Law enforcement encourage residents to check gate locks for suspicious activity

LIVE OAK COUNTY, Texas – Local law enforcement have encouraged residents to check gates for any suspicious activity following a series of pursuits in the area. On Tuesday night, the Operation Lone Star Taskforce member agencies assisted Live Oak County Sheriff’s Office and DPS as a series of pursuits came to an end in Live Oak County.
Marcos Pizza is Opening Very Soon in Victoria

Let's just add another fast food restaurant to the list of the many that have opened or are about to open. According to the Marcos Pizza website, Victoria has popped up on their map of restaurants that are coming soon. The new Marcos will be located at 6502 North Navarro at the corner of King Authur at the Castle Hills west entrance. This building used to be Pro-Cuts and right next to it was Charlie's Liquor and Wine. Who remembers those businesses?
The Gray Barn Mercantile opens in Downtown Cuero

The vacant buildings to beautiful historic downtown Cuero are slowly starting to be occupied. Last Thursday, The Gray Barn Mercantile, owned by Cheryl Walyuchow, officially held its grand opening at a ribbon cutting hosted by the Cuero Chamber of Commerce. “I decided that I wanted to do something different, so...
Crime & Safety
Chase ends in arrest

A woman was arrested after a high-speed chase this afternoon. Melissa Marie Parker, 36 of Port Lavaca, is in Calhoun County Jail after being arrested by Port Lavaca Police Department officers for evading arrest with a vehicle as well as on a blue warrant for parole violations. No bond has been set as yet.
