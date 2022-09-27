Columbia hotel rooms are at a premium this weekend, due to Mizzou’s football game against #1 Georgia, the defending national champions. The Bulldogs travel as well as any football team in the nation, and Columbia Convention and Visitors bureau spokeswoman Megan McConachie anticipates many thousands of Bulldog fans will be in Columbia for the game starting as early as today (Wednesday). She tells 939 the Eagle that Columbia “is extremely low on hotel rooms for this weekend.” She says while there are still a few rooms available on Friday evening, Saturday is virtually sold-out.

COLUMBIA, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO