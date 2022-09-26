Read full article on original website
Related
WTVM
Inflation affecting local pumpkin patches and stores
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Today’s crisp fall weather is a reminder that Halloween and festivals are not too far away. But you should be prepared to pay more for some of your annual traditions potentially. The costs of transporting produce like pumpkins are increasing, leaving small business owners in...
WTVM
Russell County holds 10th annual special needs rodeo
RUSSELL COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - Huge smiles and excitement were seen this morning as the 10th annual special needs rodeo took place at Austin Sumbry park. The rodeo was put on by the Russell County Sheriff’s Office and Russell County Cattleman, where special needs students all around Russell County took part in games, a big lunch and a rodeo show. Sheriff Heath Taylor said it is his favorite time of the year when he sees the kids who never get out enjoy a day dedicated to them.
WTVM
Back the Blue holds golf tournament in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Several public, private and nonprofit organizations joined together to tee off for the Back the Blue Golf Tournament. It was the inaugural year for the event at Bull Creek Golf course. The organization not only supports police officers but also first responders. For organizers, they say...
WTVM
Columbus crime prevention program money at work
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Homicides in the Fountain City are down 45% right now compared to this time last year: - a number, the mayor says, is lower thanks in part to the city’s Crime Prevention Program. It’s a program that distributes hundreds of thousands of dollars to non-profits...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WTVM
Crews on scene of fire on Benning Dr. in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Crews are currently on the scene of a fire off Victory Drive in Columbus. There are limited details on the cause of the fire. Stay with News Leader 9 as we gather more information on this developing story.
WTVM
Paws Humane Society rescues animals from Hurricane Ian
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Hurricane Ian also displacing animals in Florida - including the animals in shelters. That’s why Paws Humane Society in Columbus has stepped in to help our neighboring state by taking in animals from several Florida animal rescue shelters. The organization has partnered with Florida Urgent...
fox5atlanta.com
Georgia National Fairgrounds becomes temporary horse shelter for Hurricane Ian
PERRY, Ga. - The Georgia National Fairgrounds and Agricenter is opening up to house about 250 horses being moved out of the path of Hurricane Ian. Stall reservations will be open on a first come, first served basis. Appropriate paperwork and proof of a negative Coggins test will be required.
WTVM
Columbus Memory Center shares breakthrough clinical Alzheimer’s results
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Nearly 7 million Americans, ages 65 and up, are living with Alzheimer’s or dementia, a concern for many of our parents and grandparents. This week, medicine producers Eisai and Biogen announced positive topline results from their latest clinical trial of an anti-amyloid monoclonal antibody for treating Alzheimer’s.
RELATED PEOPLE
WTVM
Latest updates on Columbus pay study
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Efforts continue to increase the pay of Columbus city workers. We now have the latest details on the Columbus pay plan study. The assessment was launched to determine how employees are paid across the board. Over the summer, recommendations were made to implement pay raises. Tonight...
WTVM
Preparing your home for hurricane season
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Heavy rain, flooding, and strong winds are expected to head our way as the heart of Hurricane season begins. Preparing for severe weather can help you reduce any damage to your home, it may only take one storm to cause severe damage to your home. “Preparedness...
WTVM
Father of Mariah Farrow working on movie to honor CSU student killed in 2015
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Seven years ago, a freshman at Columbus State University was killed in a blind rage by her ex-boyfriend in Phenix City. The suspect charged was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole. Mariah Farrow’s story was recently broadcast on an episode of “Fatal Attraction” on TV One.
WALB 10
ASU student dies in off-campus incident
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An Albany State University student has died in an off-campus incident, according to the university. Derex Moore, Jr. died in the incident, which university officials said was an “unfortunate off-campus accident” that resulted in his death. “This has been a difficult week of loss...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WTVM
Pedestrian ID’d after struck by vehicle on Victory Dr. in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A pedestrian is dead after being struck by a vehicle in Columbus. The incident happened in the 4000 block of Victory Drive. According to Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan, the victim has been identified as 33-year-old Nyteish Adeogum. Adeogum was pronounced dead at 7:40 a.m. It’s...
WTVM
Theology school suspects plead guilty to fraud in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Apex School of Theology is now closed. The school closed its doors after six employees, including Director Sandra Anderson, Administrative Assistant Kristen Parker, teachers Yolanda Thomas, Leo Frank Thomas, Dorothy Webb and Erica Montgomery, conspired to steal from the federal government. “When I went and...
southgatv.com
Albany gunman robs store for cash & cigs
ALBANY, GA – Albany Police say they’ve taken an armed robbery suspect off the streets of the Good Life City. Thursday, officers responded to the Liberty Food Mart at 413 W. Oglethorpe Blvd, in reference to an armed robbery complaint. The store owners told officers that a white...
WTVM
Proactive patrols lead to stolen vehicles recovery in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office Uniform Patrol conducted a proactive patrol over the several nights, resulting in stolen vehicles recovered, several arrests and more. According to officials, through area checks and traffic stops throughout the community, deputies were able to complete the following,. 60 traffic...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WALB 10
‘I think everyone was in shock and disbelief’: ASU students mourn loss of fellow student
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Albany State University (ASU) canceled classes Monday and Tuesday after the death of a student in a dorm room Sunday morning. That student was 21-year-old Yasmin Durham. Dougherty County Coroner Michael Fowler told WALB he was called down to campus regarding a student who was unresponsive...
WTVM
Intruder Shot during Home Invasion in Troup County
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Your home is your safe place, but it also can be targeted by criminals. Now, a Troup County man is in a Columbus hospital tonight recovering from a gunshot wound. According to the Troup County Sheriff’s Office, a man broke into a home and soon found...
Injuries Reported After A Hit-And-Run Crash In Sumter County (Sumter County, GA)
Police are looking for a vehicle that was involved in a hit-and-run crash. The crash involved a small vehicle and a tractor-trailer. According to the Facebook post from the Sheriff’s Office, the [..]
WTVM
Bond denied again for man accused of killing Renee Eldridge in 2015
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Bond was denied today, once again, for the man accused of killing a Columbus woman in 2015. According to police, Stacey Gray raped and killed 25-year-old Renee Eldridge. Police say Eldridge’s body was found face down in a creek under Hopewell Road Bridge in Chambers County....
Comments / 0