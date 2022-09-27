Read full article on original website
57-Year-Old Gregory Anthony Injured In A Motorcycle Accident In Jasper County (Jasper County,TX)
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety Sergeant, a motorcycle accident occurred in Jasper County on Tuesday. The crash happened on Highway 105 in front of [..]. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
56-Year-Old Jose Ceniceros Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Tyler County (Tyler County, TX)
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Tyler County on Wednesday. The crash happened on Highway 190 midway between [..]. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
38-Year-Old Jessica Norsworthy Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Tyler County (Tyler County, TX)
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Tyler County on Tuesday. The crash happened on Highway 190 Dam B Bridge at [..]. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
Woman from Spurger injured in wreck that blocked bridge at Dam B
One person was injured and traffic was backed up for miles following a Tuesday morning crash on the Highway 190 Dam B Bridge. It happened at about 7:30 on the Tyler County side of the Neches River. According to Texas Department of Public Safety Sergeant Shana Clark, a 2018 Ford...
Traffic Alert due to Jefferson county accident near Boyt Road
BEAUMONT — I10 Eastbound near Boyt Road is closed due to an accident involving an 18-wheeler. The Texas Department of Transportation ask that drivers please use an alternate route.
Beaumont house catches fire, no injuries reported
Sept. 29, 2022 — Firefighters responded to a house fire in the 3800 Block of Marie St. on the southern side of Beaumont. There were no injuries reported. This may be updated as this story develops. For more information and to stay up-to-date, follow our social media and tune...
Vernon authorities searching for 14-year-old believed to be with 26-year-old
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating a 14-year-old believed to be in the company of a 26-year-old man. Kaylee Brittain, age 14, of Evans, ran away from her home last night or early this morning, according to a post from the Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office.
Orange Woman Dies in Accident
A woman from Orange is dead following an early Monday morning auto accident in nearby Newton County. Troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety say the accident occurred shortly after 7:00 on Highway 62, not far from the Orange County line, when a 2012 Ford pick-up truck, which was southbound, for some unknown reason, crossed over the centerline of the highway and collided with a 2017 Ford Sport Utility Vehicle.
Beaumont man killed in Port Arthur crash was working with Texas Department of Transportation
A man that was killed Tuesday in a crash on Texas 73 in Port Arthur has been identified as 52-year-old Ricardo Davila of Beaumont. Davila and a passenger were in a side-by-side Utility Terrain Vehicle when it collided with a commercial box truck at approximately 9:57 a.m. in the 1800 block of West Texas 73.
JCSO announces arrest of oil well site criminal mischief suspect
The Jasper County Sheriff’s Department has announced the arrest of a suspect in a recent case of criminal mischief at an oil well site in the south end of the county. According to Sheriff Mitchel Newman, it all began on Thursday, September 15th when deputies responded to the site on County Road 707 near Buna, and soon determined that their suspect was 33-year-old Bryan Anthony Barba, of Buna, for whom they obtained an arrest warrant.
Port Arthur Police identify man killed in Tuesday crash involving UTV and box truck
On Wednesday morning, authorities identified the victim of a violent Port Arthur crash that took place a day earlier. UPDATE: Port Arthur Police update state of the investigation. According to the Port Arthur Police Department, the victim is 52-year-old Ricardo Davila of Beaumont. Davila was killed Tuesday morning following a...
Driver killed, passenger critically hurt in collision with truck carrying logging skidder
TYLER COUNTY — Mike Lout and Steve W Stewart/KJAS - One person is dead following an accident that occurred on Highway 190 in Tyler County on Tuesday morning. The crash occurred shortly after 10:00, about midway between Dam B and Woodville. According to Texas Department of Public Safety Sergeant...
Crash Causes Lane Closure on I-10 East Near I-210 in Lake Charles September 28
Crash Causes Lane Closure on I-10 East Near I-210 in Lake Charles September 28. Louisiana State Police has reported that this crash has been cleared and the roadway has been reopened. Original:. Lake Charles, Louisiana – On September 28, 2022, at approximately 1:35 pm, the Lake Charles Police Department reported...
Port Arthur Police warn motorists of major wreck, detour
The Port Arthur Police Department said traffic is shut down eastbound on SH W 73 from West Port Arthur Road and shut down northbound on SH 82 at SH 73. UPDATE: Man killed Tuesday in Port Arthur following crash involving a UTV and box truck. Traffic coming from Houston is...
9/29: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff announces arrest list
The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:. Cynthia Sue Hodges, 51, 6026 Stewart Road, Vinton — violations of protective orders; possession of synthetic marijuana, first offense; drug possession; prohibited acts, drug paraphernalia; prescription requirement penalties; direct contempt of court. Terry Lee Hodnett, 51, 3732 Paul White...
Firefighters handle spreading grass and brush fire that began as a controlled burn
Jasper firefighters and the Texas A&M Forest Service had to deal with a grass and brush fire on Thursday afternoon that began as a controlled burn. It occurred at about 1:30 behind houses and businesses in an area encompassed by South Bowie, Hale, Springhill, and Johnson Streets. Despite local fire...
Special Sheriff’s Office unit takes aim at busting narcotics in Orange County
Orange County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to crack down on illegal drugs. Sheriff Jimmy Lane Mooney said he made this his goal when he became sheriff. He has a special unit dedicated to ridding the community of illegal drugs. Recent drug busts made by the unit are gaining attention.
Coleman crash report: Pickup driver hits motorcyclists head-on, killing 2
COLEMAN, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Two motorcyclists died Saturday afternoon in a wreck with a pickup. Preliminary crash reports, released Tuesday, revealed that the driver of the pickup steered across the center stripe in the road. This three-vehicle crash took place along US Highway 84, about two miles south of...
9/29: Vernon sheriff announces recent arrests
Vernon Parish Sheriff Sam Craft reports the following arrests:. John Thomas White Jr., 27, of Pitkin, was arrested on three outstanding traffic warrants. White was booked into the Vernon Parish Jail with bond set at $4,500. Pamela Corley Hardy, 53, of Anacoco, was arrested on an outstanding traffic warrant. Hardy...
Police open criminal investigation into Vidor 12-year-old boy's overnight disappearance
VIDOR, Texas — Police in Vidor have started an investigation into the case of a 12-year-old boy who was found after he went missing overnight late last week. The boy, who has autism, was last seen at his home around 5 p.m. on Thursday, September 22, 2022 and Vidor Police issued a news release Friday morning asking for the public's help in finding him.
