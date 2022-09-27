Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Disappeared In Delaware: Where Are These Missing People?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedNew Castle, DE
Teen Girl Was Five Months Pregnant When She Disappeared From Her Newark, Delaware Home. Where Is Janteyl Johnson?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedNewark, DE
He Went For A Weekend Visit With His Father. He Never Returned. The Disappearance Of Shawn WhiteThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedWilmington, DE
3 Great Pizza Places in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
The Second Season of the Chefs in Residency Program at Volver Restaurant kicks off with Chef Ruben "Big Rube" HarleyMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Related
Steelers Players Reportedly Want Coach To Be Fired
The vast majority of Steelers Nation seems to want offensive coordinator Matt Canada out of the organization. According to recent reports from Pittsburgh insider Josh Rowntree, the majority of Steelers players on the offensive side of the ball agree with that sentiment. The Steelers offense is off to a brutal...
Eagles injury report: Latest updates on Darius Slay, Landon Dickerson, DeVonta Smith, more
PHILADELPHIA – Eagles cornerback Darius Slay was in a position that he has not used to during Wednesday’s practice at the NovaCare Complex. While the defensive backs were working on their dropbacks and other fundamentals needed to play in the secondary, Slay stood nearby as a spectator, giving some pointers to the younger players.
thecomeback.com
Las Vegas Raiders make drastic decision following 0-3 start
It has not been the start of the season that the Las Vegas Raiders had been hoping for, starting the year 0-3 after Sunday’s loss to the Tennessee Titans. There has been a number of issues that went into this poor start. Star wide receiver Davante Adams has struggled to get acclimated with long-time Raiders quarterback Derek Carr. The defense has been less than stellar, allowing 25.7 points per game on the year.
NFL・
How Doug Pederson has weaponized the Jacksonville Jaguars' offense
New head coach and offensive shot-caller Doug Pederson has completely transformed the Jacksonville Jaguars’ offense. The last time the franchise has won back-to-back games of 20+ points or more was in the year 2000. The offense is currently sitting fifth in the NFL in Football Outsiders’ DVOA (opponent-adjusted efficiency) metric.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Watch Joe Burrow’s 2-yard touchdown pass to Hayden Hurst to extend the Bengals lead vs the Dolphins
CINCINNATI, Ohio -- The Cincinnati Bengals added to their lead against the Dolphins on Thursday with a 2-yard touchdown pass from Joe Burrow to Hayden Hurst. The touchdown was set up by a 36-yard connection between Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase. The touchdown pass was Burrow’s second of the game. He also had 287 passing yards on 20 of 31 passing and was sacked just once.
Jaguars reveal uniform combination for Week 4 vs. Eagles
The Jacksonville Jaguars will bust out the teal pants for the first time in 2022 when they travel for a road game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday. On Wednesday, the Jaguars revealed their uniform combination for Week 4: white jerseys over teal pants. Last season, the white-over-teal uniform was...
What a Win vs. the Eagles Could Mean for Doug Pederson and the Jaguars
A win in Week 4 could be more than just a moment of vindication for Doug Pederson -- it could mean his Jaguars team has the chance to be a playoff contender.
Stars align for Joe Burrow to be a good bet against the Dolphins: Michael Niziolek
CINCINNATI — Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow threw for 348 yards and two touchdowns the last time he played on a Thursday night. That game came in Week 4 at Paycor Stadium (then-Paul Brown) as well. Burrow orchestrated a fourth quarter comeback with a pair of 70-plus yard drives to...
RELATED PEOPLE
Jaguars WR Zay Jones held out of Thursday practice with ankle injury
Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Zay Jones did not practice Thursday due to an ankle injury, the team announced on its injury report. Jones, 27, didn’t appear on the report at all Wednesday and has been one of Trevor Lawrence’s favorite targets so far this season. Through three games, he’s been targeted 24 times (second on the team behind Christian Kirk’s 27 targets) and has 19 receptions for 173 yards and a touchdown.
Trevor Lawrence could be without leading receiver heading into uphill battle with Eagles
Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars are set to take on the 3-0 Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday. And they may be without a top pass catcher. According to PFF’s Ari Meirov, the Jaguars leading pass-catcher, Zay Jones, was placed on the injury report before Thursday’s practice. He was then held out due to an ankle injury.
numberfire.com
Alvin Kamara (ribs) active for Saints to start week
New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (ribs) was a limited participant at practice on Wednesday. Kamara played through his ribs injury in Week 3 and produced 73 yards on 17 touches. He out-carried Mark Ingram 15-5, but the Saints gave Ingram the team's only rush attempt inside the five-yard line. Kamara figures to be healthier -- and hopefully more effective -- in London against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 4.
FOX Sports
Eagles, Lions earn high grades on Colin's NFC report cards | THE HERD
After handing out the AFC their report cards, Colin Cowherd gives out the NFC's grades. The Philadelphia Eagles, Tampa Bay Bucs and Detroit Lions receive high marks but Kyler Murray's Arizona Cardinals and Aaron Rodgers' Green Bay Packers are struggling to earn the top grade. Watch as Colin grades the remaining NFC teams so far.
NFL・
IN THIS ARTICLE
CBS Sports
NFL Week 4 Power Rankings: Eagles soar to No. 1 spot with Dolphins right behind; Jaguars leap into top 10
All those out there who had the Philadelphia Eagles and Miami Dolphins as the last two undefeated teams after three weeks please stand up. OK, so maybe there are a few of you. But there can't be many who had that parlay. Yet here were are after three weeks, and...
Comments / 0