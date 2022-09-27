ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster County, PA

local21news.com

Vehicles stolen on camera in York County, police seek identities

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Police are searching for those responsible for the theft of a 2019 Toyota Tacoma and 2002 Ford F-150 after the culprits took advantage of the vehicles' doors being unlocked, according to Pennsylvania State Police in York. Officials reported to the scene of the theft...
YORK COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

2 dead after crash on 222 between Reading, Lancaster

EAST COCALICO TWP., Pa. — Two people died after being thrown from their car when it crashed into a box truck on Route 222 in Lancaster County. The crash was reported shortly before 3 p.m. Tuesday in the southbound lanes in East Cocalico Township, between Reading and Lancaster. The...
READING, PA
WGAL

Two people killed in crash on Route 222 in East Cocalico Township

Two people were killed in a crash on Route 222 in Lancaster County on Tuesday afternoon. The crash happened in the southbound lanes of Route 222 in East Cocalico Township. Police said a Hyundai sedan hit the back of a box truck. Two passengers were thrown from the sedan. One died at the scene. The other was taken to Lancaster General Hospital but died from her injuries.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Fugitive arrest leads to closure of Route 61 in Leesport

LEESPORT, Pa. — A law enforcement operation shut down a few roads in Leesport, including Route 61. Northern Berks Regional police, members of the Berks County Emergency Response Team, and U.S. Marshals converged on the 100 block of Centre Avenue around 1:15 p.m. Thursday. They were armed with a...
LEESPORT, PA
PennLive.com

Mastermind behind robbery spree in Dauphin County sentenced to state prison: Court

A Grantville man will spend 15-40 years in state prison for a crime spree between 2018 and 2021, according to a prosecutor. Dauphin County Judge Scott Evans recently sentenced Troy Schweiger, 24, who drove a teenager and mentally handicapped adult to rob three gas stations in Dauphin County and robbed a frozen yogurt store himself, according to prosecutor Steven Zawisky.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Lancaster County woman scammed out of $10,000

PENN TOWNSHIP LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A Lancaster County woman was scammed out of $10,000 by someone she believed was a part of a glam metal band. According to the Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department (NLCRPD), the woman claimed she allegedly was the victim of a fraud scheme and lost over $10,000 over the internet.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Teen dead after central Pa. shooting

A 19-year-old was pronounced dead early Wednesday, hours after he was shot in York, the coroner’s office said. Coroner Pamela Gay said shots were fired around 11:50 p.m. Tuesday on the 500 block of West Market Street in the city. The 19-year-old was found at the scene with multiple...
YORK, PA
local21news.com

Identity of alleged porch pirate sought

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Police in Lancaster are asking for the public's help in identifying an alleged porch pirate. The Lancaster Bureau of Police says the person in the pictures took multiple packages from multiple homes on the 100 block of South Queen Street on Sept. 19 around 4:15 p.m.
LANCASTER, PA
FOX 43

Suspect wanted in Harrisburg shooting of 15-year-old

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Harrisburg Bureau of Police announced a suspect in the homicide of a 15-year-old. Lemar Lester is wanted in connection to the shooting that took place on Tuesday, Sept. 27 in the 1900 block of Boas Street. Anyone with information on his whereabouts has been asked...
HARRISBURG, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Police seek motive behind stabbing in northwest Reading

READING, Pa. — Police are looking for the motive behind a stabbing in Reading. RPD officers and paramedics responded before 7 p.m. Thursday to the 200 block of West Douglass Street, near Weiser. The male victim, whose age wasn't immediately available, was found with a non-life-threatening stab wound, according...
READING, PA
PennLive.com

Pedestrian seriously hurt in Cumberland County crash

A commercial vehicle struck and seriously injured a pedestrian Wednesday morning in Carlisle, police said. The crash took place around 7:35 a.m. at the North Hanover and Penn Street intersection, according to police and dispatch logs. Police said the intersection will be closed for several hours while police investigate and...
CARLISLE, PA
