“Earth is now our only shareholder” Patagonia owner gives away billion-dollar company to fight climate crisis

Study Finds Earth Is On the Verge of Hitting Five Climate Tipping Points — but "There Are Grounds for Hope"
Climate scientists have been warning us for years: If we do not take significant climate action, humanity is in danger. And, according to a new study, we are already on the verge of hitting five of the tipping points of climate change, with more tipping points likely if global warming continues to increase.
Time to charge the true cost of fossil fuels
There is a crucial disconnect impeding climate action. As author and climate activist, Naomi Klein puts it, “Our economic system and our planetary system are now at war…. Only one of these sets of rules can be changed, and it’s not the laws of nature.”. Global warming...
Solar geoengineering might work, but local temperatures could keep rising for years
Imagine a future where, despite efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions quickly, parts of the world have become unbearably hot. Some governments might decide to “geoengineer” the planet by spraying substances into the upper atmosphere to form fine reflective aerosols – a process known as stratospheric aerosol injection. Theoretically, those tiny particles would reflect a little more sunlight back to space, dampening the effects of global warming. Some people envision it having the effect of a volcanic eruption, like Mount Pinatubo in 1991, which cooled the planet by about half a degree Celsius on average for many months. However, like that...
Pepsi wants to grow profits and shrink its carbon footprint. That requires the company to "go bigger" and "accelerate" climate action, a top sustainability exec says.
Insider spoke to Jim Andrew, Pepsi's executive vice president and chief sustainability officer, on the sidelines of Climate Week NYC.
World’s largest carbon removal facility could suck up 5 million metric tonnes of CO2 yearly
A U.S. climate tech company has developed a project that could remove millions of tonnes of carbon dioxide from the atmosphere annually. CarbonCapture Inc. has revealed plans for the largest carbon capture facility in the world in Wyoming, in an exclusive partnership with premier carbon storage company Frontier Carbon Solutions, according to a press release published by Business Wire last week.
Norway threatens to shut down wind farm after wind destroys turbines
The Norwegian government has threatened to shutter a large wind farm in the northern part of the country after reports of wind storms destroying turbines, sending parts flying. Norwegian Water and Energy Directorate (NVE), the agency that oversees the nation's water and energy resources, penned a letter this week to...
Huge expansion of oil pipelines endangering climate, says report
More than 24,000km of new oil pipelines are under development around the world, a distance equivalent to almost twice the Earth’s diameter, a report has revealed. The projects, led by the US, Russia, China and India, are “dramatically at odds with plans to limit global warming to 1.5C or 2C”, the researchers said.
Climate change is turning trees into gluttons
Trees have long been known to buffer humans from the worst effects of climate change by pulling carbon dioxide from the atmosphere. Now new research shows just how much forests have been bulking up on that excess carbon. The study, recently published in the Journal Nature Communications, finds that elevated...
Sky and the Australian find ‘no evidence’ of a climate emergency – they weren’t looking hard enough | Temperature Check
The media outlets gave sizeable coverage to journal article that climate scientists said misrepresented their research
Improved air quality found to have accelerated global warming in recent decades
An international research team led by Leipzig University has used satellite data to demonstrate that concentrations of pollutant particles have decreased significantly since the year 2000. This is necessary due to their impact on health. But it is also of great significance because it has reduced the particles' cooling effect on the climate. The study findings have been published in the journal Atmospheric Chemistry and Physics.
We Can’t Have a Stable Climate If We Keep Destroying Nature
Even if we transition to 100 percent clean energy, temperatures will rise unless we also address our unsustainable relationship with nature.
The airline race for a breakthrough fuel to cut one billion tons of carbon is just starting
The airline industry likes to point out that it is responsible for "just" 2% of CO2 emissions globally. But as the auto industry is transformed rapidly by electric vehicles, aviation's share will grow, especially if projections for air travel to triple by 2050 hold. Airlines and startups in the sustainable...
Air pollution can amplify negative effects of climate change, new study finds
The impacts of air pollution on human health, economies, and agriculture differ drastically depending on where on the planet the pollutants are emitted, according to a new study that could potentially incentivize certain countries to cut climate-changing emissions. Led by the University of Texas at Austin and the University of...
Generation Z doesn't recognize the climate impact of meat consumption
A new study led by the University of Sydney and Curtin University has found that Generation Z – those born after 1995 – overwhelmingly believe that climate change is caused by humans through activities such as burning fossil fuels, deforestation, and waste. However, only a third of the respondents seemed to understand how livestock and meat consumption are contributing to emissions and, consequently, global warming – despite the fact that over a quarter of the world’s emissions are linked to meat and livestock production.
Automakers Under Report Lifetime Emissions, Pollute Nearly As Much As Oil Companies, NGO Claims
The automotive industry’s global emissions are, on average, 50 percent higher than what they report, according to a new study from the environmental NGO Transport & Environment. Unlike in other industries, where the bulk of an item’s emissions are created in the making of the product, automakers’ products continue...
An old treaty with Canada costs Tacoma Power customers money. It’s time for a new deal
It’s equivalent to operating a large hydroelectric dam strictly for Canada’s benefit. | Op-ed by Chris Robinson and Scott Simms
Massive Global Pipeline Expansion Threatens Climate Goals
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. This story was originally published by the Guardian and is reproduced here as part of the Climate Desk collaboration. Some 15,000 miles of new oil pipelines are under development around the world, a...
Radical action is needed for the climate. This means transforming the way we do science
Record-breaking heat waves, droughts and floods make regular headlines around the globe, and scientists say the risk, frequency and intensity of these weather extremes are tied to the ever-increasing levels of planet-heating gases we pump into the atmosphere. Humanity's incremental response to the climate crisis has yet to show signs of getting the existential threat under control. Radical, transformative responses are needed everywhere—and this includes in the realm of science for development.
Dozens of cities outlaw gas stoves due to climate impacts
While dozens of cities around the U.S. are outlawing gas stoves due to the greenhouse gasses they add to the atmosphere, 20 states are prohibiting similar municipal bans. CBS News correspondent Ben Tracy has more.
