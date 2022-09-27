Lisa and Waylon Sanders thought they were going to be filling out more paperwork for their Habitat for Humanity of Nodaway County application, September 15. Instead they were notified the family had been selected for the 2022-23 house. Center in the photo is the Sanders family, front: Teagan Conz, Tanner Conz, Waylon Sanders, Jr.; middle: Waylon Sanders, Saige Kohlleppel, Lisa Sanders; back: Jace Kohlleppel and Trace Conz. Surrounding them are members of the Habitat organization, left: Georgia Espey, Teresa Hayes, Jay Drake, Linda Gray Smith, Mark Hornickle; right: Nancy Hardee, Pam Conley, Barb Terry and Rex Brod.

NODAWAY COUNTY, MO ・ 4 DAYS AGO