ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mission, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
valleybusinessreport.com

RGV Food Bank Supplies STC Food Pantries

Food Bank of the Rio Grande Valley will now be providing student food pantries at South Texas College’s Mid-Valley and Pecan campuses with free food supplies for one year estimated at more than $10,000. “We want to make sure our students are focused on their education and not where...
MCALLEN, TX
KRGV

DHR Health Brownsville receives $1.7 million grant to fund new jobs

A $1.7 million grant is expected to bring more healthcare jobs to the Valley. DHR Health Brownsville received funds from the Texas Workforce Commission that aims to fund 200 new jobs, along with onsite training for things like diabetes management, trauma care and oncology. "We will be able to get...
BROWNSVILLE, TX
valleybusinessreport.com

UTRGV Developing Medical Campus In McAllen

The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley will develop a McAllen Academic Medical Campus and its first piece is a major one. The university is planning an Oct. 14 groundbreaking, commemorating the start of construction for a $145.7 million UT Health RGV Cancer and Surgery Center in McAllen. It is being described as the single largest project in UTRGV’s history. The campus and its signature building will sit on Pecan Boulevard between Jackson and McColl roads. It is one of McAllen’s largest remaining vacant pieces of property.
MCALLEN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pharr, TX
Local
Texas Government
Local
Texas Society
Mission, TX
Government
City
Sullivan City, TX
City
Mission, TX
Mission, TX
Society
megadoctornews.com

Edinburg Public Safety Conference Oct. 3rd

The Edinburg Police Department, in conjunction with the Edinburg Consolidated Independent School District, UTRGV, and Tropical Texas Behavioral Health, will be hosting a Public Safety Conference that is free and open to the public. The purpose of this conference is to engage in positive dialogue with the community regarding mental...
EDINBURG, TX
riograndeguardian.com

Video: Cavazos: Phenomenal growth happening in Pharr

MCALLEN, Texas – Janie Cavazos, property and business manager for Pharr Economic Development Corporation, has given an update on the big projects coming to her city. Cavazos spoke at a recent meeting of the South Texas Manufacturers Association. The event was held at the Double Tree Inn & Suites in McAllen.
PHARR, TX
ValleyCentral

Edinburg business expansion set to boost economy

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Several businesses are expected to expand to the North Industrial Park Subdivision which will open several job opportunities along with a major boost to the economy. “There’s going to be a lot of groundbreakings going on in the next couple of years,” Dan Diaz Councilmember Place 1 with the City of […]
EDINBURG, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nutrition#Charity#The Mission Food Pantry#Missionites#Mission City Council#Medicare#Medicaid#Rgv Food Bank
ValleyCentral

For first time, Mission CISD adds police officers to every campus

MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — For the first time, all schools in the Missions Independent School District will have at least one law enforcement officer at every campus during school hours. “Because we have made arrangements with most of our law enforcement agencies —  at least the police departments —  to provide additional officers, we have police […]
MISSION, TX
ValleyCentral

DHR Health on lockdown, hospital ‘safe’, official says

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A lockdown has been issued at the DHR Health Main Hospital Tower Monday. As of 11 a.m. Monday, DHR Health emergency management issued a lockdown of the hospital’s Main Tower after a credible threat was called in by an anonymous person through a main hospital phone line, a release from Director […]
EDINBURG, TX
utrgvrider.com

Physician Assistant Career Program accepts largest cohort

Classes have begun for UTRGV’s Physician Assistant Career Track (PACT) Early Assurance Program’s largest cohort, which provides students with a conditional admission to the College of Health Professions Master in Physician Assistant Studies (MPAS). On Sept. 15, UTRGV announced PACT selected eight first-year students for its program last...
EDINBURG, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Food Bank
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
ValleyCentral

Brownsville expo to dish out samples of cuisine, more

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A popular restaurant and business expo will return this week after a two-year pause during the COVID-19 pandemic. On Wednesday, Sept. 27, the Brownsville Chamber of Commerce will host the Business to Botana Expo from 3 to 7 p.m. at the Brownsville Events Center.  “We are thrilled to bring back the Business […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
KRGV

Valley Congress members advocate for military dog to receive military burial

A retired bomb-sniffing military dog who served three tours in Afghanistan is in poor health, but is not eligible for burial at the Valley's veteran's cemetery in Mission. However, Sgt. Fieldy is getting support. After first reporting on Sgt. Fieldy last week, Congresswoman Mayra Flores promised to advocate on the...
MISSION, TX
KRGV

Lockdown issued at DHR Health in Edinburg following credible threat

A lockdown was issued at DHR Health in Edinburg on Monday following a credible threat, according to Marcy Martinez, a spokesperson for DHR Health. The lockdown will last all day as a precautionary measure, officials said. DHR Health management called for the lockdown at the hospital’s main tower located on...
EDINBURG, TX
riograndeguardian.com

Earth to Monica… Earth to Monica…

MCALLEN, Texas – Chambers of Commerce and civic groups in Hidalgo County are still trying to find Monica De La Cruz. The groups have been calling and emailing for weeks but the Republican candidate for Congressional District 15 has not responded. The McAllen Chamber of Commerce, the Pharr Chamber...
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
kurv.com

McAllen Residents To See Higher Water, Sewer Bills

McAllen residents will be paying more for their water and sewer service starting next month. The McAllen City Commission Monday voted to increase both water and sewer rates, citing higher operational expenses the city is having to incur due to inflation. Customers will pay another $2.50 in their monthly base fee for water, which will now be $12.45 a month.
MCALLEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Repaving underway that may delay traffic on FM802 in Brownsville

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Motorists should be advised about possible delays as road repairs have begun at a heavily travelled roadway. The pavement repairs will be focused on FM 802, also known as Ruben M. Torres Boulevard, between the US. Expressway 83/77 frontage road and FM1847 (Paredes Line Road), Texas Department of Transportation indicated in a […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
KRGV

Student of the Week: Ayssa Sanchez

Ayssa Sanchez is the definition of resilient, that is because she has excelled in her studies, even through some tough times. Sanchez is a senior in Edinburg High School, is involved in almost every club in school, and is ranked in the top five of her class. "I'm currently the...
EDINBURG, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy