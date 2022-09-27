ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

The Spun

Steelers Players Reportedly Want Coach To Be Fired

The vast majority of Steelers Nation seems to want offensive coordinator Matt Canada out of the organization. According to recent reports from Pittsburgh insider Josh Rowntree, the majority of Steelers players on the offensive side of the ball agree with that sentiment. The Steelers offense is off to a brutal...
PITTSBURGH, PA
thecomeback.com

Las Vegas Raiders make drastic decision following 0-3 start

It has not been the start of the season that the Las Vegas Raiders had been hoping for, starting the year 0-3 after Sunday’s loss to the Tennessee Titans. There has been a number of issues that went into this poor start. Star wide receiver Davante Adams has struggled to get acclimated with long-time Raiders quarterback Derek Carr. The defense has been less than stellar, allowing 25.7 points per game on the year.
NFL
Cleveland.com

Watch Joe Burrow’s 2-yard touchdown pass to Hayden Hurst to extend the Bengals lead vs the Dolphins

CINCINNATI, Ohio -- The Cincinnati Bengals added to their lead against the Dolphins on Thursday with a 2-yard touchdown pass from Joe Burrow to Hayden Hurst. The touchdown was set up by a 36-yard connection between Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase. The touchdown pass was Burrow’s second of the game. He also had 287 passing yards on 20 of 31 passing and was sacked just once.
CINCINNATI, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jaguars WR Zay Jones held out of Thursday practice with ankle injury

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Zay Jones did not practice Thursday due to an ankle injury, the team announced on its injury report. Jones, 27, didn’t appear on the report at all Wednesday and has been one of Trevor Lawrence’s favorite targets so far this season. Through three games, he’s been targeted 24 times (second on the team behind Christian Kirk’s 27 targets) and has 19 receptions for 173 yards and a touchdown.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
numberfire.com

Alvin Kamara (ribs) active for Saints to start week

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (ribs) was a limited participant at practice on Wednesday. Kamara played through his ribs injury in Week 3 and produced 73 yards on 17 touches. He out-carried Mark Ingram 15-5, but the Saints gave Ingram the team's only rush attempt inside the five-yard line. Kamara figures to be healthier -- and hopefully more effective -- in London against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 4.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
FOX Sports

Eagles, Lions earn high grades on Colin's NFC report cards | THE HERD

After handing out the AFC their report cards, Colin Cowherd gives out the NFC's grades. The Philadelphia Eagles, Tampa Bay Bucs and Detroit Lions receive high marks but Kyler Murray's Arizona Cardinals and Aaron Rodgers' Green Bay Packers are struggling to earn the top grade. Watch as Colin grades the remaining NFC teams so far.
NFL
