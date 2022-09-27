ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Clayton News Daily

Myles Garrett ‘Grateful to Be Here’ After Monday Car Crash

View the original article to see embedded media. Browns defensive end Myles Garrett was issued a citation for his role in a single-car crash on Monday that sent he and a female passenger to the hospital. Garrett’s 2021 Porsche swerved to avoid an animal on a wet road and overcorrected,...
CLEVELAND, OH
Clayton News Daily

Saints’ Allen Gives Update on Winston, Thomas for Sunday

NFL fans in London won’t be getting the best version of the Saints on Sunday, when the team takes on the Vikings in the season’s first overseas game. During Friday morning’s press conference, coach Dennis Allen issued major updates for two of the team’s most important offensive players: quarterback Jameis Winston and wide receiver undefined.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Clayton News Daily

Tua Tagovailoa Asked When He Can Play Again, McDaniel Says

Discussions of the frightening head injury that Tua Tagovailoa suffered during the Dolphins’ Thursday night loss to the Bengals have dominated NFL discourse over the last day. On Friday, Mike McDaniel spoke to the media about the status of his young quarterback, and stressed that his concern his Tagovailoa’s health, first and foremost.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Sports
Atlanta, GA
Football
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
Atlanta, GA
Sports
City
Cleveland, OH
Local
Georgia Football
City
Atlanta, GA
Clayton News Daily

Tyreek Hill Says Bengals Coach ‘Disrespected’ Him

During the Bengals win over the Dolphins on Thursday night, Miami wide receiver Tyreek Hill said a Cincinnati said something that didn’t sit well with him. “Whichever coach that is, I'm gonna come find you bro,” he said, via ESPN’s Marcel Louis-Jacques. “Me and you gotta have a mano a mano conversation. ‘Cause at the end of the day I felt disrespected as a man.”
CINCINNATI, OH
Clayton News Daily

Smith: NFLPA to ‘Pursue Every Legal Option’ in Tua Situation

NFL players association executive director DeMaurice Smith said the union plans to “pursue every legal option” as it continues its investigation into how the injury to Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was handled over the last week. Smith sent a statement to two members of the Amazon broadcast team,...
NFL
Clayton News Daily

Bengals’ Tupou Comments on Tua Tagovailoa Injury

Bengals defensive tackle Josh Tupou made clear that he had no intention of hurting Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa on the sack that resulted in head and neck injuries for the Miami signal-caller during Thursday night’s game between the two AFC teams. Speaking with reporters on Friday morning, Tupou explained...
CINCINNATI, OH
Clayton News Daily

Bears Rule Out Starting Running Back David Montgomery vs. Giants

View the original article to see embedded media. The Bears have ruled out starting running back David Montgomery from Sunday’s game against the Giants. Montgomery, who did not practice at all this week, including on Friday, was listed as “Out” on Chicago’s final injury report with ankle and knee injuries. Defensive backs Dane Cruikshank (hamstring) and Jaylon Johnson (quad) have also been ruled out for the Week 4 contest.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Power Rankings#Panthers#Jets#American Football#The Seattle Seahawks#Sports Illustrated#The New Orleans Saints#The Atlanta Falcons
Clayton News Daily

McDaniel Explains Why He Felt Comfortable Playing Tagovailoa

The Dolphins handling of Tua Tagovailoa continues to be at the forefront of the industry, as the quarterback suffered a neck and head injuries just four days after it seemed like he suffered a head injury on Sunday. Miami coach Mike McDaniel maintains that, despite what it looked like vs....
MIAMI, FL
Clayton News Daily

Rays Clinch Fourth Straight Playoff Berth With Win Over Astros

With a win over the Astros, the Rays have officially clinched a playoff spot for the fourth straight season. Tampa Bay is coming off two straight AL East Division titles, but the Yankees claimed that honor this year. Instead, the Rays will have to settle for a wild-card berth, their second in four years.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy