Read full article on original website
Related
KING-5
Seattle's Edgewater Hotel offering guests unique demo opportunity
SEATTLE — When you check in for a stay at the Edgewater Hotel, not only can you expect to be immersed in natural beauty and music history, but all guests can now make some music. Thanks to a one of a kind partnership, all guests can demo guitars from...
Pearl Jam, Heart and YES band members to perform in honor of late drummer Alan White
BELLEVUE, Wash. — A hole-in-the-wall Bellevue drum shop was where a rock and roll legend found a humble place to hang. "He would just come and make himself comfortable here," said Gigi White. "It was kind of like a second home." YES drummer Alan White arrived in western Washington...
Viet-Wah Supermarket in Seattle’s Chinatown-International District closing after 41 years
SEATTLE — After 41 years, one of Seattle’s largest Asian supermarkets, Viet-Wah is closing its doors. It's a major blow for the city's Little Saigon area in the Chinatown-International District. "This store opened up when I was just two years old, so I grew up in this store,...
downtownbellevue.com
Bar Moore Now Open on Main Street in Bellevue
Bar Moore is now open on Main Street in Old Bellevue. The space is next to Realogics Sotheby’s International Realty office. It was announced in August 2022 that Bobby Moore would be taking over the space that was originally B-Bar, a café and cocktail lounge, owned by Joe Viladi. Bobby Moore Restaurants took the space over in mid-July, after Moore left his position as Executive Chef at Willows Lodge and Barking Frog after 20 years.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KOMO News
Viet-Wah, a Little Saigon staple, closing Friday amid crime, COVID concerns
SEATTLE — It's a bittersweet goodbye for a Vietnamese supermarket that's been a longtime staple in Seattle's Little Saigon neighborhood. Viet-Wah near 12th and Jackson will be closing its doors on Sept. 30 after owners say they've lost customers throughout the pandemic because of crime, short-staffing and more. “We’re...
Eater
One of Seattle’s Best Ramen Shops Expands to Fremont
Ooink, a Capitol Hill ramen shop that’s one of Seattle’s top destinations for the dish, is now serving its signature pork bone broth ramen at a new location on Stone Way North in Fremont. While there are many traditional Japanese ramen shops in Seattle, Ooink’s owner, Chong Boon...
KING-5
Washington's weirdest and most wonderful trees
From colossal champs to quirky misfits, the trees of Washington state have tales to tell. "They give us a sense of place," said Michelle Rau of Seattle's Plant Amnesty, a group that's working to defend trees and plant life in urban spaces. Rau and her colleague, Maggie Rogers, want you...
KING-5
Furniture flipping is a fulltime job for this West Seattle artist
SEATTLE — What’s old is new again, thanks to the growing trend of “furniture flipping” and people like Amanda Whitworth. She runs a small business from her home in West Seattle, turning unwanted furniture into stylish and usable pieces. "I just like taking the most dilapidated...
RELATED PEOPLE
myedmondsnews.com
After damage, Orca sculpture fate in jeopardy
The Brackett’s Landing Orca sculpture is arguably the most identifiable, iconic and beloved piece of public art in our community. Crafted by local artist John Hurley from a piece of driftwood he found on an Edmonds beach, it has been a feature of the park since 1994. But 28 years of wind and weather have taken their toll, and no piece of wood lasts forever.
The Stranger
Slog AM: Seattle Public Schools Faces $190 Million Shortfall, Long Lines at Seattle Children’s, and Black Coffee Northwest Sees More Theft
Hurricane update: Hurricane Ian, "one of the strongest hurricanes to ever hit the United States," has left 2.5 million people in Florida without power. So far, authorities confirmed at least one death of a 72 year-old man, but they predict hundreds more before the storm passes. You can see live updates here.
downtownbellevue.com
Bis on Main Owner, Joe Vilardi, Moves on From Restaurant After 25 Years
Joe Vilardi, owner of long-time Bellevue restaurant, Bis on Main, has officially moved on. He co-founded the restaurant in 1998 with Michael Fredji. Joe took full ownership after the first year of opening. “I am moving on, but the chicken will remain! Thanks to all the many many great staff...
The Suburban Times
Spooky events happening in Pierce County Parks
Pierce County announcement. Looking for some family-friendly ways to get into the spirit of Halloween or maybe get an early start on the holidays? Pierce County Parks has lots in store!. Haunted Headlights tickets go on sale Oct. 1. Ghouls and goblins are heading to Graham with the return of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
matadornetwork.com
8 Waterfalls Near Seattle To See The True Beauty of the Pacific Northwest
Seattle may well be the most outdoorsy metropolis in the US. It’s a green, hilly, and lush city backing to forested mountains chock-full of alpine lakes and waterfalls. In fact, some people say the waterfalls are what gave the Cascade Mountains their name. And while plenty of Seattleites don’t...
MyNorthwest.com
Suits: You either love or hate living in Seattle
You either love it or hate it living in Seattle, there’s no in between. In an article from The Seattle Times, people across the country were interviewed to ask about their views of Seattle. The study found that Seattle was a very polarizing city, as it appeared in both polls for the most and least desirable places to live.
myedmondsnews.com
High fashion on display at Edmonds Senior Center Thrift Store show
Edmonds residents have always known that some of the best thrift shopping around is at the Edmonds Senior Center Thrift Store. What better way to showcase the store’s offerings than at a Saturday fashion show, with proceeds benefiting the Edmonds Waterfront Center’s senior lunch program for those who struggle with food insecurity.
Mountaineer and Seattle-native Hilaree Nelson missing in Nepal
Hilaree Nelson, a ski mountaineer and the first woman to summit Everest and Lhotse in one 24-hour push, is missing after apparently falling into a crevasse in Nepal, according to The New York Times. Nelson and her partner, Jim Morrison, were attempting to ski down from the peak of Manaslu...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
idesignarch.com
Transitional Victorian Style Home with Bespoke Interior Spaces
This exquisite family home in Maltby, Washington in Snohomish County was inspired by the architecture of the Victorian era. The newly built house designed by Board & Vellum and constructed by JM Bogan blends an overall transitional style with contemporary flair. The bold blue exterior paint on the traditional architecture makes a statement.
MyNorthwest.com
Ross: Those who don’t learn history are doomed to accept whatever they are told
The parents of a Bellevue high school student have taken their son out of an American History course after discovering it was based on the research of historian Howard Zinn. To quote the student’s father “I don’t want my son learning George Washington was evil…”. Our...
This Is The Best Dive Bar In Washington
TripSavvy has the scoop on the best dive bar in every state.
KUOW
Riding the first train from Seattle to Canada since the pandemic started
The Amtrak Cascades train route from Seattle to Vancouver, B.C. resumed this week for the first time in more than two years. While the border has been open to cars and buses for months, Monday’s train trip was the first since the pandemic began. Just before 7 o’clock on...
Comments / 0