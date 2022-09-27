ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

Council Speaker Makes Her Choice: Car Storage over Diners and Restauranteurs

Council Speaker Adrienne Adams appeared to throw the entire open restaurant program under the bus on Wednesday morning, suggesting that the revolutionary de Blasio-era repurposing of roadway space from storage of privately owned cars to outdoor dining was a mistake, despite how few parking spaces it actually took and how many jobs the city estimated it saved.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

Wednesday’s Headlines: Power Play Edition

The day started with a press release from the Biden administration telling us that New York State had (finally) qualified for our share of $1.5 billion to help build electric vehicle chargers across the country. (We were the last state to qualify.) The White House statement mentioned New York’s “Electric...
QUEENS, NY
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

CM Bottcher: City Must Publicly Report on Plate-Covering Perps

Big Brother is watching … but not squealing. A Manhattan Council member wants to require the Department of Transportation to issue monthly reports detailing how many times a city speed or red-light camera was foiled because a driver had defaced or covered his or her plate. Council Member Erik...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

Tuesday’s Headlines: Mayoral Mercy Mission Edition

It is a longstanding tradition that New York City mayors head to the Caribbean in times of great disasters. And as New Yorkers, we support such efforts to help our neighbors, both here and overseas. So we were pleased that Mayor Adams rushed to Puerto Rico to help the frequently...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
Manhattan, NY
Cars
City
Manhattan, NY
New York City, NY
Cars
City
Milan, NY
City
Brooklyn, NY
Manhattan, NY
Traffic
Manhattan, NY
Government
New York City, NY
Traffic
New York City, NY
Government

Comments / 0

Community Policy