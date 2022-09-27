Read full article on original website
KELOLAND TV
Lincoln High School marching band gets big win in Iowa
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Students in the Lincoln High School marching band have put in countless hours of practice perfecting their field show, and now that hard work is paying off. They’ve done something no other South Dakota band has done. As the sun rose Wednesday morning,...
Two Longtime Iowa Friends Show What The Magic of Golf Is All About
For some, golf is boring to watch, boring to play, or just too frustrating to learn. For others, golf can be some of the most fun times they have in their lives. A day on the course with your family or friends can be the highlight of the week for some people.
kiwaradio.com
Equipment Failure Gets Blame For Rock Valley Power Outage That Leaves Thousands Without Power
Rock Valley, Iowa — Equipment failure gets the blame for a large power outage in Rock Valley on Wednesday afternoon. MidAmerican Energy spokesperson Tina Hoffman tells us about it. Rock Valley and Hull firefighters and the Rock Valley Ambulance Squad were dispatched to a transformer fire at about 12:40...
Sioux City Journal
Sioux City West High School has its homecoming royalty
SIOUX CITY — Terrance Topete and Maya Augustine were crowned West High School’s homecoming king and queen on Monday. Topete is the son of Elizabeth Topete, and Maya Augustine is the daughter of Rhanda and Rob Augustine. Additional senior attendants for queen included Sophia Becerra, daughter of Desiree...
kscj.com
FIRE DESTROYS CASEY’S IN HULL, IOWA
INVESTIGATORS WILL BE SIFTING THROUGH THE RUBBLE TODAY (THURSDAY) LOOKING FOR THE CAUSE OF THE FIRE THAT BURNED UP CASEY’S ALONG HIGHWAY 18 ON THE WEST SIDE OF HULL. EMPLOYEES WERE INSIDE THE STORE WEDNESDAY MORNING WHEN THE FIRE STARTED AND ALSO REPORTED AN EXPLOSION THAT OCCURRED INSIDE SHORTLY AFTER FLAMES AND SMOKE WERE SEEN.
Corydon Times-Republican
Everly woman has serious injuries from vehicle rollover in Clay County
SPENCER, Iowa — An Everly, Iowa, woman was seriously injured Tuesday in a vehicle rollover in rural Clay County. According to the Clay County Sheriff's Office, Courtney Engeltjes was southbound in a GMC Envoy in the 4700 mile of Clay County Road M27 at about 5:53 p.m., when she left the road, over corrected and entered the east ditch. The vehicle came to rest on the driver's side.
more1049.com
Serious Injuries Reported in Two Vehicle Crash West of Milford
Milford, IA (KICD)– Two people were seriously hurt as the result of a Sunday crash in Dickinson County. Emergency crews were called to the intersection of County Roads M-27 and A-34, about nine miles west of Milford, shortly after ten o’clock where a northbound pickup was found to have collided with a westbound vehicle that had pulled out in front of him.
stormlakeradio.com
State Fire Marshal Gives Burn Bans Reminder ; Extreme Drought Expands in Northwest Iowa
State Fire Marshal Dan Wood reminds area residents that five northwest and western Iowa counties currently have burn bans in place...(audio clip below :06 ) Burn bans are in effect in Cherokee, O'Brien, Sioux, Plymouth, and Crawford counties. The latest Iowa Drought Monitor shows that Extreme Drought has expanded into...
kscj.com
KELOLAND TV
Pizza Ranch chain enjoys a slice of success
HULL, Iowa (KELO) — You’ll find Pizza Ranch restaurants all over the Midwest. The chain started in KELOLAND. Hull, Iowa is home to the very first Pizza Ranch. Founder and president, Adrie Groeneweg, was just 19 when the restaurant opened in the small northwest Iowa town in 1981.
more1049.com
Serious Injuries Reported in Interstate 90 Rollover Crash
Jackson County, MN (KICD)– A Southern Minnesota man was seriously injured in a single vehicle crash in Jackson County Monday afternoon. The Minnesota State Patrol says an SUV driven by 71-year-old Lyle Schlaak of New Richland was eastbound on Interstate 90 a short distance from the Nobles County line around four o’clock when it left the roadway and rolled.
Sioux City Journal
Siouxland authorities unable to find man who jumped into Missouri River
SIOUX CITY — Rescue personnel spent several hours unsuccessfully searching for a man seen jumping into the Missouri River from a bridge Wednesday. A South Sioux City police officer responded at 11:09 a.m. to a call about a man on the railroad bridge running from the Iowa side of the river to the Nebraska side. As the officer neared the bridge, a man carrying a backpack was seen jumping from the bridge into the river.
kscj.com
nwestiowa.com
Everly woman, baby die in crash by Peterson
PETERSON—A rural Everly woman expecting her fifth child died of injuries suffered in a one-vehicle rollover accident about 5:55 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 27, near Peterson. Twenty-nine-year-old Courtney Beth Engeltjes was driving south when she lost control of her 2003 GMC Envoy, and it went off the west side of the blacktop on the 4700 mile of 130th Street about two miles north of Peterson, according to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office.
Expect Packed Parking Lots at This Sioux Falls Location Saturday
A trio of big events in Sioux Falls this weekend could lead to some major parking headaches. Big crowds are expected to test the limits of the parking lots in and around the Convention Center, Premier Center, and Howard Wood Field, Saturday (October 1). The day starts at 9:45 AM...
Sioux City Journal
Sioux City School District has negative lunch balance
SIOUX CIY — A month into the new school year, the Sioux City public school district's school lunch balance is already awash in red ink. After two years of free school lunches for every family due to the COVID-19 pandemic, districts have returned to the policy of requiring students to either qualify for free or reduced meals or pay the regular cost. Despite efforts made by the district to alert families of the change and encouraging them to apply, some were still “caught off guard,” Rich Luze, the Sioux City district's food service supervisor, said Monday.
KELOLAND TV
Soybean harvest begins early in eastern SD
COLTON, S.D. & ELK POINT, S.D. (KELO)– Farmers are in the fields a little earlier than usual this fall. Dry, hot conditions has much of the soybean crop in eastern South Dakota ready to go. And the conditions are turning out a wide variety of yields. It’s not the...
KEYC
Clay County woman life-flighted after one vehicle rollover
CLAY CO., Iowa (KTIV) - An Everly, Iowa woman has been life-flighted following a single vehicle rollover accident in the evening hours of Tuesday, Sept. 27. According to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office, the driver, Courtney Engeltjes, was traveling southbound on County Road M-27 when the vehicle left the roadway. Engeltjes overcorrected and entered the east ditch, with the vehicle coming to a rest on the driver’s side.
gowatertown.net
BREAKING: One person dead in helicopter crash in South Dakota (Audio)
YANKTON, S.D.–One person has died in a crash of a small helicopter northwest of Yankton. Yankton Assistant Fire Chief Larry Nickels says the call came in just before 10AM…. Nickels says the craft was destroyed on impact….. Nickels says they are waiting for state and federal investigators…....
siouxcountyradio.com
Traffic Stop Leads to Arrest of Rock Valley Man
A Rock Valley man was arrested early Sunday morning in Sioux Center on an outstanding warrant. At 7:27 a.m. Sunday, the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office arrested 39-year-old Rigoberto Chilel-Ramirez of Rock Valley. The arrest happened after a deputy saw Chilel-Ramirez operating a motor vehicle on South Main Avenue in...
