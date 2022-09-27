(Mills Co) One person was transported to the hospital following a two-vehicle accident in Mills County on Saturday. The Mills County Sheriff’s Office says 20-year-old Zachary Fischer, of Plattsmouth, Nebraska, was driving a 1997 Ford westbound in the right-hand lane of Highway 34, approaching the intersection of Highway 34 and 188th Street. Fischer stated he was driving while talking on his cell phone and thought he had a green light. The next thing he knew he was hit by a 2022 Chevy, driven by 58-year-old Patrick John of Mineola, who was southbound at the intersection of 188th Street and Highway 34, turning onto westbound traffic on Highway 34. Fischer was shaken up and was unable to recall many details of the collision. Fischer had a small abrasion on his forehead, but repeatedly refused medical treatment on scene.

MILLS COUNTY, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO