There is so much Wassily Kandinsky in the collection at The Guggenheim that the museum has become entwined with the artist. If you’re interested in immersing yourself in Kandinsky’s peculiar vision, the Guggenheim is the place to go. The Whitney has Edward Hopper, the historic museums in Vienna have Breughel. And The Montclair Art Museum has George Inness. While those other painters might have the slightly more famous names, it’s unlikely that the Montclair museum would consent to a trade. There is something about Inness’s canvases that engender protective feelings.

MONTCLAIR, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO