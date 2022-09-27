Legato Arts will present Tobias van der Pals, cello and Pål Eide, piano at Carnegie Hall’s Weill Recital Hall on Thursday evening, November 10, 2022 at 8:00 PM. In addition to Rachmaninoff’s Sonata for Cello and Piano, they will present the world premiere of Leopold van der Pals reconstructed Sonata for Cello and Piano.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO