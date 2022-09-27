Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Four Conspirators Plead Guilty to Multi-Million Dollar Dept. of Education FraudTaxBuzzColumbus, GA
3 Great Seafood Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Esthetician Elyse Whisby Offers Key Skincare Tips For Melanated WomenVeronica Charnell MediaJonesboro, GA
Popular restaurant chain opening first location in GeorgiaKristen WaltersAtlanta, GA
Atlanta, Georgia Voted Best Place To Live in the United States for Its “Booming Jobs Market” and Its “Eye on Equality”Toby HazlewoodAtlanta, GA
Clayton News Daily
Falcons RB Cordarrelle Patterson Dealing With Knee Injury; Will He Play Sunday vs. Browns?
The Atlanta Falcons are just two days away from playing the Cleveland Browns in front of their home crowd, but they may be doing so without one of their best players. According to ESPN, running back Cordarrelle Patterson is listed as questionable for Sunday's game with a knee injury. The...
Clayton News Daily
Myles Garrett ‘Grateful to Be Here’ After Monday Car Crash
View the original article to see embedded media. Browns defensive end Myles Garrett was issued a citation for his role in a single-car crash on Monday that sent he and a female passenger to the hospital. Garrett’s 2021 Porsche swerved to avoid an animal on a wet road and overcorrected,...
Clayton News Daily
Saints’ Allen Gives Update on Winston, Thomas for Sunday
NFL fans in London won’t be getting the best version of the Saints on Sunday, when the team takes on the Vikings in the season’s first overseas game. During Friday morning’s press conference, coach Dennis Allen issued major updates for two of the team’s most important offensive players: quarterback Jameis Winston and wide receiver undefined.
Clayton News Daily
Tua Tagovailoa Asked When He Can Play Again, McDaniel Says
Discussions of the frightening head injury that Tua Tagovailoa suffered during the Dolphins’ Thursday night loss to the Bengals have dominated NFL discourse over the last day. On Friday, Mike McDaniel spoke to the media about the status of his young quarterback, and stressed that his concern his Tagovailoa’s health, first and foremost.
NFL・
Clayton News Daily
Tyreek Hill Says Bengals Coach ‘Disrespected’ Him
During the Bengals win over the Dolphins on Thursday night, Miami wide receiver Tyreek Hill said a Cincinnati said something that didn’t sit well with him. “Whichever coach that is, I'm gonna come find you bro,” he said, via ESPN’s Marcel Louis-Jacques. “Me and you gotta have a mano a mano conversation. ‘Cause at the end of the day I felt disrespected as a man.”
Clayton News Daily
Smith: NFLPA to ‘Pursue Every Legal Option’ in Tua Situation
NFL players association executive director DeMaurice Smith said the union plans to “pursue every legal option” as it continues its investigation into how the injury to Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was handled over the last week. Smith sent a statement to two members of the Amazon broadcast team,...
NFL・
Clayton News Daily
Bengals’ Tupou Comments on Tua Tagovailoa Injury
Bengals defensive tackle Josh Tupou made clear that he had no intention of hurting Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa on the sack that resulted in head and neck injuries for the Miami signal-caller during Thursday night’s game between the two AFC teams. Speaking with reporters on Friday morning, Tupou explained...
Clayton News Daily
Bears Rule Out Starting Running Back David Montgomery vs. Giants
View the original article to see embedded media. The Bears have ruled out starting running back David Montgomery from Sunday’s game against the Giants. Montgomery, who did not practice at all this week, including on Friday, was listed as “Out” on Chicago’s final injury report with ankle and knee injuries. Defensive backs Dane Cruikshank (hamstring) and Jaylon Johnson (quad) have also been ruled out for the Week 4 contest.
Clayton News Daily
McDaniel Explains Why He Felt Comfortable Playing Tagovailoa
The Dolphins handling of Tua Tagovailoa continues to be at the forefront of the industry, as the quarterback suffered a neck and head injuries just four days after it seemed like he suffered a head injury on Sunday. Miami coach Mike McDaniel maintains that, despite what it looked like vs....
Clayton News Daily
Rays Clinch Fourth Straight Playoff Berth With Win Over Astros
With a win over the Astros, the Rays have officially clinched a playoff spot for the fourth straight season. Tampa Bay is coming off two straight AL East Division titles, but the Yankees claimed that honor this year. Instead, the Rays will have to settle for a wild-card berth, their second in four years.
High school football: Skyridge scores 21 unanswered points, beats Lone Peak
Skyridge took down Lone Peak 31-30 Friday evening in a thrilling Region 4 showdown, using three fourth-quarter touchdowns to come from behind and defeat the reigning 6A state champions.
