Lush and Lean Workshops kick off on October 13, 2022.

Lush and lean Workshops are brought to you by the Las Cruces Utilities Water Conservation Program.

Workshops will be at the Branigan Library, Roadrunner Room, 200 E. Picacho in Las Cruces, on Thursdays from 5:30 - 7:30 p.m.

Presentations begin promptly at 5:45 p.m.

Here is the schedule:

DATE

TOPIC

PRESENTER

OCTOBER 13

LANDSCAPES THAT LIKE IT HERE

Enjoy outdoor living in the desert compared to hotter or colder places. Imagine this by optimizing water use, function, and habitat where you live.

DAVID CRISTIANI, Environmental Designer, QUERCUS

OCTOBER 20

RAINWATER HARVESTING

Learn how to harvest rainwater and gray water; optimizing this alternative water source for your landscape water requirements. Learn about options for free ground cover: composted mulch and crushed glass, and other sustainable options to conserve soil moisture, prevent erosion and control weeds.

JEFFREY ANDERSON, M.S., Agronomy and Horticulture Agent, NMSU

NOVEMBER 3

FRUIT TREES FOR THE LAS CRUCES ENVIRONMENT

Ready to plan fruit trees but don't know how to get started? Or maybe you have a struggling fruit tree and don't know what it needs? We';; review recommended fruit tree varieties (and some to avoid), picking an ideal spot to plant it, best planting practices, and winter care tips to optimize tree health and fruit production for years to come.

MARISA THOMPSON, PH.D, Extension Urban Horticulture Specialist, NMSU

For more information call (575) 528-3566.