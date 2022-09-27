ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

espnquadcities.com

This Is The Pumpkin Capital Of Iowa

It's that time of the year again when many of us get ready for Halloween by picking up some pumpkins. Even those who aren't a fan of the holiday can still enjoy the season and get a pumpkin or two. If you live in Iowa and want to truly find...
IOWA STATE
Oktoberfest Celebrations Coming Up In Rock Island & Davenport

October means two things: Halloween and Octoberfest celebrations and there are a few coming to the Quad Cities. First up is downtown Davenport's new celebration called German Fest which will be hosted by the Downtown Davenport Partnership and the German American Heritage Center and Museum. It will be on October 14th from 6:00 p.m.-10:00 p.m. at Kaiserslautern Square (119 E. 3rd St., across from the Adler).
DAVENPORT, IA
Frost Advisory In Effect Tonight For Parts of Iowa & Illinois

Welcome to Fall, let's kick it off with the season's first Frost Advisory, shall we?. The National Weather Service Quad Cities has issued a Frost Advisory from midnight Tuesday-8:00 a.m. on Wednesday for the counties of:. Buchanan. Delaware. Dubuque. Benton. Linn. Jones. Jackson. Iowa. Johnson. Cedar. Clinton. Muscatine. Scott. Keokuk.
ENVIRONMENT

