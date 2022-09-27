In the current trading session, The Boeing Company’s (BA) stock is trading at the price of $129.85, a gain of 1.84% over last night’s close. So, the stock is trading at a price that is -44.49% less than its 52-week high of $233.94 and 14.89% better than its 52-week low of $113.02. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -24.17% below the high and +2.59% above the low.

