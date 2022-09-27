ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mission, TX

megadoctornews.com

Edinburg Public Safety Conference Oct. 3rd

The Edinburg Police Department, in conjunction with the Edinburg Consolidated Independent School District, UTRGV, and Tropical Texas Behavioral Health, will be hosting a Public Safety Conference that is free and open to the public. The purpose of this conference is to engage in positive dialogue with the community regarding mental...
EDINBURG, TX
TexasHighways

A Weekend in McAllen Reveals the Bounty of Rio Grande Valley

Sometimes known as the “City of Palms,” McAllen has reinvented itself time and again, yet still remains true to its roots. The town is named for John McAllen, an Irish settler and businessman who donated land along a new railroad in 1904. From its early days as a ranching and farming economy, the city has become an important hub for international trade on the Mexican border. The arrival of maquiladoras, or factories, in the 1980s turbocharged trade. Today, McAllen anchors a sprawling Rio Grande Valley metro area that encompasses the cities of Edinburg, Mission, and Pharr, along with several international bridges, where trucks import and export everything from auto parts to vegetables. Though celebrated for world-class citrus and produce, McAllen’s mild winters also draw winter Texans from the north, and the city’s retail shopping districts lure visitors from south of the border. But McAllen isn’t all business. It’s also an ecotourism destination known for its diverse birdlife, and it hosts numerous popular festivals, including Fiesta de Palmas. The three-day event (Oct. 22-24) features art vendors, live music, an “Octubrefest,” and a food park.
MCALLEN, TX
KRGV

DHR Health Brownsville receives $1.7 million grant to fund new jobs

A $1.7 million grant is expected to bring more healthcare jobs to the Valley. DHR Health Brownsville received funds from the Texas Workforce Commission that aims to fund 200 new jobs, along with onsite training for things like diabetes management, trauma care and oncology. "We will be able to get...
BROWNSVILLE, TX
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Mission, TX
Lifestyle
Local
Texas Government
Mission, TX
Government
City
Mission, TX
riograndeguardian.com

Video: Cavazos: Phenomenal growth happening in Pharr

MCALLEN, Texas – Janie Cavazos, property and business manager for Pharr Economic Development Corporation, has given an update on the big projects coming to her city. Cavazos spoke at a recent meeting of the South Texas Manufacturers Association. The event was held at the Double Tree Inn & Suites in McAllen.
PHARR, TX
valleybusinessreport.com

RGV Food Bank Supplies STC Food Pantries

Food Bank of the Rio Grande Valley will now be providing student food pantries at South Texas College’s Mid-Valley and Pecan campuses with free food supplies for one year estimated at more than $10,000. “We want to make sure our students are focused on their education and not where...
MCALLEN, TX
utrgvrider.com

Physician Assistant Career Program accepts largest cohort

Classes have begun for UTRGV’s Physician Assistant Career Track (PACT) Early Assurance Program’s largest cohort, which provides students with a conditional admission to the College of Health Professions Master in Physician Assistant Studies (MPAS). On Sept. 15, UTRGV announced PACT selected eight first-year students for its program last...
EDINBURG, TX
KRGV

Abortion-rights groups show support for abortion access in McAllen

Several abortion-rights groups participated in a visual demonstration outside McAllen City Hall Monday night. The group, South Texans for Reproductive Justice, gathered to show support for access to abortion. "We are out here just to show folks that we are still here for them," South Texans for Reproductive Justice board...
MCALLEN, TX
ValleyCentral

For first time, Mission CISD adds police officers to every campus

MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — For the first time, all schools in the Missions Independent School District will have at least one law enforcement officer at every campus during school hours. “Because we have made arrangements with most of our law enforcement agencies —  at least the police departments —  to provide additional officers, we have police […]
MISSION, TX
KRGV

Lockdown issued at DHR Health in Edinburg following credible threat

A lockdown was issued at DHR Health in Edinburg on Monday following a credible threat, according to Marcy Martinez, a spokesperson for DHR Health. The lockdown will last all day as a precautionary measure, officials said. DHR Health management called for the lockdown at the hospital’s main tower located on...
EDINBURG, TX
KRGV

Plans for new EMS service in the Delta area

Wait times of up to 40 minutes for an ambulance is what could have happened starting Friday in one part of Hidalgo County. A new EMS company is serving the western portion of the county, and now leaders in the Delta area are taking matters into their own hands. Hidalgo...
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
KSAT 12

Business on the border a concern for those in the Rio Grande Valley

PHARR, Texas – Nearly six months ago, Governor Greg Abbott added inspections for 18-wheelers at international land ports of entry. The inspections did not include looking into the cab of any commercial transport vehicles. The inspections resulted in massive delays that left drivers without access to diesel, water or...
PHARR, TX
KRGV

Valley Congress members advocate for military dog to receive military burial

A retired bomb-sniffing military dog who served three tours in Afghanistan is in poor health, but is not eligible for burial at the Valley's veteran's cemetery in Mission. However, Sgt. Fieldy is getting support. After first reporting on Sgt. Fieldy last week, Congresswoman Mayra Flores promised to advocate on the...
MISSION, TX
KRGV

Student of the Week: Ayssa Sanchez

Ayssa Sanchez is the definition of resilient, that is because she has excelled in her studies, even through some tough times. Sanchez is a senior in Edinburg High School, is involved in almost every club in school, and is ranked in the top five of her class. "I'm currently the...
EDINBURG, TX
themercedesenterprise.com

City of Mercedes to Host RockNBoots Music Festival 2022

RockNBoots Music Festival 2-day festival is slated for September 30 and October 1. Mercedes Mayor, Oscar D. Montoya, and City of Mercedes officials are pleased to announce the City of Mercedes will host its first annual RockNBoots Festival on Friday, September 30, and Saturday October 1, at the Mercedes Civic Center (520 E 2nd St, Mercedes, TX 78570), from 6 pm to 10 pm.
MERCEDES, TX

