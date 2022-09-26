RUSSELL COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - Huge smiles and excitement were seen this morning as the 10th annual special needs rodeo took place at Austin Sumbry park. The rodeo was put on by the Russell County Sheriff’s Office and Russell County Cattleman, where special needs students all around Russell County took part in games, a big lunch and a rodeo show. Sheriff Heath Taylor said it is his favorite time of the year when he sees the kids who never get out enjoy a day dedicated to them.

RUSSELL COUNTY, AL ・ 15 HOURS AGO