Trump Disregards Hurricane Ian Risks, Refuses To Reschedule Florida Deposition In Video-Phone Fraud Case
Donald Trump refused to delay deposition in a class-action fraud lawsuit related to video phones even as opposing lawyers sought a deferral due to a category 4 hurricane that hit Florida’s west coast on Wednesday. What Happened: While Trump’s lawyers opposed delaying the deposition, the lawyers for the investors...
Trump news – live: Trump pleads for political donations from Mar-A-Lago as Florida in ruins
A court filing by Donald Trump’s legal team has revealed that the former president hoarded some 200,000 pages of federal documents upon leaving office, spread between the 11,000 documents already mentioned following the search of Mar-a-Lago.In the filing, which contains Mr Trump’s objections to an accelerated review schedule laid out by special master US District Judge Raymond Dearie, his lawyers argue that an early October deadline for scanning and reviewing the documents is unrealistic because they cannot be processed quickly enough.The former president’s team also claims that Judge Dearie is overstepping his authority by asking them to confirm the...
Donald Trump Reportedly Wanted to Send Ivanka & Jared Kushner ‘Back to New York’ During His Administration
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. When Donald Trump was in the White House, many pundits didn’t understand why his daughter, Ivanka Trump, and her husband, Jared Kushner, were senior advisers when they had zero political experience. It’s now sounding like there were days when even the former president didn’t want them in Washington, D.C., according to an upcoming book, Confidence Man: The Making of Donald Trump and the Breaking of America , by New York Times journalist Maggie Haberman.
Trump Credited Bi-Racial Ex-Girlfriend Kara Young’s Intelligence To ‘White Side’ Of Family, New Book Says
A new book about Donald Trump claims a bi-racial woman the former president once dated said he played up racial stereotypes during their relationship even though she has made it a point in the past to claim he never said anything racist when they were together. The upcoming book by...
Awkward! Kamala Harris Mistakenly Praises The United States' Longstanding 'Alliance' With North Korea
Kamala Harris awkwardly flubbed her speech while visiting the Korean Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) on Thursday, September 29. The Vice President was in the middle of lauding the United States' relationship with South Korea — known as The Republic of Korea — when she accidentally referred to them as a completely different country."The United States shares a very important relationship, which is an alliance with the Republic of North Korea," she declared. "And it is an alliance that is strong and enduring."PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN 'IRKED' AFTER LEARNING KAMALA HARRIS 'SOWING DIVISION' IN DEMOCRATIC CIRCLES AS PARTY MULLS WHETHER HE’S TOO OLD"I...
Just How Rich Are Elon Musk, Donald Trump and These Other Big Names?
What do Elon Musk, Donald Trump and Oprah Winfrey have in common? They're all really, really rich. But do you know their actual net worths? The Future of Finances: Gen Z & How They Relate to...
Lebanon-Express
President Vladimir Putin opens a Kremlin event to absorb parts of Ukraine into Russia, defying international law
MOSCOW (AP) — President Vladimir Putin opens a Kremlin event to absorb parts of Ukraine into Russia, defying international law.
Lebanon-Express
House OKs short-term spending package to avert government shutdown, aid Ukraine; bill next goes to Biden for signature
WASHINGTON (AP) — House OKs short-term spending package to avert government shutdown, aid Ukraine; bill next goes to Biden for signature.
Lebanon-Express
European Union chief wants bloc to put new sanctions on Russia, officials responsible for 'sham' Ukraine referendums
BRUSSELS (AP) — European Union chief wants bloc to put new sanctions on Russia, officials responsible for 'sham' Ukraine referendums.
Lebanon-Express
Kremlin says 4 Russian-controlled regions of Ukraine will be folded into Russia on Friday following referendums
MOSCOW (AP) — Kremlin says 4 Russian-controlled regions of Ukraine will be folded into Russia on Friday following referendums.
Lebanon-Express
AP News Summary at 11:53 p.m. EDT
AP News Summary at 11:53 p.m. EDT

Ian swamps southwest Florida, trapping people in homes. ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Hurricane Ian, one of the most powerful storms ever recorded in the U.S., swamped southwest Florida, flooding streets and buildings, knocking out power to 2 million people and threatening catastrophic damage further inland. A coastal sheriff's office reported that it was already getting a significant number of calls from people trapped in flooded homes. Some video showed debris-covered water sloshing toward the eaves of homes. The hurricane made landfall Wednesday afernoon near Cayo Costa, a protected barrier island just west of heavily populated Fort Myers. Though expected to weaken to a tropical storm as it marches inland, Ian's hurricane force winds are likely to be felt well into central Florida.
