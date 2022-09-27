Read full article on original website
Related
espnquadcities.com
This Is The Pumpkin Capital Of Iowa
It's that time of the year again when many of us get ready for Halloween by picking up some pumpkins. Even those who aren't a fan of the holiday can still enjoy the season and get a pumpkin or two. If you live in Iowa and want to truly find...
espnquadcities.com
Nerdspeak in Bettendorf Celebrates Their One-Year Anniversary in the Quad Cities!
“Nerd”toberfest is this Saturday, October 1st at Nerdspeak Brewery in Bettendorf to celebrate their one-year anniversary in the Quad Cities from 5pm-10pm. They'll have Famous Dave’s food truck and music by Bethann Heidgerken. Plus a Limited Release Imperial Oatmeal Stout, aged 1yr in Blaum Brothers Bourbon Barrels. Other...
espnquadcities.com
Oktoberfest Celebrations Coming Up In Rock Island & Davenport
October means two things: Halloween and Octoberfest celebrations and there are a few coming to the Quad Cities. First up is downtown Davenport's new celebration called German Fest which will be hosted by the Downtown Davenport Partnership and the German American Heritage Center and Museum. It will be on October 14th from 6:00 p.m.-10:00 p.m. at Kaiserslautern Square (119 E. 3rd St., across from the Adler).
espnquadcities.com
Frost Advisory In Effect Tonight For Parts of Iowa & Illinois
Welcome to Fall, let's kick it off with the season's first Frost Advisory, shall we?. The National Weather Service Quad Cities has issued a Frost Advisory from midnight Tuesday-8:00 a.m. on Wednesday for the counties of:. Buchanan. Delaware. Dubuque. Benton. Linn. Jones. Jackson. Iowa. Johnson. Cedar. Clinton. Muscatine. Scott. Keokuk.
Comments / 0