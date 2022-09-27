Read full article on original website
Mike Tyson snaps at Don King after seeing him for first time since suing for $100million
MIKE TYSON let his temper boil over after coming face to face with his former promoter Don King. Relations between the pair started to decline towards the end of Tyson's career with the boxer deciding to sue King in 1998. Tyson accused the promoter of stealing millions of dollars he...
This is how Floyd Mayweather reacted to bodyguard’s KO loss
Floyd Mayweather Jr. didn’t seem fazed that bodyguard Jizzy Mack got brutally knocked out by a 144-pound Japanese fighter in Sunday’s Super Rizin co-main event in Japan. Mayweather was getting his hands wrapped backstage at Saitama Super Arena when the 50-0 boxer noticed Mack get floored by Kouzi, a K-1 kickboxing veteran, in the final round of the fight.
Goldberg Recalls His Run in WCW, Says He Was Trying to Do What Mike Tyson Did in Boxing
Goldberg recently weighed in on his legendary run in WCW, discussing how he differentiated himself and noting that Mike Tyson and the UFC were inspirations for what he was trying to do with his character. The WWE Hall of Famer talked about his time in WCW on the latest episode of WWE’s The Bump, and you can check out a couple of highlights below:
Watch: Convicted Rapist Alexander Emelianenko Knocked Out 13-Seconds Into Fight Against Viacheslav Datsik
Alexander Emelianenko, the brother of heavyweight mixed martial arts legend Fedor Emelianenko suffered a brutal 13-second against Viacheslav Datsik in a fight that would only take place in Russian. Promoted by Hardcore Boxing, the two controversial fighters came out and moments later, it was all over. Datsik immediately put pressure...
Invicta FC 49 fighter Helen Peralta takes shot at Disney in unorthodox weigh-in protest
That’s the message (or two of them, rather) Helen Peralta displayed at Invicta FC 49 official weigh-ins Tuesday in Hinton, Okla. The method of getting her statement “across” was a bit unorthodox, as she crisscrossed tape with the message written on it – and then stuck them on her breasts.
‘Big Brother 24’ Fans Think 1 Player Was Kicked out of the Jury
Rumors suggest that one 'Big Brother 24' jury member was kicked out of the jury house, and fans are starting to believe the speculation.
Identities Revealed Of The Miz's Bodyguards On WWE Raw
Earlier this week on "WWE Raw," The Miz introduced Miz-Force, his personal team of bodyguards hired to protect him from the threat posed by Dexter Lumis. In a backstage segment, The Miz offered the bodyguards "a million-dollar opportunity" to be cast as extras in his next franchise, a gift card accepted in most major stores, and a chance to personally hang out with him. For said rewards, the bodyguards were asked to find "He who shall not be named" and bring him to The A-Lister.
Phil Mickelson and Ian Poulter are among four LIV Golfers requesting to remove their names as plaintiffs in antitrust lawsuit against PGA as Saudi-backed circuit steps in to push for players to compete on BOTH tours
Phil Mickelson and Ian Poulter are among four LIV golfers to ask a federal judge Tuesday to remove their names from an antitrust lawsuit against the PGA Tour. Poulter, Talor Gooch, and Hudson Swafford filed separately to have their names removed. That leaves only three players - Bryson DeChambeau, Peter Uihlein and Matt Jones - and Saudi-funded LIV Golf as plaintiffs in the lawsuit filed in early August.
TKO! Floyd Mayweather Victorious In Battle With New York Jeweler Over Alleged Unpaid $400k Bill
A New York jeweler’s lawsuit where Floyd Mayweather was accused of refusing to pay up on $400k in jewelry he took from the store has been thrown out of court, RadarOnline.com has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, a New York federal judge has dismissed all claims against Mayweather in the case brought by Eric & Co Trading Company. As RadarOnline.com first reported, last year, Mayweather was dragged to court by the New York jeweler over his failure to pay for items he took. The company said the ex-professional boxer was a regular who had purchased jewelry in...
Former UFC bantamweight champ Holly Holm eyeing 2023 return to Octagon, puts Meisha Tate at top of potential opponents list
Former UFC bantamweight champion Holly Holm is unlikely to fight again this year, but is eyeing a return in early 2023 -- and she has an ideal opponent in mind. Holm, 40, told ESPN she is recovering from a surgery she underwent following a split decision loss to Ketlen Vieira in May. She expects to resume full-speed training in about two months, and then resume her 135-pound UFC title chase. Despite a professional combat sports career that dates back to 2002, she believes she has a lot left.
Deontay Wilder calls out Tyson Fury, Anthony Joshua AND Oleksandr Usyk... suggesting there's 'a chance' of a fourth fight with the Gypsy King and claiming AJ has 'a big stamina problem' before challenging Ukrainian to a bout
Deontay Wilder has made a bizarre attempt to call out three of the top heavyweight boxers. The American, who hasn't fought since back-to-back defeats to Tyson Fury, has targeted Fury, Antony Joshua and Oleksandr Usyk after claiming he is still a 'big fish' in the division. Speaking to Sky Sports,...
Big Name Returns On WWE Raw
Tonight’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw took place from Edmonton, Alberta, Canada and the show featured its fair share of surprises. Earlier in the night Candice LeRae made her return to WWE, and Edge also made his return at the end of the show. Riddle faced off against...
Nikki A.S.H. Teases Big Character Shift On WWE Raw
Nikki A.S.H. could be preparing for a drastic character overhaul. Following her loss to the debuting Candice LeRae on the 9/26 "WWE Raw" in Edmonton, Nikki unmasked herself, sat on the mat and burst into tears. The announcers alluded to Nikki having "a collapse" in the ring before WWE cut to a promotional video hyping the upcoming Crown Jewel premium live event.
Natasha Jonas, Marie-Eve Dicaire agree to women's junior middleweight title unification boxing match on Nov. 12
Women's boxing titlists Natasha Jonas and Marie-Eve Dicaire are one step closer to bringing all the belts in the junior middleweight division together. Jonas and Dicaire have agreed to a unification fight on Nov. 12 in Manchester, England, putting Jonas' WBC and WBO and Dicaire's IBF titles on the line.
Watch: Conor McGregor Fine-Tunes Wrestling Skills Ahead Of Return
Conor McGregor is looking slick in his latest wrestling training. The MMA world has been watching and waiting for news of Conor McGregor’s return to the UFC. Following his last bout against Dustin Poirier in which he broke his leg, McGregor has been working on getting himself back in top shape.
Mike Perry Gives Russian Fighter Magomed Ismailov ‘A Taste For Free’ During Press Conference Brawl
UFC fighter turned BKFC brawler ‘Platinum’ Mike Perry is making headlines once again, this time for getting into a brawl during a press conference in Moscow. Perry traveled to Russia to be in the corner of his friend and teammate Alex Nicholson who is scheduled to fight under the Ren TV Fight Club banner. During a press conference for the event, Mike Perry came face-to-face with established Russian middleweight Magomed Ismailov. After calling Ismailov a “motherf*cker,” things quickly escalated with the two having an impromptu bare-knuckle brawl inside the studio.
Dana White On Kevin Holland’s Unofficial Retirement: ‘His Emotions Got The Best Of Him’
The UFC boss wants “Trailblazer” to continue fighting. Prior to the first-round submission loss to Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 279, Kevin Holland was looking primed for an impressive run in the welterweight division. However, shortly after the defeat, “Trailblazer” seemingly retired from fighting. UFC president Dana...
Mercedes Varnado Is No Longer Sasha Banks On Social Media
Mercedes Varnado is no longer Sasha Banks on social media. On September 28, many fans noticed that Varnado changed her Twitter handle from Banks to her real name. Banks is still included in her Twitter bio. Banks and Naomi walked out of the May 16 episode of WWE RAW, reportedly...
Dana White Explains Decision To Release Aspen Ladd From UFC: ‘She’s Not Made Weight So Many Times, It Had to Happen’
UFC president Dana White explains the promotion’s decision to release Aspen Ladd from the promotion. It was reported earlier this week that Ladd was released from the promotion due to several weight misses. Dana White addressed the release in a post-fight press conference following the DWCS Season 6 finale.
