I got here as fast as I could. It sounds over the top, but I really love our Crossroads community. I'm not oblivious to the fact that the Victoria, where I live has a few "quirks," but I've lived long enough on this planet to note that every city, big or small, has their "things."
Marcos Pizza is Opening Very Soon in Victoria
Let's just add another fast food restaurant to the list of the many that have opened or are about to open. According to the Marcos Pizza website, Victoria has popped up on their map of restaurants that are coming soon. The new Marcos will be located at 6502 North Navarro at the corner of King Authur at the Castle Hills west entrance. This building used to be Pro-Cuts and right next to it was Charlie's Liquor and Wine. Who remembers those businesses?
Victoria Police Department to Host “Midnight’ Basketball
What a really cool thing for the Victoria Police Department to do. The Victoria Police Department is partnering with the Victoria College men’s basketball team to host its first “Midnight Basketball,” a free mini basketball camp, 7:30-9:30 p.m. Oct. 21 at Victoria Youth Complex Basketball Court to continue building relationships between VPD officers and Victoria’s youth.
Law enforcement encourage residents to check gate locks for suspicious activity
LIVE OAK COUNTY, Texas – Local law enforcement have encouraged residents to check gates for any suspicious activity following a series of pursuits in the area. On Tuesday night, the Operation Lone Star Taskforce member agencies assisted Live Oak County Sheriff’s Office and DPS as a series of pursuits came to an end in Live Oak County.
The Gray Barn Mercantile opens in Downtown Cuero
The vacant buildings to beautiful historic downtown Cuero are slowly starting to be occupied. Last Thursday, The Gray Barn Mercantile, owned by Cheryl Walyuchow, officially held its grand opening at a ribbon cutting hosted by the Cuero Chamber of Commerce. “I decided that I wanted to do something different, so...
Bee County deputies respond to a bailout
A Facebook post states that Live Oak County Deputies were pursuing a stolen vehicle. The individual driving the vehicle was stopped by a barrier while attempting to drive through a fence.
Chase ends in arrest
A woman was arrested after a high-speed chase this afternoon. Melissa Marie Parker, 36 of Port Lavaca, is in Calhoun County Jail after being arrested by Port Lavaca Police Department officers for evading arrest with a vehicle as well as on a blue warrant for parole violations. No bond has been set as yet.
Cuero, Yoakum fire crews work to extinguish house fire early Monday morning
CUERO, Texas – The Cuero Fire and Cuero Volunteer Fire Department responded to a structure fire at approximately 3 a.m. on Monday in the 200 block of 3rd St. in Cuero. Firefighters took action quickly to prevent the fire from spreading to the front part of the house. Before crews could gain control of the fire, the home and a shed were a total loss.
2 local residents arrested, charged following execution of search warrants
VICTORIA, Texas – Local officials arrested and charged two local residents following an execution of search warrants. On Wednesday, Sept. 22, members of the Crossroads HIDTA Task Force conducted an ongoing investigation of narcotic traffickers in Victoria. They executed a search warrant, as part of this effort, in the 3500 block of Linda Drive.
