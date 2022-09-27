Read full article on original website
kjas.com
Jefferson Co Sheriff asks public to help find Sabine Co killer Matthew Hoy Edgar
Jefferson County Sheriff Zena Stephens on Monday issued an appeal to the public to help law enforcement find Sabine County convicted killer Matthew Hoy Edgar. Stephens made the appeal during a KFDM 6 News “On the Run” report, in which they spotlight people that law enforcement is searching for in relation to crimes.
57-Year-Old Gregory Anthony Injured In A Motorcycle Accident In Jasper County (Jasper County,TX)
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety Sergeant, a motorcycle accident occurred in Jasper County on Tuesday. The crash happened on Highway 105 in front of [..]. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
Orange Leader
Texas Department of Transportation announces I-10 closure for Orange County
The Texas Department of Transportation is reporting an Interstate 10 closure impacting Orange County. According to TxDOT, the right lane of I-10 westbound near the state line will be closed from 8 p.m. to midnight starting today (9.28). The closure is needed due to repairs. Expect possible delays.
theleesvilleleader.com
9/29: Vernon sheriff announces recent arrests
Vernon Parish Sheriff Sam Craft reports the following arrests:. John Thomas White Jr., 27, of Pitkin, was arrested on three outstanding traffic warrants. White was booked into the Vernon Parish Jail with bond set at $4,500. Pamela Corley Hardy, 53, of Anacoco, was arrested on an outstanding traffic warrant. Hardy...
newtoncountynews.net
Fatality in South Newton County, Orange Woman Dies
The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Troopers are investigating a fatal crash on State Hwy. 62, near the Orange County line, that occurred Monday, September 26, 2022. The preliminary investigation indicates that at approximately 7:05 a.m., a 017 Ford SUV was traveling north, while a 2021 Ford pickup was traveling south. It is reported that the pickup crossed over into the northbound lane and struck the SUV. The driver of the SUV was pronounced deceased on the scene by a Justice of the Peace. She was identified as 53-year-old Stephanie Gillespie of Orange. The driver of the truck, identified as 20-year-old Daniel Burge of Call, was transported to St. Elizabeth Hospital for treatment.
38-Year-Old Jessica Norsworthy Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Tyler County (Tyler County, TX)
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Tyler County on Tuesday. The crash happened on Highway 190 Dam B Bridge at [..]. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
56-Year-Old Jose Ceniceros Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Tyler County (Tyler County, TX)
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Tyler County on Wednesday. The crash happened on Highway 190 midway between [..]. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
kjas.com
Woman from Spurger injured in wreck that blocked bridge at Dam B
One person was injured and traffic was backed up for miles following a Tuesday morning crash on the Highway 190 Dam B Bridge. It happened at about 7:30 on the Tyler County side of the Neches River. According to Texas Department of Public Safety Sergeant Shana Clark, a 2018 Ford...
Orange Leader
Little Cypress-Mauriceville school bus involved in accident near high school
Officials are investigating an accident that occurred near Little Cypress-Mauriceville High School on Highway 87 Thursday morning. The school district said it involves an LCM bus. “Medical professionals are examining students, but no serious injuries have been reported at this time,” an LCMISD statement read. Parents of the students...
kjas.com
Firefighters handle spreading grass and brush fire that began as a controlled burn
Jasper firefighters and the Texas A&M Forest Service had to deal with a grass and brush fire on Thursday afternoon that began as a controlled burn. It occurred at about 1:30 behind houses and businesses in an area encompassed by South Bowie, Hale, Springhill, and Johnson Streets. Despite local fire...
therecordlive.com
Turfgrass Management and Weed Control (Part 1 of 3)
According to the Farmer’s Almanac, 2022 fall season has arrived (though it doesn’t feel like it to me), with a blistering start! Eventually, cooler temperatures will appear and if you’re like me, you can hardly wait and are ready for them…Now! As cooler days will slowly arrive, let’s take this opportunity to review turfgrass management techniques which can assist us in lawn weed control. Before “digging” into this week’s subject, let’s review the three basic weed groups, which are annuals, biennials, and perennials. To manage them effectively, each weed type must be understood, as they are controlled, and treated differently.
Orange Leader
Special Sheriff’s Office unit takes aim at busting narcotics in Orange County
Orange County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to crack down on illegal drugs. Sheriff Jimmy Lane Mooney said he made this his goal when he became sheriff. He has a special unit dedicated to ridding the community of illegal drugs. Recent drug busts made by the unit are gaining attention.
kjas.com
Newton County Sheriff's Report for Mon, Sep 26th, 2022
Calls To Services (September 19 to September 25, 2022): The Newton County Sheriff’s Office (NCSO) answered forty-seven (47) calls to service. Jail Population: We currently have sixteen (16) inmates in the following Jails, ten (10) housed in Newton, six (6) housed in Jasper.
kogt.com
Orange Woman Dies in Accident
A woman from Orange is dead following an early Monday morning auto accident in nearby Newton County. Troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety say the accident occurred shortly after 7:00 on Highway 62, not far from the Orange County line, when a 2012 Ford pick-up truck, which was southbound, for some unknown reason, crossed over the centerline of the highway and collided with a 2017 Ford Sport Utility Vehicle.
Lake Charles American Press
9/29: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff announces arrest list
The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:. Cynthia Sue Hodges, 51, 6026 Stewart Road, Vinton — violations of protective orders; possession of synthetic marijuana, first offense; drug possession; prohibited acts, drug paraphernalia; prescription requirement penalties; direct contempt of court. Terry Lee Hodnett, 51, 3732 Paul White...
KPLC TV
Lake Charles man arrested for molestation, exposure to AIDS virus
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A Lake Charles man was arrested Saturday on charges of molestation of a juvenile and intentional exposure to the AIDS virus. Maurice Dejohn O’Brien, 35, Lake Charles, was arrested at his home. He is being held without bond at Calcasieu Correctional Center. KPLC has...
Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office Felony Arrest for the Week of September 19, 2022 – September 25, 2022
Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office Felony Arrest for the Week of September 19, 2022 – September 25, 2022. Beauregard Parish, Louisiana – On September 26, 2022, Beauregard Parish Sheriff Mark Herford reported that the following felony arrests were made for the week of September 19, 2022 – September 25, 2022.
No major injuries after LC-M school bus rear-ends car near high school campus Thursday morning
LITTLE CYPRESS, Texas — No major injuries were reported Thursday morning after a school bus struck the rear of a car near Little Cypress-Mauriceville High School in Orange. The bus struck the rear of a car, driven by an LC-M student, on Texas Highway 87 near the campus according to a district spokesperson.
KPLC TV
Authorities in contact with Merryville man reported missing
Merryville, LA (KPLC) - Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office officials said they have been in contact with a man reported missing over the weekend. Officials said they spoke with Clifford Runnels, 35, Sunday night and he is no longer considered missing.
