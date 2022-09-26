ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police searching for Cartersville woman’s stolen wedding rings that were pawned

CARTERSVILLE, Ga. — Police are asking for your help trying to track down a man who stole a woman’s wedding rings and then pawned them. The Cartersville woman reported the rings stolen earlier this month. After doing some investigating, Cartersville police detectives learned that the rings were pawned and sold at the Full Throttle Pawn shop soon after they were stolen.
Floyd County Police arrest Lindale man for Theft

According to Floyd County jail Records, on September 27th at 8:50 AM, the Floyd County Police Department arrested 33-year-old Steven Joseph Branton at a Sunset Circle address in Lindale after he allegedly entered someone’s vehicle without permission and stole a purse, 150 dollars, and various financial cards. Branton is...
Video captures 150 mph chase on GA 400

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga — Dashcam video showed a Forsyth County sheriff’s deputy involved in a high-speed chase that lasted several minutes and reached triple digits in speeds before the suspect surrendered. Two cars were seen driving more than 100 mph, weaving in and out of traffic on Interstate...
Atlanta woman's husband of 56 years arrested in her stabbing death

This story discusses suicide. If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, please contact the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988 or 1-800-273-TALK (8255). Georgia police have arrested an 82-year-old man in the stabbing death of his 80-year-old wife after he initially reported her death a suicide.
3-month-old with broken bones admitted to hospital; father charged with abuse

A Hall County father has been arrested after his infant daughter was discovered with broken bones during a recent medical examination. The infant’s mother sought treatment for the three-month-old child at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta on September 20. Doctors at CHOA contacted Hall County Sheriff’s Office investigators when they found the infant with a fractured femur, as well as evidence of other bone fractures. Doctors told investigators the injuries were consistent with abuse.
Etowah High School evacuated over 'anonymous bomb threat,' officials say

WOODSTOCK, Ga. - School officials have issued an emergency evacuation of a Woodstock high school to investigate a bomb threat. A spokesperson for the Cherokee County school superintendent says they have issued the immediate evacuation of Etowah High School, which is located on the 6500 block of Putnam Ford Drive, at the recommendation of state and local law enforcement agencies.
82-year-old Roswell man arrested in stabbing death of his wife

The News: The Roswell Police Department has arrested 82-year-old Bruce Miller in the death of his wife, 80-year-old Judith Miller. Initial Report: On Thursday, Sept. 15 shortly before 4 p.m. Roswell Police Officers responded to a reported suicide at a home on Oakhaven Drive. The first arriving officers located Judith Miller dead inside the home with an apparent stab wound.
