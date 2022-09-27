Read full article on original website
Can You Guess What The #1 Profession In Washington State Is?
What's the top profession in Washington State? If you said "lawyer," you'd be wrong! The answer may surprise you. My grandfather was a trucker his whole life and my father was a transmission man. I thought for sure trucker was going to be #1 but according to a recent study, the top profession in Washington is actually...drumroll, please...farmer! That's right, farmer!
Here’s Why Gas Prices Have Escalated Again In Washington State
Have You Noticed That Gas Prices Have Started Going Up Again?. Last week, the average price of a gallon of gas in Washington state was $4.62. This week, it's up to $4.92. What's behind this sudden increase? Here are a few possible explanations. Why Are The Gas Prices High In...
Slow Down In These Washington Cities Famous For Speed Traps
Like Admiral Ackbar says, "It's a trap!" Better slow down when driving through these Washington State cities. I found some of these suggestions at speedtrap.org and some from my own personal experience.
Can Inslee Stay Governor of Washington State Forever?
With new rumors that Washington State Governor Jay Inslee is going to run for office again, I was wondering. Can Inslee stay Governor of Washington State forever or is there a limit?. DOES WASHINGTON HAVE TERM LIMITS? According to Wikipedia, "the governor of Washington is the head of government of...
More DOL Fees Set to Increase Oct. 1st
Saturday, October 1st, you'll pay a little more for your enhanced State Driver's license or ID card. The fees will increase $3 per year, meaning that for a six year license or six year renewal, it will cost an additional $18. An eight year license/renewal will cost an additional $24.
The Most Common Last Names in Washington – Is One Yours?
My name is very common. So common that my locker partner in Jr. High had the same last name. And first. Thankfully he went by his nickname. We got a kick out of our shared name. It was more of a novelty than nuisance. And it really didn't cause the confusion you might expect, until I got a poor grade on my report card... For a class I didn't take.
Nineteen Geographic Locations renamed in Washington State
The U.S. Department of the Interior announced they are renaming almost 650 geographic features on Federal Lands, such as creeks, lakes, and peaks, due their original names being deemed offensive to Native Americans. Washington State will see 19 such name changes from the Western side to the Eastern side. All...
If You Want to Go Frog-Seeing, These are the Best Tri-Cities Spots
In my family, we have several animal lovers. My wife would bring home every cat, dog, frog, turtle, hamster, hedgehog, and guinea pig she found if she could. My daughter is very much like her mother, often going animal searching with her. My little one tells me animal facts all the time and loves going on animal adventures just like her heroes, the Kratt brothers.
Only Washingtonians Will Remember These Insane Beer Commercials
I'm telling you; it's a Washington thing. Here in the "upper left" of the United States, we've developed our own culture. You joke, but flannel shirts are awesome and very warm. When people think of Washington, they may think of Pike Place Market and its fresh fish. Other people may have the '90s grunge scene come to mind. When people ask me about my favorite part of Washington culture, the answer is often surprising.
Tri-Cities Sonic Locations Closing Forever? Now We Know Why
The Kitsap Sun (paywall) and other outlets report the headquarters of Sonic Industries LLC filed a lawsuit against the franchise owner of Sonic Drive-In's in Washington and Oregon. Two of those affected by the lawsuit are the newly closed locations in Kennewick and Pasco. What is in the lawsuit and what does it mean for the Tri-Cities?
Can You Name the Earliest Washington State Counties? Two Are Obvious
Two Of Washington State's Earliest Counties Are Right Next To The Tri-Cities. Can you name the earliest Washington State counties?. According to historical records, the first counties in Washington State were Walla Walla, Whitman, and Yakima Counties, which were established in November 1854. In the nearly 170 years since then,...
Here’s 3 Reasons Why Washington State Deserves To Be on the Happiest List
There was a recent ranking of the top 20 happiest states in the nation from msn.com and Washington State didn't even rank in the top 20. I've got a bone to pick with that ranking as a recent mentalfloss.com article had Seattle listed as one of the happiest places in the nation.
Tri-Cities Blue Bridge: The Most Dangerous 2 Miles In Washington?
Last night, a Kennewick man was killed on US-395 when a semi hit his car just on the south-side of the Blue Bridge in Tri-Cities Washington. I wish I could say that was an isolated incident, but accidents happen around that 2 square mile area of the Blue Bridge all the time. It is another reminder of just how dangerous that stretch of road is. Just how dangerous is that section of road and what are the reasons causing it?
Do You Know Who Washington’s Homeless Are? Guess Again
Our recent article on Spokane's "Camp Hope," Washington's largest homeless community, prompted many responses from readers. Most of which were along the lines of "people are homeless by choice." Or they're homeless because of drug addiction. Or they're "too lazy to get a job." These are common reactions that you've no doubt heard before. But are they true?
Can Washington Politicians Lie in Their Sensational Ads?
Washington, like the rest of the United States, is being swarmed by political ads right now. They're on your radio, TV... YouTube. And once Netflix launches it's ad-tier option, I'm sure they'll be on there, too. But can all the mudslinging, sensational, and sometimes downright alarming commercials actually be telling...
Would You Fly On an Electric Airliner? It’s Here in WA Already
The company has been around since 2015, but just recently, their dream of building an electric airliner-cargo plane took flight. "Alice" lifted off today from Grant County International Airport in Moses Lake. A company called Eviation has achieved a milestone in electric-powered travel, as Tuesday, September 27th, their twin-engine propeller...
USPS Wants YOU in Blue, Hosting ‘Massive’ Area Hiring Event 9-30
Massive Postal hiring event coming September 30th to Tri-Cities. The United States Postal Service is looking for folks, and they hope to hire hundreds, if not thousands, as a result of a massive recruiting blitz coming soon. September 30th, from 10 AM to 3 PM in West Richland, Pasco, Walla...
One of the Coolest Places in Oregon To Visit Is the Sea Lion Cave
My wife and I took a trip during the pandemic all along the Oregon Coast. She's an Oregonian and I'd never been along the entire Oregon Coast before. We started our trip in Astoria Oregon and visited one of the coolest attractions along the way in Florence Oregon. I'd never...
1 Killed In Tri-Cities After Cars Collide with Semi Truck on 395
(#UPDATE 9/27/22 6am) Washington State Patrol has announced that the person killed in the accident was 27-year-old Kevin J Hinojosa from Kennewick. The driver of the semi was also identified as Suleiman Mohomed, a 27-year-old from Minnesota. Mohomed has charges pending according to officials. (9/26/22 8:30pm) Washington State Patrol is investigating a 3-vehicle crash on US-395 that has left one dead this evening in Tri-Cities Washington.
See Hidden Tri-Cities Spot To Rent A Campfire This Fall
I grew up in the country, and most nights in the fall we were outside by the fire roasting marshmallows as a family. It can be kind of hard to do that in Tri-Cities living in the city with lots of wind. My family just found the perfect spot to rent your own campfire spot for the night, have you heard of this?
