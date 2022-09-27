Read full article on original website
Related
This Dow Stock Is Super Cheap and Pays a Monster Dividend
A blue-chip Dow stock with a dividend yield of over 6% is an attractive investment opportunity.
Down 27%, This Dividend Stock Is Still a Tower of Power
Crown Castle is an income stock with upside in a high-growth business.
This Dividend Stock Is a No-Brainer for Bear Market Growth
It may not look like it right now, but Rockwell Automation's business will likely benefit from rough economic times.
3 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks You Can Trust as the Market Plunges
These rock-solid income stocks, with yields ranging from 7.8% to 13.8%, are perfectly positioned to make patient investors richer.
IN THIS ARTICLE
3 Dividend Stocks That Can Provide Passive Income for Decades
These stocks have an average yield of 3.1%.
2 Dividend King Stocks That Can Make You Money in Your Sleep
Target and Altria look well positioned to continue rewarding investors.
Want to Get Richer? 2 Top Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever
It's not too late to invest in these well-established market beaters.
3 Ideal High-Yield Dividend Stocks for Retirees That Can Turn $350,000 Into $1 Million by 2030
These rock-solid income stocks, with yields ranging from 5% to 7%, can pad aged investors' pocketbooks while making them richer.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Where Will the Bear Market Bottom? 2 Valuation-Based Indicators Offer a Clear Range
Two valuation-based indicators have a successful track record of calling bear market bottoms.
1 Popular Nasdaq Stock to Buy Hand Over Fist, and 1 to Avoid
One of these stocks has a durable business and a cheap valuation; the other is trading at a highly expensive earnings multiple.
2 Underrated Dividend Stocks That Are Aristocrats in the Making
Their yields aren't high, but these companies have been aggressively raising their dividend payments in recent years.
Motley Fool
Nasdaq Down Over 30%, Is Now the Time to Buy Growth Stocks?
Small and large companies have seen their stock prices tumble to multiyear lows. The current macroeconomic environment is particularly challenging for less established companies with fewer resources. While there are plenty of bargains out there, investors would do well to make sure they are buying a growth stock for the...
3 Growth Stocks Down 48.3% to 74.7% That Billionaires Are Buying
When the going gets tough, these legendary investors go shopping for stocks.
Nasdaq Sell-Off: 2 Warren Buffett Stocks He Plans to Hold Forever
These two stocks have produced eye-popping returns since Buffett bought them years ago. If you missed out, the Nasdaq's bear market provided you one more shot.
tipranks.com
2 ‘Strong Buy’ Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 8%
The sell-off is showing no signs of letting up, as the NASDAQ tumbled another 2.84% today, the S&P 500 has fallen 2.11%, and the Dow has shed just over 1.5%. It’s a rout, with the indexes testing new lows and moving deeper into the bear territory. The fall comes...
2 Dividend Stocks That Have Doubled Their Payouts in 5 Years
Despite making big increases to their dividend payments, these stocks still have low payout ratios.
2 Struggling Stocks Trading Below Their IPO Prices That Investors Should Tread Cautiously
These companies went public within the past four years and hadn't been doing well.
parktelegraph.com
Is Genworth Financial Inc. (NYSE: GNW) The Best Stock To Invest In?
It may be riskier to trade before market opening and after market closing than during regular market hours. Since issuers often announce critical financial information outside regular trading hours. Extended-hours trading may result in wider spreads for particular securities due to lower liquidity and higher volatility. Volume reached 53,517 shares, with price reaching a high of $3.51 and a low of $3.51. The stock was recently discussed on Yahoo Finance as it revealed that Genworth Completes Redemption of Outstanding 2024 Senior Notes.
uspostnews.com
What will the future hold for Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM) stock?
Newmont Corporation (NEM)’s stock has witnessed a price hike of 3.74% from the previous close with its current price standing at $41.78. Its current price is -51.63% under its 52-week high of $86.37 and 4.44% more than its 52-week low of $40.00. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -6.41% below the high and +4.35% above the low.
uspostnews.com
What Are the Chances of Lumen Technologies Inc. (LUMN) Stagnating? Here is the INSIGHT
Currently, Lumen Technologies Inc.’s (LUMN) stock is trading at $7.75, marking a gain of 1.97% from last night’s close. At this price, the stock is -46.53% below its 52-week high of $14.49 and 2.38% above its 52-week low of $7.57. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -26.69% below the high and +1.98% above the low.
Comments / 0