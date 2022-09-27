Read full article on original website
local21news.com
Vehicles stolen on camera in York County, police seek identities
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Police are searching for those responsible for the theft of a 2019 Toyota Tacoma and 2002 Ford F-150 after the culprits took advantage of the vehicles' doors being unlocked, according to Pennsylvania State Police in York. Officials reported to the scene of the theft...
phl17.com
Woman dead after driver hit a pole while speeding; Camp Hill, PA man arrested
Philadelphia (WPHL)- Philadelphia police arrested a man operating a car that struck a pole, killing a woman in Oxford Circle. The incident happened on the Deveraux Avenue and Roosevelt Boulevard around 2:51 am Friday. According to police, a man was driving a gray Toyota Scion with a 35-year-old woman passenger...
Shots fired at ambulance, York County police searching for suspects
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — The Northern York County Regional Police Department is investigating an incident involving shots fired at an ambulance. On Sept. 24 at 1:57 p.m. a Life Team ambulance was shot along Loucks Road in Manchester Township. According to reports, the ambulance was eastbound on Loucks Road...
WFMZ-TV Online
2 dead after crash on 222 between Reading, Lancaster
EAST COCALICO TWP., Pa. — Two people died after being thrown from their car when it crashed into a box truck on Route 222 in Lancaster County. The crash was reported shortly before 3 p.m. Tuesday in the southbound lanes in East Cocalico Township, between Reading and Lancaster. The...
State Police investigating series of vehicle thefts and thefts from unlocked vehicles in York County
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — State Police are investigating pair of vehicle thefts and thefts of items from other unlocked vehicles that occurred earlier this week in York County. The incidents occurred early Monday morning in Shrewsbury Township and the New Freedom borough, police say. At about 4 a.m. Monday,...
WGAL
Two people killed in crash on Route 222 in East Cocalico Township
Two people were killed in a crash on Route 222 in Lancaster County on Tuesday afternoon. The crash happened in the southbound lanes of Route 222 in East Cocalico Township. Police said a Hyundai sedan hit the back of a box truck. Two passengers were thrown from the sedan. One died at the scene. The other was taken to Lancaster General Hospital but died from her injuries.
Injuries Reported In Rollover Crash On Roadway Known For Deadly Crashes In Lititz
A driver was hurt in a single-vehicle rollover crash in Lititz on Wednesday, Sept. 28, police say. The crash happened near the intersection of Lititz Road and Fruitville Pike in Penn Township in the afternoon, according to a release by the Northern Lancaster County Regional police department. "The driver struck...
WFMZ-TV Online
Fugitive arrest leads to closure of Route 61 in Leesport
LEESPORT, Pa. — A law enforcement operation shut down a few roads in Leesport, including Route 61. Northern Berks Regional police, members of the Berks County Emergency Response Team, and U.S. Marshals converged on the 100 block of Centre Avenue around 1:15 p.m. Thursday. They were armed with a...
Mastermind behind robbery spree in Dauphin County sentenced to state prison: Court
A Grantville man will spend 15-40 years in state prison for a crime spree between 2018 and 2021, according to a prosecutor. Dauphin County Judge Scott Evans recently sentenced Troy Schweiger, 24, who drove a teenager and mentally handicapped adult to rob three gas stations in Dauphin County and robbed a frozen yogurt store himself, according to prosecutor Steven Zawisky.
abc27.com
Lancaster County woman scammed out of $10,000
PENN TOWNSHIP LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A Lancaster County woman was scammed out of $10,000 by someone she believed was a part of a glam metal band. According to the Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department (NLCRPD), the woman claimed she allegedly was the victim of a fraud scheme and lost over $10,000 over the internet.
skooknews.com
Man Pulls Machete During Route 61 Road Rage Incident in Schuylkill County
A man is facing charges after pulling a machete on someone during a road rage incident on Route 61 in Schuylkill County. According to the Pennsylvania State Police at Schuylkill Haven, the incident happened on Wednesday, September 14th, 2022 around 2:00pm at the intersection of Route 61 and Market Street in Deer Lake.
Police: Man approached Glen Rock student, made 'concerning' comments
GLEN ROCK, Pa. — Southern York Regional Police are investigating a suspicious incident that occurred this week in downtown Glen Rock. According to police, a man approached a high school student as the student was walking home after getting off a school bus. The man made comments that caused...
Teen dead after central Pa. shooting
A 19-year-old was pronounced dead early Wednesday, hours after he was shot in York, the coroner’s office said. Coroner Pamela Gay said shots were fired around 11:50 p.m. Tuesday on the 500 block of West Market Street in the city. The 19-year-old was found at the scene with multiple...
Driver Surrenders In Crash That Killed Lehigh Valley Cyclist, Dad Of 3
The driver wanted in the crash that claimed the life of a beloved husband and dad of three last spring has surrendered to authorities, the Lehigh County District Attorney's Office announced Wednesday, Sept. 28. Anthony Rutch, 49, was arrested on charges of accidents involving death, homicide by vehicle, involuntary manslaughter,...
local21news.com
Identity of alleged porch pirate sought
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Police in Lancaster are asking for the public's help in identifying an alleged porch pirate. The Lancaster Bureau of Police says the person in the pictures took multiple packages from multiple homes on the 100 block of South Queen Street on Sept. 19 around 4:15 p.m.
Suspect wanted in Harrisburg shooting of 15-year-old
HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Harrisburg Bureau of Police announced a suspect in the homicide of a 15-year-old. Lemar Lester is wanted in connection to the shooting that took place on Tuesday, Sept. 27 in the 1900 block of Boas Street. Anyone with information on his whereabouts has been asked...
WFMZ-TV Online
Police seek motive behind stabbing in northwest Reading
READING, Pa. — Police are looking for the motive behind a stabbing in Reading. RPD officers and paramedics responded before 7 p.m. Thursday to the 200 block of West Douglass Street, near Weiser. The male victim, whose age wasn't immediately available, was found with a non-life-threatening stab wound, according...
York police make 6 arrests on weapons charges in 3 separate incidents in the city
YORK, Pa. — York City Police officers made five arrests for suspected weapons violations over a four-day span last week, the police department announced Thursday. The suspects charged were involved in three separate incidents, according to police. Incident No. 1. West Cottage Place and South Pershing Avenue. At 10:56...
Pedestrian seriously hurt in Cumberland County crash
A commercial vehicle struck and seriously injured a pedestrian Wednesday morning in Carlisle, police said. The crash took place around 7:35 a.m. at the North Hanover and Penn Street intersection, according to police and dispatch logs. Police said the intersection will be closed for several hours while police investigate and...
abc27.com
Police looking for suspicious man who approached minor in Lancaster County
PENN TOWNSHIP, LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department (NLCRPD) is investigating an incident that occurred in Penn Township on Tuesday, Sept. 28. According to police, a resident reported that his 15-year-old daughter was walking a dog in the area of Gold Finch Lane...
FOX 43
