Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NY Governor Kathy Hochul Suggests Republicans Leave the State – Surprisingly, Many Actually GoThe Veracity ReportNew York City, NY
New York households to payments get up to $1,050Jake WellsNew York City, NY
Red Bank Royalty: Maria Molino's Transformation From 'Ugly Duckling' To Full-Fledged SwanBridget MulroyRed Bank, NJ
The Best Sliders in America Can Be Found Inside this Tiny New Jersey RestaurantTravel MavenHackensack, NJ
Related
epicstream.com
George Clooney Infuriates Wife Amal After Telling Her That His Kissing Scene With Julia Roberts For Ticket To Paradise Took 80 Takes? The Descendants Star Admits He's Always Drawn To Pretty Woman Star
George Clooney and Julia Roberts reunited for a joint interview for their upcoming big-screen partnership in the romantic-comedy Ticket to Paradise. Clooney shared how he talked about their kissing scene in the film with his wife, Amal, and shared the latter's reaction. George Clooney Says Wife Amal Exclaims 'What The...
How Amal Responded After Finding Out George Clooney And Julia Roberts Had Done A Kissing Scene 80 Times For New Rom-Com
Amal Clooney had an understandable reaction to learning her husband's kissing scene with Julia Roberts took an insane number of takes. Anybody who is married to an actor like George Clooney is likely prepared for the fact that, at some point, their job is going to require them to kiss other people. It’s a strange job actors have. While I’m sure spouses and significant others don’t love their partners kissing others, it’s a thing they have to do for work. But I feel like George Clooney’s wife Amal is perhaps a bit justified in her reaction when she found out her husband had done a kissing scene with Julia Roberts 80 times in a new movie.
George and Amal Clooney talk first impressions of each other
Amal and George Clooney join "CBS Mornings" co-host Gayle King in the studio for an exclusive interview on their eighth wedding anniversary.
George and Amal Clooney enjoy date night out in New York City
Amal and George Clooney enjoyed a night out in New York City Thursday. The British lawyer, 44, was looking glamorous in a black sequin mini-dress. Her husband of eight years, George, was seen in a more casual look, pairing a navy polo shirt with a pair of light denim jeans.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
King Charles wants Meghan Markle to discontinue Archetypes
According to MEAWW King Charles has serious reservations about Meghan Markle resuming her Archetypes Podcast for Spotify. The next episode is scheduled for Tuesday, October 4th, and will feature actress and comedian Margaret Cho who will talk about Asian-American tropes in the entertainment industry.
George and Amal Clooney Are Proud Parents to Twins Alexander and Ella
George Clooney was one of Hollywood's most eligible bachelors for years. But that all changed when the Oscar winner met and fell hard for his now-wife, high-profile human-rights lawyer Amal Clooney (née Alamuddin). Not only is he now a married man, but he's also a dad to two kids.
ETOnline.com
George Clooney Responds to Brad Pitt Calling Him the Most Handsome Man in the World
George Clooney is nothing if not confident. The 61-year-old actor had the best response when asked about Brad Pitt calling him the most handsome man in the world during an interview with Vogue earlier this month. "Well, he’s right about that," Clooney told Gayle King in a CBS Mornings interview...
George Clooney Reveals 'Terrible Mistake' of Letting Twins Learn a Language He Doesn't Speak
George and Amal Clooney have found themselves in a tricky situation with their twins. Appearing on CBS Mornings on Wednesday, the couple talked about their 5-year-old twins, Ella and Alexander, with host Gayle King, who asked if the kids are "chatty." "We've made a terrible mistake," Clooney shared, explaining, "We...
RELATED PEOPLE
George Clooney, Tom Hanks, Rita Moreno Among Celebrity Guests Joining ‘Norman Lear: 100 Years Of Music And Laughter’ ABC Special — Update
UPDATED, 10:30 AM: ABC has announced additional celebrity guests set for its upcoming Norman Lear: 100 Years of Music and Laughter special. Stars who have signed on to help celebrate Lear through speeches and comedy performances include Asante Blackk, George Clooney, Laverne Cox, Isabella Gomez, Emily Hampshire, Tom Hanks, Rita Moreno, Ms. Pat, Jay Pharoah, Rob Reiner, Aida Rodriguez and George Wallace. Special musical performances paying tribute to iconic sitcom theme songs will also be featured throughout the evening and will be performed by Anthony Anderson, Kristen Bell, Ledisi, Justina Machado, Tracee Ellis Ross, Kelly Rowland, Amber Stevens West, Michelle Williams and more.
Tom Cruise Net Worth: The World’s Richest Actor?
Tom Cruise's net worth has only grown since his acting career launched back in the 1980s. Since then, he's acted in and produced dozens of movies -- and racked up millions of dollars in the process.
msn.com
Demián Bichir isn't just lucky. Even Brad Pitt and George Clooney can't do what he can
Demián Bichir firmly believes that being a good parent means doing whatever it takes to protect your child, setting a good example and never, ever breaking the rules. The veteran Mexican actor shares that philosophy with Carlos Galindo, the undocumented immigrant he played in 2011's "A Better Life." His wrenching portrayal of the hardworking gardener struggling to make life better for himself and his defiant teenage son earned him an Oscar nomination for lead actor while also introducing him to American audiences.
Brad Pitt Makes His Fine Art Debut, Talks Being Inspired By What He’s Gotten ‘Wrong’ In Past Relationships
2022 has been a mixed bag for Brad Pitt. He scored a notable box office hit with the action-comedy Bullet Train while still fighting with ex-wife Angelina Jolie in court over numerous issues, including the ongoing winery drama. Amid everything, Pitt found another creative outlet: sculpting. After keeping his work under wraps, the Oscar winner made his fine arts debut and talked about being inspired by what he’s gotten wrong in past relationships.
IN THIS ARTICLE
George Clooney Says He 'Couldn't Be More Proud of' Wife Amal at Their Foundation's Albie Awards
The Oscar-winning actor, 61, was joined by his wife, Amal Clooney, 44, at the inaugural Albie Awards, hosted by their Clooney Foundation for Justice on Thursday night in New York. Outside of the New York Public Library, George told PEOPLE what he loved most about working with Amal to create...
Diane Kruger and Norman Reedus, Jay-Z and Beyonce, and More Couples Who Made Their Red Carpet Debuts at an Awards Show
Putting their love in the spotlight! Celebrities know the significance of going public with their relationships, especially when they do so in a high-profile way. Whether it’s couples who are in it for the long haul, such as John Legend and Chrissy Teigen, or for a brief moment in time — we’re looking at you, Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson — many stars have debuted their relationships on the red carpet of awards shows.
WBAL Radio
"Rest in Power": Michelle Pfeiffer mourns "Gangsta's Paradise" artist Coolio
On her Instagram, Michelle Pfeiffer posted a throwback picture of herself with Coolio, who died Wednesday at 59. "Heartbroken to hear of the passing of the gifted artist@coolio. A life cut entirely too short," she began about the "Gangsta's Paradise" artist. "As some of you may know I was lucky enough to work with him on Dangerous Minds in 1995. He won a Grammy for his brilliant song on the soundtrack - which I think was the reason our film saw so much success."
TV Fanatic
John Cho, Nick Mohammed, Hwang Dong-hyuk Among Honorees For Inaugural Celebration Of Asian Pacific Cinema & Television
The Critics Choice Association (CCA) announced Thursday honorees for its inaugural Celebration of Asian Pacific Cinema & Television, honoring the finest achievements in front of and behind the camera. The Celebration will take place on November 4, 2022 at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles, CA. The Celebration of...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WBAL Radio
In Brief: AMC gets another bite of 'Interview with the Vampire', and more
Ahead of its October 2 season premiere, AMC's Interview with the Vampire has been renewed for a second season, according to Variety. The eight-episode series, based on the 1976 Anne Rice novel, stars Jacob Anderson as Louis de Pointe du Lac, Sam Reid as Lestat de Lioncourt, Bailey Bass as Claudia and Eric Bogosian as Daniel Molloy. The book, of course, was previously turned into the hit 1994 film starring Brad Pitt and Tom Cruise. Season one of the series takes place in America; season two will be set in Europe...
The Truth About Brad Pitt And Angelina Jolie's Six Kids
While Hollywood couples come and go — often bringing a hurricane of romance, allegations, drama, and cheating along for the ride — some pairings stand out more than others. We're talking about Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds, John Krasinski and Emily Blunt, George and Amal Clooney. These couples clearly have talent and charisma on their side, but they've navigated the Hollywood storm and have survived to tell the tales of their romance. Some Hollywood power couples, however, aren't so lucky, and end up bowing to the pressures of life in the spotlight. One such ex-pair that consistently finds themselves in the headlines is Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt — Brangelina to most — thanks to a messy, lengthy divorce, complete with custody battles, allegations of violence, and more eyebrow-raising details.
Golden Globes reveal four new TV supporting acting categories for 2023 ceremony
The Golden Globe Awards have added four new acting categories, The Hollywood Foreign Press Association announced Wednesday. The new categories are Best Supporting Actor in a Television Series/Musical-Comedy or Drama; Best Supporting Actress in a Television Series/Musical-Comedy or Drama; Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series/Anthology or Motion Picture Made for Television; and Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series/Anthology or Motion Picture Made for Television, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
Academy Members to Serve as Seat Fillers at 2023 Oscars Ceremony
The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences CEO Bill Kramer and newly elected president Janet Yang announced Wednesday in an email to the Academy’s membership that members will be invited to serve as seat-fillers for the annual Oscars, beginning with next year’s March 12 ceremony. In the last two years, the Academy has limited the number of Oscars tickets for non-nominated voting members due to COVID-19 protocols. Wednesday’s announcement, which also included the return of the annual ticket lottery for members, was inspired by a member’s suggestion to include more of the Academy’s membership at its annual awards ceremony. The...
Comments / 0