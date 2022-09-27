Read full article on original website
Rematch at South Carolina headlines MU women's basketball's national TV schedule
The SEC announced the television designations and tipoff times for the 2022-23 women’s basketball season Wednesday. Missouri will play nine nationally televised games, the most notable a Jan. 15 rematch at South Carolina. The Tigers defeated the eventual national champions 70-69 in overtime last season at Mizzou Arena. The game will air on either ESPN 2 or SEC Network, with the exact designation to be announced later.
How Dominic Lovett rediscovered his love for football this offseason
Perhaps Missouri’s most important offseason development came in the weight room this summer. It’s where Dominic Lovett rediscovered his love for football after a freshman season that required plenty of patience. The sophomore from East St. Louis, Illinois, needed to wait his turn. But now, Lovett is beginning...
Missouri volleyball falls to No. 18 Kentucky in four sets
It was a quiet walk over to the other side of the Hearnes Center floor as the Missouri volleyball team switched benches before the second set. After No. 18 Kentucky put on a clinic in the opening frame, it was easy to see the writing on the wall — Missouri capitulated easily as Kentucky dominated on both offense and defense. And for the most part, the Wildcats did just that: they hit better, blocked better and served better in a 3-1 (25-12, 23-25, 25-19, 25-22) victory over the Tigers on Wednesday.
MU women's golf wins Johnie Imes Invitational at Old Hawthorne
Missouri women’s golf overcame a four-stroke deficit in the final round of the Johnie Imes Invitational to win its home event for the eighth straight year Wednesday at The Club at Old Hawthorne. The Tigers trailed Lipscomb after two rounds, but they put together a 5-over 293 team score...
