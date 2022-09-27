Read full article on original website
38-Year-Old Jessica Norsworthy Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Tyler County (Tyler County, TX)
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Tyler County on Tuesday. The crash happened on Highway 190 Dam B Bridge at [..]. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
Port Arthur News
Beaumont man killed in Port Arthur crash was working with Texas Department of Transportation
A man that was killed Tuesday in a crash on Texas 73 in Port Arthur has been identified as 52-year-old Ricardo Davila of Beaumont. Davila and a passenger were in a side-by-side Utility Terrain Vehicle when it collided with a commercial box truck at approximately 9:57 a.m. in the 1800 block of West Texas 73.
therecordlive.com
EquuSearch joins in effort to find missing woman
A two-state search is being conducted for 48-year-old Michelle Reynolds of Alvin, a former Orange resident with relatives here. Her husband reported her missing this weekend to the Brazoria County Sheriff's Office after she disappeared on Thursday, September 22. She told her husband she was going to get something to eat.
KPLC TV
Vernon authorities searching for 14-year-old believed to be with 26-year-old
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating a 14-year-old believed to be in the company of a 26-year-old man. Kaylee Brittain, age 14, of Evans, ran away from her home last night or early this morning, according to a post from the Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office.
kogt.com
Orange Woman Dies in Accident
A woman from Orange is dead following an early Monday morning auto accident in nearby Newton County. Troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety say the accident occurred shortly after 7:00 on Highway 62, not far from the Orange County line, when a 2012 Ford pick-up truck, which was southbound, for some unknown reason, crossed over the centerline of the highway and collided with a 2017 Ford Sport Utility Vehicle.
53-Year-Old Stephanie Gillespie Killed After Motor Vehicle Accident In Mauriceville (Mauriceville, TX)
Officials from the Texas Department of Public Safety have stated that troopers are investigating an accident that claimed the life of a 53-year-old woman from Orange. The incident is reported to have taken place along Texas Highway [..]
ktxs.com
Texas DPS investigating after collision kills two motorcyclists in Coleman County
COLEMAN, TEXAS — The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating after a fatal crash occurred in Coleman County. According to a press release, Mary Francene Nix, 72, of Coleman, was traveling north on US Highway 84 in a 2017 Nissan, Frontier, pickup truck when she steered left across the center stripe and struck two vehicles head on that we traveling south on US Highway 84.
Gov. Edwards announces $600 million HUD grant agreement for recovery
Today, September 29,2022, Governor John Bel Edwards announced that the Louisiana Division of Administration has signed a grant agreement with the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development
KPLC TV
Harold Campbell defense says shooting of wife was accidental
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Jurors saw gruesome autopsy and crime scene photos Wednesday as the trial of Harold Campbell continues in State District Court. Campbell is charged with second-degree murder of his wife Edwina in May of 2019. Edwina Campbell was found shot to death in her bed with...
Orange Leader
Texas Department of Transportation announces I-10 closure for Orange County
The Texas Department of Transportation is reporting an Interstate 10 closure impacting Orange County. According to TxDOT, the right lane of I-10 westbound near the state line will be closed from 8 p.m. to midnight starting today (9.28). The closure is needed due to repairs. Expect possible delays.
12newsnow.com
New 62-acre youth camp facility coming to Beaumont
The diocese of Beaumont says the facility will be called Christ Central Camp. The grounds will have a chapel, cabins and even swimming pools.
Mr. Bills Seafood in Lake Charles Unveils New Specialty Drinks!
Lots of us across Lake Charles miss Mr. Bills and were devastated when we got word that Hurricane Laura had taken it from us 2 years ago. During COVID, it became a great place to escape the world, enjoy amazing food, and listen to live music over the weekend. The little restaurant quickly became more than just a place to grab a plate lunch and run through the drive-through to grab crawfish. It became a home away from home. If you would have told me we would be listening to live music at Mr. Bills at 9 at night 3 years ago, I would have laughed in your face.
L'Observateur
Couple from Many, Louisiana Sentenced to Federal Prison for Trafficking Methamphetamine
SHREVEPORT, La. – United States Attorney Brandon B. Brown announced that Elena E. Rivers, 30, and Tryton Alonzo Thomas, 33, both of Many, Louisiana, have been sentenced for conspiracy to possess with the intent to distribute methamphetamine in the Sabine Parish area. United States District Judge Donald E. Walter sentenced the defendants as follows:
12newsnow.com
Federal inmate injured during fight at U.S. Penitentiary Beaumont Monday morning
BEAUMONT, Texas — A federal inmate at the U.S. Penitentiary Beaumont was sent to a Southeast Texas hospital after being injured Monday morning during a fight. Two inmates at the high security prison on the southern edge of Beaumont were involved in a fight at about 8:40 a.m. according to the U.S. Bureau of Prisons.
newtoncountynews.net
Fatality in South Newton County, Orange Woman Dies
The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Troopers are investigating a fatal crash on State Hwy. 62, near the Orange County line, that occurred Monday, September 26, 2022. The preliminary investigation indicates that at approximately 7:05 a.m., a 017 Ford SUV was traveling north, while a 2021 Ford pickup was traveling south. It is reported that the pickup crossed over into the northbound lane and struck the SUV. The driver of the SUV was pronounced deceased on the scene by a Justice of the Peace. She was identified as 53-year-old Stephanie Gillespie of Orange. The driver of the truck, identified as 20-year-old Daniel Burge of Call, was transported to St. Elizabeth Hospital for treatment.
Unrestrained Texas Man Killed and Multiple Unrestrained Juveniles Injured in Louisiana Crash on LA 6
Unrestrained Texas Man Killed and Multiple Unrestrained Juveniles Injured in Louisiana Crash on LA 6. Sabine Parish, Louisiana – On September 25, 2022, at about 6:30 p.m., Louisiana State Police Troop E responded to a two-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 6 west of Many, Louisiana. Joseph Hogan, 21, of Hemphill, Texas, was killed in the crash.
KLTV
Log building burns in overnight fire in Hemphill
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) -Authorities were called around 11 p.m. last night to a log building on fire in Hemphill. This building is located on Sabine Street in Hemphill. The building was unoccupied but had recently changed ownership to MT Nails who owns the building next door. “It came in actually...
kjas.com
Woman from Spurger injured in wreck that blocked bridge at Dam B
One person was injured and traffic was backed up for miles following a Tuesday morning crash on the Highway 190 Dam B Bridge. It happened at about 7:30 on the Tyler County side of the Neches River. According to Texas Department of Public Safety Sergeant Shana Clark, a 2018 Ford...
KPLC TV
House fire on Evans Road in Sulphur area
Westlake, LA (KPLC) - Crews are working a house fire on Evans Road in the Sulphur and Westlake area. Three people living in the home were able to escape. The home, though, was a total loss. Westlake Fire Chief Johnathan Duff said the house was too badly burnt to determine...
Lake Charles American Press
9/27: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff announces arrest list
The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:. Jarrett Paul Thomas, 30, 2030 Theriot St. — failure to register and notify as a sex offender or child predator. Bond: $40,000. Michael Allen Jacobs Jr., 23, 1141 Mosswood Drive No. 51, Sulphur — three counts drug possession; simple...
