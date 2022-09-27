Read full article on original website
This Dow Stock Is Super Cheap and Pays a Monster Dividend
A blue-chip Dow stock with a dividend yield of over 6% is an attractive investment opportunity.
Warren Buffett Generates 71% of His Dividend Income From These 5 Stocks
Dividend income is the unsung hero of the Oracle of Omaha's investment portfolio. These five supercharged income stocks should collectively account for $4.28 billion in payouts for Berkshire Hathaway over the next year. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services....
Motley Fool
S&P 500 Bear Market: Where to Invest $10,000 Right Now
Series I savings bonds provide a risk-free way to make solid returns over the next 12 months. The Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund could be a big winner when the economy rebounds. Vertex Pharmaceuticals is arguably the best individual stock to buy with recession fears increasing. You’re reading a free...
2 Dividend King Stocks That Can Make You Money in Your Sleep
Target and Altria look well positioned to continue rewarding investors.
3 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks You Can Trust as the Market Plunges
These rock-solid income stocks, with yields ranging from 7.8% to 13.8%, are perfectly positioned to make patient investors richer.
3 Cheap REIT Stocks to Buy Now and Never Sell
Focus on buying high-quality leaders when they are on sale.
This Dividend Stock Is a No-Brainer for Bear Market Growth
It may not look like it right now, but Rockwell Automation's business will likely benefit from rough economic times.
Warren Buffett's Secret Portfolio Owns These 3 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks
Enbridge has increased its dividend for 27 consecutive years. Kinder Morgan is trouncing the S&P 500 with a stock that's still ridiculously cheap. Verizon Communications stock isn't performing well, but its dividend and valuation are attractive. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s...
3 Stocks I'm Buying During the NASDAQ Bear Market
Plenty of excellent companies are on sale; investors just have to know where to look.
Where Will the Bear Market Bottom? 2 Valuation-Based Indicators Offer a Clear Range
Two valuation-based indicators have a successful track record of calling bear market bottoms.
2 Underrated Dividend Stocks That Are Aristocrats in the Making
Their yields aren't high, but these companies have been aggressively raising their dividend payments in recent years.
3 Growth Stocks Down 48.3% to 74.7% That Billionaires Are Buying
When the going gets tough, these legendary investors go shopping for stocks.
Nasdaq Down Over 30%, Is Now the Time to Buy Growth Stocks?
Small and large companies have seen their stock prices tumble to multiyear lows. The current macroeconomic environment is particularly challenging for less established companies with fewer resources. While there are plenty of bargains out there, investors would do well to make sure they are buying a growth stock for the...
Nasdaq Sell-Off: 2 Warren Buffett Stocks He Plans to Hold Forever
These two stocks have produced eye-popping returns since Buffett bought them years ago. If you missed out, the Nasdaq's bear market provided you one more shot.
2 Struggling Stocks Trading Below Their IPO Prices That Investors Should Tread Cautiously
These companies went public within the past four years and hadn't been doing well.
3 Stocks I'm Buying During a Tech Stock Correction
These three tech stocks have room to grow and continue to enjoy strong tailwinds.
Dow Jones Bear Market: 2 Dividend Stocks That Haven't Been This Cheap in Years
The Dow Jones Industrial Average just closed more than 20% below its previous high, meeting the definition of a bear market. 3M and Intel have fallen even more sharply since the beginning of 2022 and are at levels not seen since the mid-2010s. Both stocks pay hefty dividend yields, although...
parktelegraph.com
Is Genworth Financial Inc. (NYSE: GNW) The Best Stock To Invest In?
It may be riskier to trade before market opening and after market closing than during regular market hours. Since issuers often announce critical financial information outside regular trading hours. Extended-hours trading may result in wider spreads for particular securities due to lower liquidity and higher volatility. Volume reached 53,517 shares, with price reaching a high of $3.51 and a low of $3.51. The stock was recently discussed on Yahoo Finance as it revealed that Genworth Completes Redemption of Outstanding 2024 Senior Notes.
uspostnews.com
Investors’ Faith in Delta Air Lines Inc. (DAL) could reap rewards if they hold on for the long haul
Currently, Delta Air Lines Inc.’s (DAL) stock is trading at $29.11, marking a gain of 2.16% from last night’s close. At this price, the stock is -37.08% below its 52-week high of $46.27 and 4.73% above its 52-week low of $27.80. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -13.74% below the high and +4.69% above the low.
uspostnews.com
What will the future hold for Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM) stock?
Newmont Corporation (NEM)’s stock has witnessed a price hike of 3.74% from the previous close with its current price standing at $41.78. Its current price is -51.63% under its 52-week high of $86.37 and 4.44% more than its 52-week low of $40.00. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -6.41% below the high and +4.35% above the low.
