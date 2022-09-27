ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

George Clooney Infuriates Wife Amal After Telling Her That His Kissing Scene With Julia Roberts For Ticket To Paradise Took 80 Takes? The Descendants Star Admits He's Always Drawn To Pretty Woman Star

George Clooney and Julia Roberts reunited for a joint interview for their upcoming big-screen partnership in the romantic-comedy Ticket to Paradise. Clooney shared how he talked about their kissing scene in the film with his wife, Amal, and shared the latter's reaction. George Clooney Says Wife Amal Exclaims 'What The...
How Amal Responded After Finding Out George Clooney And Julia Roberts Had Done A Kissing Scene 80 Times For New Rom-Com

Amal Clooney had an understandable reaction to learning her husband's kissing scene with Julia Roberts took an insane number of takes. Anybody who is married to an actor like George Clooney is likely prepared for the fact that, at some point, their job is going to require them to kiss other people. It’s a strange job actors have. While I’m sure spouses and significant others don’t love their partners kissing others, it’s a thing they have to do for work. But I feel like George Clooney’s wife Amal is perhaps a bit justified in her reaction when she found out her husband had done a kissing scene with Julia Roberts 80 times in a new movie.
Cheryl E Preston

King Charles wants Meghan Markle to discontinue Archetypes

According to MEAWW King Charles has serious reservations about Meghan Markle resuming her Archetypes Podcast for Spotify. The next episode is scheduled for Tuesday, October 4th, and will feature actress and comedian Margaret Cho who will talk about Asian-American tropes in the entertainment industry.
George Clooney, Tom Hanks, Rita Moreno Among Celebrity Guests Joining ‘Norman Lear: 100 Years Of Music And Laughter’ ABC Special — Update

UPDATED, 10:30 AM: ABC has announced additional celebrity guests set for its upcoming Norman Lear: 100 Years of Music and Laughter special. Stars who have signed on to help celebrate Lear through speeches and comedy performances include Asante Blackk, George Clooney, Laverne Cox, Isabella Gomez, Emily Hampshire, Tom Hanks, Rita Moreno, Ms. Pat, Jay Pharoah, Rob Reiner, Aida Rodriguez and George Wallace. Special musical performances paying tribute to iconic sitcom theme songs will also be featured throughout the evening and will be performed by Anthony Anderson, Kristen Bell, Ledisi, Justina Machado, Tracee Ellis Ross, Kelly Rowland, Amber Stevens West, Michelle Williams and more.
Demián Bichir isn't just lucky. Even Brad Pitt and George Clooney can't do what he can

Demián Bichir firmly believes that being a good parent means doing whatever it takes to protect your child, setting a good example and never, ever breaking the rules. The veteran Mexican actor shares that philosophy with Carlos Galindo, the undocumented immigrant he played in 2011's "A Better Life." His wrenching portrayal of the hardworking gardener struggling to make life better for himself and his defiant teenage son earned him an Oscar nomination for lead actor while also introducing him to American audiences.
Brad Pitt Makes His Fine Art Debut, Talks Being Inspired By What He’s Gotten ‘Wrong’ In Past Relationships

2022 has been a mixed bag for Brad Pitt. He scored a notable box office hit with the action-comedy Bullet Train while still fighting with ex-wife Angelina Jolie in court over numerous issues, including the ongoing winery drama. Amid everything, Pitt found another creative outlet: sculpting. After keeping his work under wraps, the Oscar winner made his fine arts debut and talked about being inspired by what he’s gotten wrong in past relationships.
Diane Kruger and Norman Reedus, Jay-Z and Beyonce, and More Couples Who Made Their Red Carpet Debuts at an Awards Show

Putting their love in the spotlight! Celebrities know the significance of going public with their relationships, especially when they do so in a high-profile way. Whether it’s couples who are in it for the long haul, such as John Legend and Chrissy Teigen, or for a brief moment in time — we’re looking at you, Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson — many stars have debuted their relationships on the red carpet of awards shows.
"Rest in Power": Michelle Pfeiffer mourns "Gangsta's Paradise" artist Coolio

On her Instagram, Michelle Pfeiffer posted a throwback picture of herself with Coolio, who died Wednesday at 59. "Heartbroken to hear of the passing of the gifted artist@coolio. A life cut entirely too short," she began about the "Gangsta's Paradise" artist. "As some of you may know I was lucky enough to work with him on Dangerous Minds in 1995. He won a Grammy for his brilliant song on the soundtrack - which I think was the reason our film saw so much success."
In Brief: AMC gets another bite of 'Interview with the Vampire', and more

Ahead of its October 2 season premiere, AMC's Interview with the Vampire has been renewed for a second season, according to Variety. The eight-episode series, based on the 1976 Anne Rice novel, stars Jacob Anderson as Louis de Pointe du Lac, Sam Reid as Lestat de Lioncourt, Bailey Bass as Claudia and Eric Bogosian as Daniel Molloy. The book, of course, was previously turned into the hit 1994 film starring Brad Pitt and Tom Cruise. Season one of the series takes place in America; season two will be set in Europe...
The Truth About Brad Pitt And Angelina Jolie's Six Kids

While Hollywood couples come and go — often bringing a hurricane of romance, allegations, drama, and cheating along for the ride — some pairings stand out more than others. We're talking about Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds, John Krasinski and Emily Blunt, George and Amal Clooney. These couples clearly have talent and charisma on their side, but they've navigated the Hollywood storm and have survived to tell the tales of their romance. Some Hollywood power couples, however, aren't so lucky, and end up bowing to the pressures of life in the spotlight. One such ex-pair that consistently finds themselves in the headlines is Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt — Brangelina to most — thanks to a messy, lengthy divorce, complete with custody battles, allegations of violence, and more eyebrow-raising details.
Golden Globes reveal four new TV supporting acting categories for 2023 ceremony

The Golden Globe Awards have added four new acting categories, The Hollywood Foreign Press Association announced Wednesday. The new categories are Best Supporting Actor in a Television Series/Musical-Comedy or Drama; Best Supporting Actress in a Television Series/Musical-Comedy or Drama; Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series/Anthology or Motion Picture Made for Television; and Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series/Anthology or Motion Picture Made for Television, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
Academy Members to Serve as Seat Fillers at 2023 Oscars Ceremony

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences CEO Bill Kramer and newly elected president Janet Yang announced Wednesday in an email to the Academy’s membership that members will be invited to serve as seat-fillers for the annual Oscars, beginning with next year’s March 12 ceremony. In the last two years, the Academy has limited the number of Oscars tickets for non-nominated voting members due to COVID-19 protocols. Wednesday’s announcement, which also included the return of the annual ticket lottery for members, was inspired by a member’s suggestion to include more of the Academy’s membership at its annual awards ceremony. The...
LOS ANGELES, CA

