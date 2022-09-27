ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Bar Moore Now Open on Main Street in Bellevue

Bar Moore is now open on Main Street in Old Bellevue. The space is next to Realogics Sotheby’s International Realty office. It was announced in August 2022 that Bobby Moore would be taking over the space that was originally B-Bar, a café and cocktail lounge, owned by Joe Viladi. Bobby Moore Restaurants took the space over in mid-July, after Moore left his position as Executive Chef at Willows Lodge and Barking Frog after 20 years.
KOMO News

Viet-Wah, a Little Saigon staple, closing Friday amid crime, COVID concerns

SEATTLE — It's a bittersweet goodbye for a Vietnamese supermarket that's been a longtime staple in Seattle's Little Saigon neighborhood. Viet-Wah near 12th and Jackson will be closing its doors on Sept. 30 after owners say they've lost customers throughout the pandemic because of crime, short-staffing and more. “We’re...
Eater

One of Seattle’s Best Ramen Shops Expands to Fremont

Ooink, a Capitol Hill ramen shop that’s one of Seattle’s top destinations for the dish, is now serving its signature pork bone broth ramen at a new location on Stone Way North in Fremont. While there are many traditional Japanese ramen shops in Seattle, Ooink’s owner, Chong Boon...
KING-5

Washington's weirdest and most wonderful trees

From colossal champs to quirky misfits, the trees of Washington state have tales to tell. "They give us a sense of place," said Michelle Rau of Seattle's Plant Amnesty, a group that's working to defend trees and plant life in urban spaces. Rau and her colleague, Maggie Rogers, want you...
KING-5

Furniture flipping is a fulltime job for this West Seattle artist

SEATTLE — What’s old is new again, thanks to the growing trend of “furniture flipping” and people like Amanda Whitworth. She runs a small business from her home in West Seattle, turning unwanted furniture into stylish and usable pieces. "I just like taking the most dilapidated...
myedmondsnews.com

After damage, Orca sculpture fate in jeopardy

The Brackett’s Landing Orca sculpture is arguably the most identifiable, iconic and beloved piece of public art in our community. Crafted by local artist John Hurley from a piece of driftwood he found on an Edmonds beach, it has been a feature of the park since 1994. But 28 years of wind and weather have taken their toll, and no piece of wood lasts forever.
The Stranger

Slog AM: Seattle Public Schools Faces $190 Million Shortfall, Long Lines at Seattle Children’s, and Black Coffee Northwest Sees More Theft

Hurricane update: Hurricane Ian, "one of the strongest hurricanes to ever hit the United States," has left 2.5 million people in Florida without power. So far, authorities confirmed at least one death of a 72 year-old man, but they predict hundreds more before the storm passes. You can see live updates here.
downtownbellevue.com

Bis on Main Owner, Joe Vilardi, Moves on From Restaurant After 25 Years

Joe Vilardi, owner of long-time Bellevue restaurant, Bis on Main, has officially moved on. He co-founded the restaurant in 1998 with Michael Fredji. Joe took full ownership after the first year of opening. “I am moving on, but the chicken will remain! Thanks to all the many many great staff...
The Suburban Times

Spooky events happening in Pierce County Parks

Pierce County announcement. Looking for some family-friendly ways to get into the spirit of Halloween or maybe get an early start on the holidays? Pierce County Parks has lots in store!. Haunted Headlights tickets go on sale Oct. 1. Ghouls and goblins are heading to Graham with the return of...
matadornetwork.com

8 Waterfalls Near Seattle To See The True Beauty of the Pacific Northwest

Seattle may well be the most outdoorsy metropolis in the US. It’s a green, hilly, and lush city backing to forested mountains chock-full of alpine lakes and waterfalls. In fact, some people say the waterfalls are what gave the Cascade Mountains their name. And while plenty of Seattleites don’t...
MyNorthwest.com

Suits: You either love or hate living in Seattle

You either love it or hate it living in Seattle, there’s no in between. In an article from The Seattle Times, people across the country were interviewed to ask about their views of Seattle. The study found that Seattle was a very polarizing city, as it appeared in both polls for the most and least desirable places to live.
myedmondsnews.com

High fashion on display at Edmonds Senior Center Thrift Store show

Edmonds residents have always known that some of the best thrift shopping around is at the Edmonds Senior Center Thrift Store. What better way to showcase the store’s offerings than at a Saturday fashion show, with proceeds benefiting the Edmonds Waterfront Center’s senior lunch program for those who struggle with food insecurity.
idesignarch.com

Transitional Victorian Style Home with Bespoke Interior Spaces

This exquisite family home in Maltby, Washington in Snohomish County was inspired by the architecture of the Victorian era. The newly built house designed by Board & Vellum and constructed by JM Bogan blends an overall transitional style with contemporary flair. The bold blue exterior paint on the traditional architecture makes a statement.
