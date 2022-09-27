Read full article on original website
IFLScience
Older Adults That Got COVID-19 May Have Up To 80 Percent Increased Risk Of Alzheimer's Disease
People aged 65 and over had a significantly higher risk of developing dementia and Alzheimer’s disease within a year of contracting COVID-19, according to a huge new study of 6 million people. When compared to the control group, there was a 50-80 percent increased risk of developing the neurological disease in people infected with COVID-19, highlighting the current and potential future implications the virus may have on the older populations.
News-Medical.net
First real-world study shows the effectiveness of mRNA COVID-19 vaccines during pregnancy
The first large, real-world study of the effectiveness of mRNA COVID-19 vaccines during pregnancy found these vaccines, especially two initial doses followed by a booster, are effective in protecting against serious disease in expectant mothers whether the shots are administered before or during pregnancy. Pregnant women were excluded from COVID-19...
WebMD
CDC: Masking No Longer Required in Health Care Settings
Sept. 28, 2022 -- The Centers for Disease Control has changed its position on mandatory masking in health care settings, no longer recommending that it be universal. It’s a “major departure” from the CDC’s previous recommendation of universal masking to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, The Hill says.
New study confirms that COVID-19 vaccines can temporarily affect menstruation
When COVID-19 vaccines became widely available, some women reported changes in the timing and length of their menstrual cycles after getting vaccinated. Now, nearly two years later, a global study has confirmed that COVID-19 vaccination can lead to temporary changes in cycle length for some people. The study, published in...
MedicalXpress
High folic acid supplementation associated with higher rates of COVID-19 infections and mortality
People in the United Kingdom with folic acid prescriptions were 1.5 times more likely to get COVID-19. They were also 2.6 times more likely to die from COVID-19 compared to the control group. Those are the findings of a new study from UC Davis Health and the University of Alabama at Birmingham.
docwirenews.com
Colchicine for Postoperative Atrial Fibrillation Prevention
According to a meta-analysis published in the Journal of Cardiothoracic Surgery, postoperative atrial fibrillation (POAF) is the most frequent complication after cardiothoracic surgery or cardiac intervention. The authors assessed the anti-inflammatory agent colchicine for prevention of POAF and described meaningful efficacy that slightly increased with longer treatment duration, and no obvious safety concerns.
MedicalXpress
COVID-19 associated with increase in new diagnoses of type 1 diabetes in youth, by as much as 72%
Children who were infected with COVID-19 show a substantially higher risk of developing type 1 diabetes (T1D), according to a new study that analyzed electronic health records of more than 1 million patients ages 18 and younger. In a study published today in the journal JAMA Network Open, researchers at...
News-Medical.net
SARS-CoV-2 infections linked to increased incidence of new-onset type 1 diabetes in pediatric populations
A recent study published in JAMA Network Open explored the association of severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) infection with an increase in new-onset type 1 diabetes (T1D) incidences among coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) patients 18 years old and younger. Background. A growing body of research suggests that COVID-19...
Potential to mix up Omicron booster with conventional vaccine raises concerns
Vaccination providers need to make sure they're administering the right vaccination to the right person, panel of health expert cautions.
neurologylive.com
Migraine With Aura Identified as Risk Factor for Atrial Fibrillation
Migraine with aura is suggested as an independent risk factor for atrial fibrillation and that AFib-mediated cardioembolism may play a role with migraines, especially stroke association for some patients. The results of a study utilizing an artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled electrocardiogram (ECG) prediction model suggest that migraine with aura (MwA) may...
cdc.gov
Monkeypox 101
You will learn about the signs and symptoms of monkeypox, how it spreads, understanding your risk, and how to prevent and treat monkeypox. You’ll also hear about the trends for the current outbreak in the United States, how CDC is responding to and working toward reducing stigma surrounding monkeypox, and how you can help.
NIH Director's Blog
Bionic pancreas improves type 1 diabetes management compared to standard insulin delivery methods
A device known as a bionic pancreas, which uses next-generation technology to automatically deliver insulin, was more effective at maintaining blood glucose (sugar) levels within normal range than standard-of-care management among people with type 1 diabetes, a new multicenter clinical trial has found. The trial was primarily funded by the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases (NIDDK), part of the National Institutes of Health, and published in the New England Journal of Medicine.
HIV, hepatitis C combination boosts heart attack risk as people age
As people being treated for HIV get older, those who also have untreated hepatitis C face a much higher risk of having a heart attack than if they had HIV alone, new research finds. In a population already at high risk for heart disease, the risk of having a heart...
docwirenews.com
Prevalence and Impact of Atrial Fibrillation on Patients With Heart Failure
In a recent real-world data study, researchers found atrial fibrillation (AF) was associated with an incremental increase in risk for acute heart failure episodes and renal function declines, as well as an increase in all-cause mortality. The findings were presented in ESC Heart Failure. Using an electronic health record database,...
News-Medical.net
Report: Less than half of children with sickle cell anemia received recommended screening and treatment
In 2019, less than half of children aged 2–16 years with sickle cell anemia received the recommended screening for stroke, a common complication of the disease, according to a new CDC Vital Signs report. In addition, many of these children are not receiving the recommended medication, hydroxyurea, which can reduce complications such as pain and acute chest syndrome. Hydroxyurea can also improve anemia and quality of life.
getnews.info
Anemia In Chronic Kidney Disease Market to Witness Growth by 2032, Estimates DelveInsight
DelveInsight’s “Anemia In Chronic Kidney Disease Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2032” report delivers an in-depth understanding of Anemia In Chronic Kidney Disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Anemia In Chronic Kidney Disease market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom), and Japan.
cdc.gov
Widespread Hepatitis A Outbreaks Associated with Person-to-Person Transmission — United States, 2016–2020
Monique A. Foster, MD1,*; Megan G. Hofmeister, MD2,*; Shaoman Yin, PhD2; Martha P. Montgomery, MD2; Mark K. Weng, MD2; Maribeth Eckert, MPH3; Noele P. Nelson, MD, PhD2; Jonathan Mermin, MD4; Carolyn Wester, MD2; Eyasu H. Teshale, MD2; Neil Gupta, MD2; Laura A. Cooley, MD2; Hepatitis A Response Team (View author affiliations)
Gizmodo
More States Than Ever Have High Obesity Rates, CDC Data Shows
More and more Americans across the country are living with obesity, new data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows. The number of states and territories with high obesity rates has more than doubled since 2018. There are also wide disparities in obesity prevalence among different groups of Americans.
MedicalXpress
New study underscores need for COVID-19 booster shots for older adults
In a study of more than 80 men and women from Baltimore, Maryland, Johns Hopkins researchers have added to evidence that COVID-19 booster shots are essential for maintaining long-term immunity against infection, particularly among older adults. Results of the study, published Aug. 15 in Clinical Infectious Diseases, directly support the...
MedicalXpress
Exposure to air pollution worsens COVID-19 outcomes, even among the fully vaccinated
COVID-19 is a respiratory illness, so it's not surprising that exposure to poor air quality worsens patient outcomes. But how does air pollution affect people who are vaccinated?. To answer that question, a team of researchers analyzed data from more than 50,000 COVID-19 patients across Southern California. By comparing publicly...
