Get your first look at the opening moments of the Season 3 premiere of RHOSLC right now. Season 3 of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City is here. Well, it’ll be here, more specifically, in just a few hours on Wednesday, September 28, at 9/8c on Bravo. But if you can’t wait until then (and who could blame you?), we have the first few minutes of the season premiere for you to watch now. Like, right now.

TV SERIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO