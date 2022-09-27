Read full article on original website
titaninsider.com
Rematch at South Carolina headlines MU women's basketball's national TV schedule
The SEC announced the television designations and tipoff times for the 2022-23 women’s basketball season Wednesday. Missouri will play nine nationally televised games, the most notable a Jan. 15 rematch at South Carolina. The Tigers defeated the eventual national champions 70-69 in overtime last season at Mizzou Arena. The game will air on either ESPN 2 or SEC Network, with the exact designation to be announced later.
titaninsider.com
Missouri's defense prepares for tough Georgia test
If there’s one thing Blake Baker and Missouri’s defense has taken away from the first third of the season it’s that every issue that has surfaced so far is correctable. The tackling angles, blown coverages and brief mental lapses — all of those things can be fixed over time.
KCTV 5
Former Missouri head coach to be recognized for college football HOF induction
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KCTV) - Former Missouri head coach Gary Pinkel will be recognized by the university during Saturday’s game against Georgia. Pinkel, who will be inducted into the National Football Foundation College Football Hall of Fame in 2022, is being recognized for that honor as well as being a 2022 Southeastern Conference Legend.
Look: College Football Star Freshman Has Fans Worried
Missouri's football program has fallen on hard times in recent years, and now it appears one of the Tigers top recruits could soon be headed out the door. On Monday, star freshman wide receiver Luther Burden fueled transfer speculation after posting a cryptic message to social media and scrubbing his Instagram of all things Mizzou.
rockmnation.com
No more SEC Nation in Columbia? Maybe that’s for the best!
We will not be addressing the Luther Burden stuff that was all over social media yesterday. Reading into the social media of teenagers is folly, and we will not be falling for that evil, not here. For some substantive news... Can’t say this is a surprise, but SEC Nation will...
thecomeback.com
Paul Finebaum says “it’s over” for one SEC coach
After watching Auburn escape against the Missouri Tigers Saturday, ESPN’s Paul Finebaum has concluded that it is too little and too late for Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin. Finebaum said on on WJOX-FM’s “McElroy and Cubelic in The Morning” in Birmingham, Alabama, that Harsin will most likely be gone soon.
939theeagle.com
CVB: Columbia hotel rooms are virtually sold-out on Saturday
Columbia hotel rooms are at a premium this weekend, due to Mizzou’s football game against #1 Georgia, the defending national champions. The Bulldogs travel as well as any football team in the nation, and Columbia Convention and Visitors bureau spokeswoman Megan McConachie anticipates many thousands of Bulldog fans will be in Columbia for the game starting as early as today (Wednesday). She tells 939 the Eagle that Columbia “is extremely low on hotel rooms for this weekend.” She says while there are still a few rooms available on Friday evening, Saturday is virtually sold-out.
More charges filed against University of Missouri fraternity brothers for the hazing incident
Eight more fraternity brothers have been indicted for a hazing case at Mizzou that left a 19-year-old man in a wheelchair, blind and unable to speak.
Missouri has $1B in unclaimed property, some to be auctioned off soon
The Missouri Treasurer's office is hosting a two-day unclaimed property auction that begins this weekend in Columbia.
939theeagle.com
MoDOT: I-70 climbing lanes at mid-Missouri’s Mineola Hill benefitting motorists and truckers
Several hundred transportation and law enforcement officers from across Missouri will hear a detailed presentation Wednesday afternoon in Columbia about the engineering involved in a successful massive I-70 project in mid-Missouri’s Montgomery County. The state Department of Transportation (MoDOT) and its prime contractor, Columbia-based Emery Sapp and Sons, have...
kjluradio.com
North County High School apologizes for comments about Battle High School in Columbia
Officials at an eastern Missouri high school apologize for comments a student made about Battle High School in Columbia. North County High School in Bonne Terre broadcast a student-led livestream during their football game with Battle on Friday. During the live stream, one student referred to Battle as a violent team, and said the school “takes kids from really rough situations and puts them in a school.”
St. Louis woman killed in Howard County crash
A St. Louis woman died early Thursday in a Howard County crash, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. The post St. Louis woman killed in Howard County crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Columbia Missourian
Award-winning vineyard and winery in Mexico draws visitors from around the state
For 17 years , David Runge traveled across the country as a catastrophe claims representative for State Farm Insurance . After visiting a friend in Mexico, Missouri, he decided to buy the property next door. Although he was about to retire, Runge didn’t want to spend his days without purpose....
kttn.com
Missouri State Treasurer announces unclaimed property auction to be held in Columbia
Missouri State Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick announced an Unclaimed Property Auction will be held on October 3 and 4 at the Hilton Garden Inn Conference Center in Columbia. An auction preview will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Sunday, October 2. The auction will begin at 9:00 a.m. on both Monday and Tuesday, with daily previews beginning each day at 8:00 a.m.
Jefferson City man injured in Cole County hit-and-run
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A Jefferson City man suffered minor injuries following a Wednesday crash in Cole County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. The crash occurred at the corner of Big Meadows Spur and Big Meadows Road near U.S. 63. A 2019 Ford Fusion was heading eastbound and failed to yield to a 1994 The post Jefferson City man injured in Cole County hit-and-run appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
939theeagle.com
Primary suspect in high-profile Columbia murder wants bond reduction
Family members of a Columbia man who was shot to death in August in a busy Columbia parking lot are expected to be in court Monday morning for a bond reduction hearing. 22-year-old Loyal Martell of Holts Summit is charged with first degree murder and two other felonies for the August 20 shooting death of Shavez Waage in the Moser’s parking lot on Keene. Martell, who’s jailed without bond, is asking for a bond reduction.
Worker injured in fall at Rocheport bridge site
A worker was injured in a fall Tuesday at the construction site of the new Missouri River bridge on Interstate 70. The post Worker injured in fall at Rocheport bridge site appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
939theeagle.com
Motorcycle crash kills mid-Missouri man
A Rolla man has been killed in a Sunday evening motorcycle crash in Osage County, east of Jefferson City. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says 55-year-old Donald Mahaney was traveling on county road 722 when he went off the left side of the road, returned to the road, slid and went off the right side of the highway. The Patrol’s crash report says Mahaney was ejected from the motorcycle and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Looking For Place To See Your Favorite Team? Sedalia Has New Eatery!
It is always disappointing when a place where you like to eat closes their doors. However, it is equally exciting when a new place opens. Sedalia has seen the closing of Mighty Melt (and re-opening), the closing of Golden Corral, and Denny's. Well now we can get excited about a new place. A new eatery & pub called Volker's. I got a sneak peak, and I thought you would enjoy seeing what is in store for us. Their Grand Opening is Oct 1st!
krcgtv.com
Menu prices increase at Columbia restaurants as inflation numbers continue to climb
COLUMBIA — Inflation forced some Mid-Missouri restaurant owners to raise their menu prices Tuesday. Increasing costs of gas, labor, food, and supplies dipped into profit margins. Columbia restaurant managers said they had no choice but to raise their menu prices as inflation took its toll on profits. Food suppliers...
