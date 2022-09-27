The Alabamian is happy to once again be saluting our veterans this year in a special section, which will come out Wednesday, Nov. 9. The section will contain photos of local residents and/or their loved ones who have served in all branches of our nation’s armed forces - from the Civil War to the present. Along with the photos, the soldier’s name, rank, branch of service, war(s) fought in, years of service and, for active duty members of the military, the place where the solider is currently stationed will be included. There is no charge to submit information and photos.

HALEYVILLE, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO