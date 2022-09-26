ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plains, GA

WTVM

Inflation affecting local pumpkin patches and stores

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Today’s crisp fall weather is a reminder that Halloween and festivals are not too far away. But you should be prepared to pay more for some of your annual traditions potentially. The costs of transporting produce like pumpkins are increasing, leaving small business owners in...
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Russell County holds 10th annual special needs rodeo

RUSSELL COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - Huge smiles and excitement were seen this morning as the 10th annual special needs rodeo took place at Austin Sumbry park. The rodeo was put on by the Russell County Sheriff’s Office and Russell County Cattleman, where special needs students all around Russell County took part in games, a big lunch and a rodeo show. Sheriff Heath Taylor said it is his favorite time of the year when he sees the kids who never get out enjoy a day dedicated to them.
RUSSELL COUNTY, AL
WTVM

Back the Blue holds golf tournament in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Several public, private and nonprofit organizations joined together to tee off for the Back the Blue Golf Tournament. It was the inaugural year for the event at Bull Creek Golf course. The organization not only supports police officers but also first responders. For organizers, they say...
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Columbus crime prevention program money at work

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Homicides in the Fountain City are down 45% right now compared to this time last year: - a number, the mayor says, is lower thanks in part to the city’s Crime Prevention Program. It’s a program that distributes hundreds of thousands of dollars to non-profits...
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Crews on scene of fire on Benning Dr. in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Crews are currently on the scene of a fire off Victory Drive in Columbus. There are limited details on the cause of the fire. Stay with News Leader 9 as we gather more information on this developing story.
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Paws Humane Society rescues animals from Hurricane Ian

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Hurricane Ian also displacing animals in Florida - including the animals in shelters. That’s why Paws Humane Society in Columbus has stepped in to help our neighboring state by taking in animals from several Florida animal rescue shelters. The organization has partnered with Florida Urgent...
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Columbus Memory Center shares breakthrough clinical Alzheimer’s results

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Nearly 7 million Americans, ages 65 and up, are living with Alzheimer’s or dementia, a concern for many of our parents and grandparents. This week, medicine producers Eisai and Biogen announced positive topline results from their latest clinical trial of an anti-amyloid monoclonal antibody for treating Alzheimer’s.
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Latest updates on Columbus pay study

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Efforts continue to increase the pay of Columbus city workers. We now have the latest details on the Columbus pay plan study. The assessment was launched to determine how employees are paid across the board. Over the summer, recommendations were made to implement pay raises. Tonight...
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Preparing your home for hurricane season

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Heavy rain, flooding, and strong winds are expected to head our way as the heart of Hurricane season begins. Preparing for severe weather can help you reduce any damage to your home, it may only take one storm to cause severe damage to your home. “Preparedness...
COLUMBUS, GA
WALB 10

ASU student dies in off-campus incident

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An Albany State University student has died in an off-campus incident, according to the university. Derex Moore, Jr. died in the incident, which university officials said was an “unfortunate off-campus accident” that resulted in his death. “This has been a difficult week of loss...
ALBANY, GA
WTVM

Pedestrian ID’d after struck by vehicle on Victory Dr. in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A pedestrian is dead after being struck by a vehicle in Columbus. The incident happened in the 4000 block of Victory Drive. According to Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan, the victim has been identified as 33-year-old Nyteish Adeogum. Adeogum was pronounced dead at 7:40 a.m. It’s...
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Theology school suspects plead guilty to fraud in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Apex School of Theology is now closed. The school closed its doors after six employees, including Director Sandra Anderson, Administrative Assistant Kristen Parker, teachers Yolanda Thomas, Leo Frank Thomas, Dorothy Webb and Erica Montgomery, conspired to steal from the federal government. “When I went and...
COLUMBUS, GA
southgatv.com

Albany gunman robs store for cash & cigs

ALBANY, GA – Albany Police say they’ve taken an armed robbery suspect off the streets of the Good Life City. Thursday, officers responded to the Liberty Food Mart at 413 W. Oglethorpe Blvd, in reference to an armed robbery complaint. The store owners told officers that a white...
ALBANY, GA
WTVM

Proactive patrols lead to stolen vehicles recovery in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office Uniform Patrol conducted a proactive patrol over the several nights, resulting in stolen vehicles recovered, several arrests and more. According to officials, through area checks and traffic stops throughout the community, deputies were able to complete the following,. 60 traffic...
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Intruder Shot during Home Invasion in Troup County

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Your home is your safe place, but it also can be targeted by criminals. Now, a Troup County man is in a Columbus hospital tonight recovering from a gunshot wound. According to the Troup County Sheriff’s Office, a man broke into a home and soon found...
TROUP COUNTY, GA
WTVM

Bond denied again for man accused of killing Renee Eldridge in 2015

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Bond was denied today, once again, for the man accused of killing a Columbus woman in 2015. According to police, Stacey Gray raped and killed 25-year-old Renee Eldridge. Police say Eldridge’s body was found face down in a creek under Hopewell Road Bridge in Chambers County....
COLUMBUS, GA

