Effective: 2022-09-30 21:28:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-01 12:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Seminole The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Florida St Johns River Near Sanford affecting Seminole County. .Historic rainfall from Hurricane Ian will cause levels along the Saint Johns river to continue to rise as rainfall drains into the basin. The forecast point at Sanford is currently in Minor Flood Stage and is forecast to rise to Moderate Flood Stage by Saturday morning. Levels will continue to rise but are forecast to remain within Moderate Flood through next week. For the St. Johns River...including Sanford...Moderate flooding is forecast. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued by Saturday morning at 1100 AM EDT. ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...St Johns River Near Sanford. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 7.4 feet, Many secondary roads are flooded and may become impassable around Lake Monroe and in Enterprise. Rising water begins to impact more areas of Stone Island and water approaches homes in River Oaks Estates. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:30 PM EDT Friday the stage was 6.8 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:30 PM EDT Friday was 6.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to 7.6 feet Tuesday morning. Additional rises are possible thereafter. - Flood stage is 5.5 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (8 pm) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sat Sun Mon Tue Wed St Johns River Sanford 5.5 6.8 Fri 8 pm 7.2 7.4 7.5 7.6 7.6

SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL ・ 2 HOURS AGO