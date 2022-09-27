Read full article on original website
nodawaynews.com
3rd time is a charm for Sanders family
Lisa and Waylon Sanders thought they were going to be filling out more paperwork for their Habitat for Humanity of Nodaway County application, September 15. Instead they were notified the family had been selected for the 2022-23 house. Center in the photo is the Sanders family, front: Teagan Conz, Tanner Conz, Waylon Sanders, Jr.; middle: Waylon Sanders, Saige Kohlleppel, Lisa Sanders; back: Jace Kohlleppel and Trace Conz. Surrounding them are members of the Habitat organization, left: Georgia Espey, Teresa Hayes, Jay Drake, Linda Gray Smith, Mark Hornickle; right: Nancy Hardee, Pam Conley, Barb Terry and Rex Brod.
kmaland.com
Fairfax man hurt in Atchison County crash
(Rock Port) -- One person was injured in a two-vehicle accident in Atchison County late Tuesday morning. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident occurred on U.S. Highway 136 near the Interstate 29 entrance-exit ramp in Rock Port. Authorities say a westbound 1998 Volvo semi driven by 57-year-old Scott Langley of College Springs began slowing to turn onto southbound I-29 when it was rear-ended by a 1993 GMC driven by 47-year-old John Pitts of Fairfax. Both vehicles came to rest on their wheels in the roadway facing west.
farmerpublishing.com
Tarkio man arrested on child molestation charges
On September 22, 2022, 34 year old Mark Shane Hogue, II, of Tarkio, Missouri, was arrested for child molestation. He has been charged with four Class A felonies, four Class D felonies, and a Class B misdemeanor. Hogue is currently being held at the Atchison County Jail in Rock Port,...
northwestmoinfo.com
Savannah Man Seriously Injured in Andrew County Accident Monday
(ANDREW COUNTY, MO) – A Savannah man is suffering from serious injuries following a motorcycle accident that occurred in Andrew County Monday. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol at 2:37 P.M. 55-year-old Kyle W. Karr was eastbound on Route T when his 1990 Harley Davidson was following another vehicle too closely.
Missouri man injured after rear-end crash
ATCHISON COUNTY, Mo.—A Missouri man was injured in an accident just after 11a.m. Tuesday in Atchison County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 1993 GMC passenger vehicle driven by John D. Pitts, 43, Fairfax, was westbound on Highway 136 at Interstate 29 in Rock Port. The GMC rear-ended...
News Channel Nebraska
Sheriff investigates Highway 75 accident
NEBRASKA CITY – A driver was taken to the hospital with suspected injuries Thursday afternoon after a one-vehicle accident on Highway 75 near Road C. A man drove his a pickup and trailer from the roadway, went over a field access road and into a stand of trees. The truck sustained front-end damage by hitting a tree before coming to a stop.
nwmissourinews.com
Blotters for the week of 9/29
Northwest Missouri State University Police Department. There is a closed investigation for a fire alarm in Perrin Hall. There is a closed investigation for a fire alarm in Tower Suites West. Sept. 24. There is a closed investigation for a fire alarm in South Complex. There is a closed investigation...
northwestmoinfo.com
Craig Resident Involved in Collision with Tractor Trailer in Holt County Monday
(HOLT COUNTY, MO) – A Craig resident is suffering injuries following a collision with a tractor trailer in Holt County Monday. At 3:20 P.M. the Missouri State Highway Patrol reports an accident occurred when 74-year-old Janice Dougherty who was driving a 2018 Dodge Durango Westbound on US Highway 59 (one and a half miles East of Craig) attempted to pass a 2000 International tractor trailer driven by 80-year-old Billie Cronk of Maryville that was also heading westbound.
Red Oak Man arrested on Assault Charges
(Red Oak) Red Oak Police arrested 20-year-old Alec Jordan Jeffries of Red Oak early this morning in the 2400 block of North Broadway Street. Officers transported Jeffries to the Montgomery County Jail for Aggravated Assault. Authorities set Jeffries bond at $2,000.
WOWT
Fremont County Sheriff’s arrest juvenile for arson after fire in high school
FREMONT COUNTY, Iowa (WOWT) - Fremont County Sheriff’s Office arrested a juvenile in connection to a high school fire last Wednesday. Deputies made the arrest Monday and the juvenile was arrested for first-degree arson. The sheriff’s office and Sidney Fire & Rescue went to Sidney High School on reports...
Kan. woman accused of domestic battery jailed 3 times in a month
ATCHISON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating an alleged domestic incident and have a woman in custsody. On Friday, police arrested April J. Thomas, 48, Atchison, was arrested on a Community Corrections detain order, according to police Chief Mike Wilson. On August 24 and September 13, she was jailed on...
kmaland.com
Fremont County Sheriff's Blotter
(Sidney) -- Fremont County Sheriff Kevin Aistrope has released a report of recent activity for his department. You can view the full release below. At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.
News Channel Nebraska
Judge seeks convict's treatment for 'cannabis disorder'
FALLS CITY – Ty Larson, 25, of Falls City was sentenced to 30 months probation Tuesday for delivery of marijuana and possession of money during a drug crime in October of 2021. Deputy Richardson County Attorney Samantha Scheitel and Defense Attorney Dylan Handley agreed that Larson suffers from “cannabis...
News Channel Nebraska
Prosecutor notes 'personal use' in meth deal sentence
FALLS CITY – Deputy Richardson County Attorney Samantha Scheitel noted the personal use of a Kansas woman in her recommendation of a probation sentence following a conviction for dealing methamphetamine. Richardson County Sheriff’s Office investigators claim that a confidential informant bought over 2 grams of methamphetamine from 41-year-old Renee...
northwestmoinfo.com
Platte City Man Arrested ON Drug Charge Saturday Night
A Platte City man is facing a felony drug charge after being arrested by the Highway Patrol Saturday night. According to the arrest report, 55-year-old Platte City resident Stanford G. Barton was arrested at 6:25 P.M. Saturday in Holt County on a charge of possession of a controlled substance except for 35 grams or less of marijuana, driving while suspended or revoked, and operating a vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility.
News Channel Nebraska
Falls City police drug investigation yields misdemeanor conviction
FALLS CITY - Candace Chandler, 24, of Salem was sentenced to 18 months probation for attempted possession in June of 2021. Chandler was arrested after someone called Falls City police to report a drug deal at her Eastview Apartment. Police say they were given permission to search the apartment and observed Chandler attempting to hide meth in a shoe.
