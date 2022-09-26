ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

WALB 10

South Ga hotels booked with Florida evacuees and power crew members

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - Evacuees from Florida have arrived in Georgia as Hurricane Ian intensifies. Several hotels In Tifton are completely booked up. People who are traveling from Florida said this is not their first rodeo. They lived through Hurricane Irma, which they described to be one of Florida’s most impactful storms, so they said they didn’t want to take any chances with Hurricane Ian.
TIFTON, GA
WALB 10

South Ga. farmers relieved as Tropical Storm Ian changes course

LEARY, Ga. (WALB) - South Georgia farmers are breathing a collective sigh of relief. WALB’s First Alert Weather team was tracking possible hurricane winds along with Ian as recently as Monday. Bob Kemerait, a plant pathologist from the University of Georgia, said farmers started making preparations for Ian as...
GEORGIA STATE
WALB 10

Georgia cash assistance program encounters glitch

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A statewide cash assistance program designed to support thousands of needy Georgians is more of a hinderance than a help. The Department of Human Services acknowledged a technical glitch with their system this week preventing some recipients from accessing the funds. Joe Petro got...
GEORGIA STATE
WALB 10

Keeping eyes on Ian

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Intensifying Hurricane Ian is tracking toward western Cuba tonight into early Tuesday. The latest forecast has Ian emerging over the SE Gulf of Mexico becoming a major Category 3 storm Tuesday passing west of the Florida Keys later in the day. The storm slowly approaches the west coast of Florida as a major category 3 then category 4 Wednesday into Thursday. Changes in the track and intensity are likely in the coming days.
FLORIDA STATE
WALB 10

Man jumps out of plane 100 times in less than a day

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WLKY) – A Kentucky man broke an ambitious milestone by setting the record for the most skydives in Kentucky in 12 hours. Michael Bratcher successfully jumped out of a plane 100 times in one day. He said the idea started with 60 jumps for his 60th birthday.
KENTUCKY STATE
WALB 10

AAA: Gas prices expected to stay down, despite storm

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Gas prices have lowered significantly since the summer and are expected to stay down despite the incoming storm, according to AAA. This summer was a pain at the pump, according to drivers at metro Atlanta gas stations. “It was like $75 or something like that,” said...
ATLANTA, GA
WALB 10

Hearings begin on Georgia Power proposal to raise rates 12%

ATLANTA (AP) — State regulators begin hearings Tuesday on Georgia Power Co.’s request to raise rates by 12% over the next three years. The hearings are likely to see clashes over how much profit the utility should earn and how much solar panel owners should be paid. The...
GEORGIA STATE
WALB 10

Alabama inmate's medical records released following public outcry

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Department of Corrections has released an Alabama inmate’s medical records after he signed a waiver allowing the department to do so. ADOC disclosed additional details about 32-year-old Kastellio Vaughan’s medical history that have contributed to his physical condition after images circulating online prompted a public outcry on social media.
MONTGOMERY, AL
WALB 10

Deer makes impressive leap over car in dashcam footage

ST. JOSEPH, Mich. (Gray News/TMX) – A deer was recently captured on camera leaping over a moving car in Michigan. The Michigan State Police Fifth District released dashcam video that shows a trooper encountering a small herd of deer crossing the road at night. The first deer ran across...
MICHIGAN STATE

