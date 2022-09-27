While Hollywood couples come and go — often bringing a hurricane of romance, allegations, drama, and cheating along for the ride — some pairings stand out more than others. We're talking about Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds, John Krasinski and Emily Blunt, George and Amal Clooney. These couples clearly have talent and charisma on their side, but they've navigated the Hollywood storm and have survived to tell the tales of their romance. Some Hollywood power couples, however, aren't so lucky, and end up bowing to the pressures of life in the spotlight. One such ex-pair that consistently finds themselves in the headlines is Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt — Brangelina to most — thanks to a messy, lengthy divorce, complete with custody battles, allegations of violence, and more eyebrow-raising details.

