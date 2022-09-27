ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kjas.com

Woman from Spurger injured in wreck that blocked bridge at Dam B

One person was injured and traffic was backed up for miles following a Tuesday morning crash on the Highway 190 Dam B Bridge. It happened at about 7:30 on the Tyler County side of the Neches River. According to Texas Department of Public Safety Sergeant Shana Clark, a 2018 Ford...
SPURGER, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Accidents
Newton County, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Orange, TX
City
Call, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Orange, TX
Crime & Safety
County
Newton County, TX
KFDM-TV

Beaumont house catches fire, no injuries reported

Sept. 29, 2022 — Firefighters responded to a house fire in the 3800 Block of Marie St. on the southern side of Beaumont. There were no injuries reported. This may be updated as this story develops. For more information and to stay up-to-date, follow our social media and tune...
BEAUMONT, TX
KPLC TV

Vernon authorities searching for 14-year-old believed to be with 26-year-old

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating a 14-year-old believed to be in the company of a 26-year-old man. Kaylee Brittain, age 14, of Evans, ran away from her home last night or early this morning, according to a post from the Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office.
EVANS, LA
kogt.com

Orange Woman Dies in Accident

A woman from Orange is dead following an early Monday morning auto accident in nearby Newton County. Troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety say the accident occurred shortly after 7:00 on Highway 62, not far from the Orange County line, when a 2012 Ford pick-up truck, which was southbound, for some unknown reason, crossed over the centerline of the highway and collided with a 2017 Ford Sport Utility Vehicle.
ORANGE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fatality#Traffic Accident#Orange Woman Dies#A Justice Of The Peace#St Elizabeth Hospital
kjas.com

JCSO announces arrest of oil well site criminal mischief suspect

The Jasper County Sheriff’s Department has announced the arrest of a suspect in a recent case of criminal mischief at an oil well site in the south end of the county. According to Sheriff Mitchel Newman, it all began on Thursday, September 15th when deputies responded to the site on County Road 707 near Buna, and soon determined that their suspect was 33-year-old Bryan Anthony Barba, of Buna, for whom they obtained an arrest warrant.
JASPER COUNTY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
Port Arthur News

Port Arthur Police warn motorists of major wreck, detour

The Port Arthur Police Department said traffic is shut down eastbound on SH W 73 from West Port Arthur Road and shut down northbound on SH 82 at SH 73. UPDATE: Man killed Tuesday in Port Arthur following crash involving a UTV and box truck. Traffic coming from Houston is...
PORT ARTHUR, TX
Lake Charles American Press

9/29: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff announces arrest list

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:. Cynthia Sue Hodges, 51, 6026 Stewart Road, Vinton — violations of protective orders; possession of synthetic marijuana, first offense; drug possession; prohibited acts, drug paraphernalia; prescription requirement penalties; direct contempt of court. Terry Lee Hodnett, 51, 3732 Paul White...
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
bigcountryhomepage.com

Coleman crash report: Pickup driver hits motorcyclists head-on, killing 2

COLEMAN, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Two motorcyclists died Saturday afternoon in a wreck with a pickup. Preliminary crash reports, released Tuesday, revealed that the driver of the pickup steered across the center stripe in the road. This three-vehicle crash took place along US Highway 84, about two miles south of...
COLEMAN, TX
theleesvilleleader.com

9/29: Vernon sheriff announces recent arrests

Vernon Parish Sheriff Sam Craft reports the following arrests:. John Thomas White Jr., 27, of Pitkin, was arrested on three outstanding traffic warrants. White was booked into the Vernon Parish Jail with bond set at $4,500. Pamela Corley Hardy, 53, of Anacoco, was arrested on an outstanding traffic warrant. Hardy...
VERNON PARISH, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy