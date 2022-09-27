Read full article on original website
Kyle Stanley Stidham
Kyle Stanley Stidham, 30, of Guin, passed away on Saturday, September 24, 2022. Kyle was born on August 10, 1992 in Lake County, Florida. His visitation will be held on Friday, September 30, 2022 from 1-2 p.m. at Nichols Funeral Home in Haleyville, where his funeral will be held at 2 p.m. Burial will follow in Lindsey Cemetery in Hackleburg.
BankFirst Financial Services promotes Walker
HALEYVILLE - BankFirst Financial Services has promoted Will Walker to serve as North Alabama regional president and Haleyville community bank president. Walker will be responsible for leading BankFirst's North Alabama markets operations and community development while directing sales and service initiatives for the bank. He holds more than 34 years of banking and management experience and will be located at the BankFirst branch in Haleyville.
Alabamian to run salute to veterans November 9
The Alabamian is happy to once again be saluting our veterans this year in a special section, which will come out Wednesday, Nov. 9. The section will contain photos of local residents and/or their loved ones who have served in all branches of our nation’s armed forces - from the Civil War to the present. Along with the photos, the soldier’s name, rank, branch of service, war(s) fought in, years of service and, for active duty members of the military, the place where the solider is currently stationed will be included. There is no charge to submit information and photos.
Three bitten by dogs in Bear Creek
BEAR CREEK - Bear Creek’s animal control ordinance - which was voted into place by the town council in 2006 - has plenty of teeth in it, but town officials want to sink deeper into a major ongoing issue regarding dogs to get something done. The issue of roaming...
