Motley Fool

S&P 500 Bear Market: Where to Invest $10,000 Right Now

Series I savings bonds provide a risk-free way to make solid returns over the next 12 months. The Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund could be a big winner when the economy rebounds. Vertex Pharmaceuticals is arguably the best individual stock to buy with recession fears increasing. You’re reading a free...
Motley Fool

Warren Buffett's Secret Portfolio Owns These 3 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Enbridge has increased its dividend for 27 consecutive years. Kinder Morgan is trouncing the S&P 500 with a stock that's still ridiculously cheap. Verizon Communications stock isn't performing well, but its dividend and valuation are attractive. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s...
Motley Fool

Nasdaq Down Over 30%, Is Now the Time to Buy Growth Stocks?

Small and large companies have seen their stock prices tumble to multiyear lows. The current macroeconomic environment is particularly challenging for less established companies with fewer resources. While there are plenty of bargains out there, investors would do well to make sure they are buying a growth stock for the...
Motley Fool

Dow Jones Bear Market: 2 Dividend Stocks That Haven't Been This Cheap in Years

The Dow Jones Industrial Average just closed more than 20% below its previous high, meeting the definition of a bear market. 3M and Intel have fallen even more sharply since the beginning of 2022 and are at levels not seen since the mid-2010s. Both stocks pay hefty dividend yields, although...
parktelegraph.com

Is Genworth Financial Inc. (NYSE: GNW) The Best Stock To Invest In?

It may be riskier to trade before market opening and after market closing than during regular market hours. Since issuers often announce critical financial information outside regular trading hours. Extended-hours trading may result in wider spreads for particular securities due to lower liquidity and higher volatility. Volume reached 53,517 shares, with price reaching a high of $3.51 and a low of $3.51. The stock was recently discussed on Yahoo Finance as it revealed that Genworth Completes Redemption of Outstanding 2024 Senior Notes.
uspostnews.com

What will the future hold for Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM) stock?

Newmont Corporation (NEM)’s stock has witnessed a price hike of 3.74% from the previous close with its current price standing at $41.78. Its current price is -51.63% under its 52-week high of $86.37 and 4.44% more than its 52-week low of $40.00. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -6.41% below the high and +4.35% above the low.
