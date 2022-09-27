ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

IFLScience

Older Adults That Got COVID-19 May Have Up To 80 Percent Increased Risk Of Alzheimer's Disease

People aged 65 and over had a significantly higher risk of developing dementia and Alzheimer’s disease within a year of contracting COVID-19, according to a huge new study of 6 million people. When compared to the control group, there was a 50-80 percent increased risk of developing the neurological disease in people infected with COVID-19, highlighting the current and potential future implications the virus may have on the older populations.
WebMD

CDC: Masking No Longer Required in Health Care Settings

Sept. 28, 2022 -- The Centers for Disease Control has changed its position on mandatory masking in health care settings, no longer recommending that it be universal. It’s a “major departure” from the CDC’s previous recommendation of universal masking to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, The Hill says.
docwirenews.com

Colchicine for Postoperative Atrial Fibrillation Prevention

According to a meta-analysis published in the Journal of Cardiothoracic Surgery, postoperative atrial fibrillation (POAF) is the most frequent complication after cardiothoracic surgery or cardiac intervention. The authors assessed the anti-inflammatory agent colchicine for prevention of POAF and described meaningful efficacy that slightly increased with longer treatment duration, and no obvious safety concerns.
News-Medical.net

SARS-CoV-2 infections linked to increased incidence of new-onset type 1 diabetes in pediatric populations

A recent study published in JAMA Network Open explored the association of severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) infection with an increase in new-onset type 1 diabetes (T1D) incidences among coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) patients 18 years old and younger. Background. A growing body of research suggests that COVID-19...
neurologylive.com

Migraine With Aura Identified as Risk Factor for Atrial Fibrillation

Migraine with aura is suggested as an independent risk factor for atrial fibrillation and that AFib-mediated cardioembolism may play a role with migraines, especially stroke association for some patients. The results of a study utilizing an artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled electrocardiogram (ECG) prediction model suggest that migraine with aura (MwA) may...
cdc.gov

Monkeypox 101

You will learn about the signs and symptoms of monkeypox, how it spreads, understanding your risk, and how to prevent and treat monkeypox. You’ll also hear about the trends for the current outbreak in the United States, how CDC is responding to and working toward reducing stigma surrounding monkeypox, and how you can help.
NIH Director's Blog

Bionic pancreas improves type 1 diabetes management compared to standard insulin delivery methods

A device known as a bionic pancreas, which uses next-generation technology to automatically deliver insulin, was more effective at maintaining blood glucose (sugar) levels within normal range than standard-of-care management among people with type 1 diabetes, a new multicenter clinical trial has found. The trial was primarily funded by the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases (NIDDK), part of the National Institutes of Health, and published in the New England Journal of Medicine.
News-Medical.net

Report: Less than half of children with sickle cell anemia received recommended screening and treatment

In 2019, less than half of children aged 2–16 years with sickle cell anemia received the recommended screening for stroke, a common complication of the disease, according to a new CDC Vital Signs report. In addition, many of these children are not receiving the recommended medication, hydroxyurea, which can reduce complications such as pain and acute chest syndrome. Hydroxyurea can also improve anemia and quality of life.
getnews.info

Anemia In Chronic Kidney Disease Market to Witness Growth by 2032, Estimates DelveInsight

DelveInsight’s “Anemia In Chronic Kidney Disease Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2032” report delivers an in-depth understanding of Anemia In Chronic Kidney Disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Anemia In Chronic Kidney Disease market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom), and Japan.
Gizmodo

More States Than Ever Have High Obesity Rates, CDC Data Shows

More and more Americans across the country are living with obesity, new data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows. The number of states and territories with high obesity rates has more than doubled since 2018. There are also wide disparities in obesity prevalence among different groups of Americans.
MedicalXpress

New study underscores need for COVID-19 booster shots for older adults

In a study of more than 80 men and women from Baltimore, Maryland, Johns Hopkins researchers have added to evidence that COVID-19 booster shots are essential for maintaining long-term immunity against infection, particularly among older adults. Results of the study, published Aug. 15 in Clinical Infectious Diseases, directly support the...
