Emerald City Music Opens Season 07 Presenting Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center Performing Music by Dvorák, Coleridge-Taylor, and Ysaÿe

Pioneering Black Woman Bessie Smith, Empress of the Blues
Bessie Smith.Library of Congress public domain photo of Bessie Smith by Carl Van Vechten. Jazz music and dance styles became highly popular across America during the 1920s and 1930s, a period which is now known as the Jazz Age. America is the birthplace of jazz, and the Jazz Age was a fantastic period that gave rise to many famous singers and musicians performing in that genre.
Phil Collins and Genesis Sell Portion of Catalogs to Concord Music Group
Phil Collins and Genesis have sold a portion of their music rights to Concord Music Group, Billboard and The Wall Street Journal report. The sale includes the publishing rights for Genesis, as well as a portion of the group’s recorded music income streams and masters. Additionally, Collins’ solo music was also included in the deal, as well as Mike Rutherford’s output with his band, Mike & the Mechanics. The deal was reportedly valued at over $300 million.
Uptown! to Rock Out This Fall with Tributes to Legendary Bands, Singer-Songwriters, and Soul Music
Music takes center stage at Uptown! Knauer Performing Arts Center this fall. The bustling performing arts center offers fans a full roster of rock music including three back-to-back nights of tributes to some of the most legendary figures of rock and pop music.
Keith Jarrett: Bordeaux Concert review | John Fordham's jazz album of the month
(ECM)The master of solo-piano improvisation proved his spontaneous alchemy was as mesmerising as ever in this 2016 performance
5 Celestial Live Performances in Honor of Late Jazz Legend Pharoah Sanders
“Trane was the Father, Pharoah was the Son, I am the Holy Ghost,” famed avant-garde jazz saxophonist Albert Ayler once said. He was referring to, of course, himself, the legendary John Coltrane, and the late great Pharoah Sanders. During his six-decade career, Sanders used saxophone techniques like overblowing, multi-phonics,...
‘The steepest learning curve ever’: Geoffrey Paterson on working with jazz virtuoso Marius Neset
Back in 2015, the London Sinfonietta approached me about a project rather different from the Stockhausen and Birtwistle I had conducted with them previously. The group were recording a new album with the up-and-coming Norwegian jazz saxophonist Marius Neset. An enthusiastic (if far from expert) listener to jazz, I leapt at the chance to be involved.
shorelocalnews.com
The Modern Gentlemen bringing American classics with a contemporary twist to Bally’s Oct. 8
When we think of iconic American male singers, several spring to mind – Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin, and of course, the legendary Frankie Valli. Valli is the frontman of one of history’s most beloved musical groups, The Four Seasons. To be chosen to be a part of this Hall of Fame band is an honor, but to be hand-picked by Frankie Valli himself, well, that’s an offer that can’t be refused.
Billboard
ASCAP Foundation Launches Alan and Marilyn Bergman Lyric Award for Emerging Songwriters
The ASCAP Foundation has established a new award to honor songwriters Alan and Marilyn Bergman, whose most famous songs include “The Windmills of Your Mind,” “The Way We Were” and “You Don’t Bring Me Flowers.”. The ASCAP Foundation Alan and Marilyn Bergman Lyric Award...
getnews.info
Heat the silent: A contemporary Jazz Ballads video-album by Louis Siciliano and Mauro Salvatore.
An intimate and poetic musical journey is this new video album by the composer Louis Siciliano and the drummer Mauro Salvatore (MUMEx Duo). Piano and drums, an unusual jazz duo. Two voices talk to tell this video album Heat the silent (Glocal Music Records), which opens with a variation on...
Herb Alpert Releases New Single “Here She Comes,” Shares Tour Dates
Legendary songwriter, performer, and businessman Herb Alpert has shared a new single, “Here She Comes,” from his upcoming LP, Sunny Side of the Street, which drops on September 30. Alpert, who rose to fame with his Tijuana Brass band and who helped the careers of many via his...
