5 Heavily Shorted Stocks To Watch Right Now
Short selling is a risky proposition: it can generate considerable gains, but on the other hand, losses can theoretically be infinite. When a short ratio grows to high, sudden and significant buying momentum can trigger a short squeeze. Shorts are forced to cover their positions to stem losses, and prices skyrocket.
Looking At Boeing's Recent Whale Trades
A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Boeing. Looking at options history for Boeing BA we detected 27 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 40% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 59% with bearish.
Do you want to know where to find good stock? Take a look at Southwest Airlines Co.’s (NYSE:LUV) Sentiment Analysis
Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV)’s stock is trading at $31.94 at the moment marking a rise of 1.40% from the last session close. As of this writing, shares are priced at -43.30% less than their 52-week high of $56.33, and 2.36% over their 52-week low of $31.20. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -18.27% below the high and +2.52% above the low.
Introducing Our Rant Against V.F. Corporation
V.F. Corporation (VFC)’s stock has witnessed a price declined of -0.34% from the previous close with its current price standing at $34.95. Its current price is -55.71% under its 52-week high of $78.91 and 1.10% more than its 52-week low of $34.57. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -21.82% below the high and +1.36% above the low.
The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) stock: You might be surprised
In the current trading session, The Boeing Company’s (BA) stock is trading at the price of $129.85, a gain of 1.84% over last night’s close. So, the stock is trading at a price that is -44.49% less than its 52-week high of $233.94 and 14.89% better than its 52-week low of $113.02. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -24.17% below the high and +2.59% above the low.
Cathie Wood Sells $41M In Tesla Shares And Loads Up On This Chip Stock Amid Thursday's Plunge
Cathie Wood-led Ark Investment Management bought 297,818 shares of Nvidia Corporation NVDA, via three of the firm’s exchange-traded funds, valued at over $41.5 million based on Thursday’s closing price. Nvidia is the 27th largest holding in the firm’s flagship ARK Innovation ETF ARKK with a weight of 0.94%,...
3 Stocks I'm Buying During the NASDAQ Bear Market
Plenty of excellent companies are on sale; investors just have to know where to look.
Nasdaq Down Over 30%, Is Now the Time to Buy Growth Stocks?
Small and large companies have seen their stock prices tumble to multiyear lows. The current macroeconomic environment is particularly challenging for less established companies with fewer resources. While there are plenty of bargains out there, investors would do well to make sure they are buying a growth stock for the...
2 Struggling Stocks Trading Below Their IPO Prices That Investors Should Tread Cautiously
These companies went public within the past four years and hadn't been doing well.
Why Boeing Stock Popped Today
Morgan Stanley reiterated support for Boeing today, and predicted the stock will rise 80% over the next year. Accelerated production of 737 MAX airliners is key to the analyst's buy thesis. Wall Street as a whole sees Boeing's profits soaring over the next three years. You’re reading a free article...
Our Attention Has Been Attracted to Yum China Holdings Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)
Currently, Yum China Holdings Inc.’s (YUMC) stock is trading at $47.05, marking a fall of -4.64% from last night’s close. At this price, the stock is -23.23% below its 52-week high of $61.29 and 40.24% above its 52-week low of $33.55. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -10.31% below the high and +1.82% above the low.
Introducing Our Rant Against Frontier Communications Parent Inc.
Currently, Frontier Communications Parent Inc.’s (FYBR) stock is trading at $23.78, marking a gain of 7.02% from last night’s close. At this price, the stock is -32.35% below its 52-week high of $35.15 and 12.92% above its 52-week low of $21.06. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -12.60% below the high and +12.96% above the low.
Choosing between riding the trend or protecting profits: Comcast Corporation (CMCSA)
Comcast Corporation (CMCSA)’s stock is trading at $30.74 at the moment marking a rise of 1.59% from the last session close. As of this writing, shares are priced at -46.96% less than their 52-week high of $57.96, and 2.47% over their 52-week low of $30.00. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -16.89% below the high and +2.58% above the low.
These strategies will help Olaplex Holdings Inc. (OLPX) succeed
On August 03, 2022, Barclays Downgraded Olaplex Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: OLPX) to Equal Weight. A report published by Barclays on March 09, 2022, Upgraded its rating to ‘Overweight’ for OLPX. Jefferies also Upgraded OLPX shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $25 on the company’s shares in a report dated February 23, 2022. Truist initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for OLPX, as published in its report on October 25, 2021. Telsey Advisory Group’s report from October 25, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $34 for OLPX shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. Raymond James also rated the stock as ‘Strong Buy’.
AVROBIO Inc. (AVRO) did well last session?
A share of AVROBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) closed at $0.65 per share on Tuesday, down from $0.73 day before. While AVROBIO Inc. has underperformed by -10.23%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, AVRO fell by -89.04%, with highs and lows ranging from $6.62 to $0.66, whereas the simple moving average fell by -54.11% in the last 200 days.
What is going on with Blackstone Inc.? Sentiment Analysis
In the current trading session, Blackstone Inc.’s (BX) stock is trading at the price of $82.83, a gain of 1.07% over last night’s close. So, the stock is trading at a price that is -44.70% less than its 52-week high of $149.78 and 1.22% better than its 52-week low of $81.83. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -18.73% below the high and +1.91% above the low.
What Are the Chances of Lumen Technologies Inc. (LUMN) Stagnating? Here is the INSIGHT
Currently, Lumen Technologies Inc.’s (LUMN) stock is trading at $7.75, marking a gain of 1.97% from last night’s close. At this price, the stock is -46.53% below its 52-week high of $14.49 and 2.38% above its 52-week low of $7.57. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -26.69% below the high and +1.98% above the low.
Investors’ Faith in Tile Shop Holdings Inc. (TTSH) could reap rewards if they hold on for the long haul
Currently, Tile Shop Holdings Inc.’s (TTSH) stock is trading at $3.61, marking a fall of -6.48% from last night’s close. At this price, the stock is -55.95% below its 52-week high of $8.19 and 33.70% above its 52-week low of $2.70. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -12.65% below the high and +8.38% above the low.
On Holding AG (ONON) produces promising results
On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON) closed Tuesday at $16.93 per share, up from $16.56 a day earlier. While On Holding AG has overperformed by 2.23%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ONON fell by -49.27%, with highs and lows ranging from $55.87 to $16.16, whereas the simple moving average fell by -29.39% in the last 200 days.
Can you now get a good deal on Clarivate Plc’s shares?
As of Tuesday, Clarivate Plc’s (NYSE:CLVT) stock closed at $9.49, down from $9.87 the previous day. While Clarivate Plc has underperformed by -3.85%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CLVT fell by -58.34%, with highs and lows ranging from $25.63 to $9.85, whereas the simple moving average fell by -38.98% in the last 200 days.
