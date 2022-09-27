Effective: 2022-10-01 02:17:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-01 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Instruction: Do not drive through flooded roadways. Target Area: Coastal Collier County COASTAL FLOOD STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...Minor tidal flooding of around 1 ft will be possible over the SW Florida coast during periods of high tide through Saturday. Please do not venture out into floodwater. Floodwater may contain hazardous materials, such as downed power lines, hazardous waste, and physical objects. You never know how deep floodwater is and what may be in floodwater. The best way to protect yourself is to stay out of floodwater and sheltered in place while water recedes. Additional flooding may be possible today especially during high tide. Please heed the advice of local emergency management officials and first responders as search and rescue efforts are ongoing. * WHERE...Coastal Collier County. * WHEN...Through Saturday evening. * IMPACTS...Some water on low lying roads and property.

COLLIER COUNTY, FL ・ 55 MINUTES AGO