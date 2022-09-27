ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motley Fool

Nasdaq Down Over 30%, Is Now the Time to Buy Growth Stocks?

Small and large companies have seen their stock prices tumble to multiyear lows. The current macroeconomic environment is particularly challenging for less established companies with fewer resources. While there are plenty of bargains out there, investors would do well to make sure they are buying a growth stock for the...
uspostnews.com

Our Attention Has Been Attracted to ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

ConocoPhillips (COP)’s stock has witnessed a price hike of 1.83% from the previous close with its current price standing at $99.14. Its current price is -18.32% under its 52-week high of $121.38 and 54.30% more than its 52-week low of $64.25. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -16.05% below the high and +0.94% above the low.
STOCKS
uspostnews.com

Introducing Our Rant Against BorgWarner Inc.

Currently, BorgWarner Inc.’s (BWA) stock is trading at $31.52, marking a fall of -6.02% from last night’s close. At this price, the stock is -37.07% below its 52-week high of $50.09 and -2.35% above its 52-week low of $32.28. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -20.80% below the high and +0.80% above the low.
STOCKS
uspostnews.com

Introducing Our Rant Against Frontier Communications Parent Inc.

Currently, Frontier Communications Parent Inc.’s (FYBR) stock is trading at $23.78, marking a gain of 7.02% from last night’s close. At this price, the stock is -32.35% below its 52-week high of $35.15 and 12.92% above its 52-week low of $21.06. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -12.60% below the high and +12.96% above the low.
STOCKS
uspostnews.com

Our Attention Has Been Attracted to Option Care Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Option Care Health Inc. (OPCH)’s stock is trading at $31.85 at the moment marking a rise of 7.02% from the last session close. As of this writing, shares are priced at -10.46% less than their 52-week high of $35.57, and 49.39% over their 52-week low of $21.32. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -4.68% below the high and +10.24% above the low.
STOCKS
uspostnews.com

What Are the Chances of Lumen Technologies Inc. (LUMN) Stagnating? Here is the INSIGHT

Currently, Lumen Technologies Inc.’s (LUMN) stock is trading at $7.75, marking a gain of 1.97% from last night’s close. At this price, the stock is -46.53% below its 52-week high of $14.49 and 2.38% above its 52-week low of $7.57. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -26.69% below the high and +1.98% above the low.
STOCKS
uspostnews.com

What is going on with Blackstone Inc.? Sentiment Analysis

In the current trading session, Blackstone Inc.’s (BX) stock is trading at the price of $82.83, a gain of 1.07% over last night’s close. So, the stock is trading at a price that is -44.70% less than its 52-week high of $149.78 and 1.22% better than its 52-week low of $81.83. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -18.73% below the high and +1.91% above the low.
STOCKS
uspostnews.com

Observations on the STMicroelectronics N.V. (NYSE:STM) Growth Curve

STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM)’s stock has witnessed a price declined of -3.22% from the previous close with its current price standing at $32.03. Its current price is -38.57% under its 52-week high of $52.15 and 13.00% more than its 52-week low of $28.35. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -15.21% below the high and +0.86% above the low.
STOCKS
uspostnews.com

Choosing between riding the trend or protecting profits: Comcast Corporation (CMCSA)

Comcast Corporation (CMCSA)’s stock is trading at $30.74 at the moment marking a rise of 1.59% from the last session close. As of this writing, shares are priced at -46.96% less than their 52-week high of $57.96, and 2.47% over their 52-week low of $30.00. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -16.89% below the high and +2.58% above the low.
STOCKS
uspostnews.com

Do you want to know where to find good stock? Take a look at Sibanye Stillwater Limited’s (NYSE:SBSW) Sentiment Analysis

In the current trading session, Sibanye Stillwater Limited’s (SBSW) stock is trading at the price of $8.71, a gain of 4.56% over last night’s close. So, the stock is trading at a price that is -57.80% less than its 52-week high of $20.64 and 8.88% better than its 52-week low of $8.00. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -13.95% below the high and +9.12% above the low.
STOCKS
uspostnews.com

On Holding AG (ONON) produces promising results

On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON) closed Tuesday at $16.93 per share, up from $16.56 a day earlier. While On Holding AG has overperformed by 2.23%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ONON fell by -49.27%, with highs and lows ranging from $55.87 to $16.16, whereas the simple moving average fell by -29.39% in the last 200 days.
STOCKS
uspostnews.com

Do investors need to be concerned about HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (HIVE)?

A share of HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HIVE) closed at $3.72 per share on Tuesday, up from $3.61 day before. While HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. has overperformed by 3.05%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, HIVE fell by -73.99%, with highs and lows ranging from $28.00 to $2.82, whereas the simple moving average fell by -50.14% in the last 200 days.
STOCKS
uspostnews.com

Can you now get a good deal on Clarivate Plc’s shares?

As of Tuesday, Clarivate Plc’s (NYSE:CLVT) stock closed at $9.49, down from $9.87 the previous day. While Clarivate Plc has underperformed by -3.85%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CLVT fell by -58.34%, with highs and lows ranging from $25.63 to $9.85, whereas the simple moving average fell by -38.98% in the last 200 days.
STOCKS

