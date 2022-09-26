Read full article on original website
Related
WALB 10
South Ga hotels booked with Florida evacuees and power crew members
TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - Evacuees from Florida have arrived in Georgia as Hurricane Ian intensifies. Several hotels In Tifton are completely booked up. People who are traveling from Florida said this is not their first rodeo. They lived through Hurricane Irma, which they described to be one of Florida’s most impactful storms, so they said they didn’t want to take any chances with Hurricane Ian.
WALB 10
South Ga. farmers relieved as Tropical Storm Ian changes course
LEARY, Ga. (WALB) - South Georgia farmers are breathing a collective sigh of relief. WALB’s First Alert Weather team was tracking possible hurricane winds along with Ian as recently as Monday. Bob Kemerait, a plant pathologist from the University of Georgia, said farmers started making preparations for Ian as...
WALB 10
List: SWGA schools, colleges closing, altering plans ahead of Hurricane Ian
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Though southwest Georgia is now not expected to see impacts from Hurricane Ian, some southwest Georgia school districts and colleges are altering school plans out of an abundance of caution. This is a developing list. If more closings are announced, we will update this story. ABAC...
WALB 10
Georgia cash assistance program encounters glitch
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A statewide cash assistance program designed to support thousands of needy Georgians is more of a hinderance than a help. The Department of Human Services acknowledged a technical glitch with their system this week preventing some recipients from accessing the funds. Joe Petro got...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WALB 10
Keeping eyes on Ian
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Intensifying Hurricane Ian is tracking toward western Cuba tonight into early Tuesday. The latest forecast has Ian emerging over the SE Gulf of Mexico becoming a major Category 3 storm Tuesday passing west of the Florida Keys later in the day. The storm slowly approaches the west coast of Florida as a major category 3 then category 4 Wednesday into Thursday. Changes in the track and intensity are likely in the coming days.
WALB 10
Man jumps out of plane 100 times in less than a day
ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WLKY) – A Kentucky man broke an ambitious milestone by setting the record for the most skydives in Kentucky in 12 hours. Michael Bratcher successfully jumped out of a plane 100 times in one day. He said the idea started with 60 jumps for his 60th birthday.
WALB 10
‘Monster’ blue catfish could break Tennessee record, wildlife officials say
STEWART COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT/Gray News) – A massive catfish caught in Tennessee this weekend could break the state’s record pending verification, according to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency. Micka Burkhart caught the “monster” blue catfish at 12:30 p.m. on the Cumberland River in Stewart County with skipjack and...
WALB 10
AAA: Gas prices expected to stay down, despite storm
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Gas prices have lowered significantly since the summer and are expected to stay down despite the incoming storm, according to AAA. This summer was a pain at the pump, according to drivers at metro Atlanta gas stations. “It was like $75 or something like that,” said...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WALB 10
Hearings begin on Georgia Power proposal to raise rates 12%
ATLANTA (AP) — State regulators begin hearings Tuesday on Georgia Power Co.’s request to raise rates by 12% over the next three years. The hearings are likely to see clashes over how much profit the utility should earn and how much solar panel owners should be paid. The...
WALB 10
Alabama inmate’s medical records released following public outcry
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Department of Corrections has released an Alabama inmate’s medical records after he signed a waiver allowing the department to do so. ADOC disclosed additional details about 32-year-old Kastellio Vaughan’s medical history that have contributed to his physical condition after images circulating online prompted a public outcry on social media.
WALB 10
Deer makes impressive leap over car in dashcam footage
ST. JOSEPH, Mich. (Gray News/TMX) – A deer was recently captured on camera leaping over a moving car in Michigan. The Michigan State Police Fifth District released dashcam video that shows a trooper encountering a small herd of deer crossing the road at night. The first deer ran across...
WALB 10
‘We’re gonna see who’s gonna do the debate the right way’: Ahead of November, Walker talks debating Warnock
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Election season is in full swing, and the Peach State is expected to be a highly watched state once again. U.S. Senator Raphael Warnock is facing off against Heisman Trophy winner and former UGA player Herschel Walker. WALB News 10′s Madison Foglio got the chance for...
Comments / 0