Charlotte's Web Expands Its CBD Products Distribution In Partnership With Southern Glazer's
Charlotte's Web Holdings, Inc. CWBHF CWEB has signed a multi-year distribution agreement with Southern Glazer's Wine & Spirits. Charlotte's Web CBD gummies, capsules and oil tinctures will be available through Southern Glazer's retail customer network. Southern Glazer's operations in 44 U.S. states and the District of Columbia reach consumers at...
Cadmatic Acquires Italian Engineering Software Company CLA
MILAN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 28, 2022-- The acquisition is a further step in fulfilling Cadmatic’s strong growth strategy, which sees the company more than tripling its size in coming years. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220926005546/en/ Jukka Rantala (left) and Gian Mario Tagliarett (Photo: Business Wire)
Johnson & Johnson Announces Kenvue as the Name for Planned New Consumer Health Company
Johnson & Johnson (the “Company”) (NYSE: JNJ) today took another step forward in establishing two independent, market-leading companies with the announcement of Kenvue as the name for the planned New Consumer Health Company. The new corporate brand comes to life through a compelling purpose, and a timeless visual brand.
Psychedelics Developer & Mass-Scale Manufacturer Will Deliver Novel Magic Mushroom Products
Life sciences biotech company Core One Labs Inc. CLABF signed a Letter of Intent with GMP-certified manufacturer Medelys Laboratories International Inc. for the manufacturing of its proprietary psychedelic active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) products. Core One’s subsidiary Vocan Biotechnologies Inc. developed and filed a patent for a novel psilocybin production system...
infomeddnews.com
Kevin Campbell Joins Vita Inclinata As Executive Vice President of Finance
Vita Inclinata (Vita), developer and producer of precision aerospace and industrial stabilization devices, today announced the appointment of Kevin Campbell as Executive Vice President of Finance. Kevin Campbell is an experienced financial executive with a strong mix of technical, operational, strategic, and commercial finance skills and a history of building,...
Over $352 Million Bet On Occidental Petroleum? 3 Stocks Insiders Are Buying
Although US stocks closed higher on Wednesday, there were a few notable insider trades. When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
Goodbye Digital Transformation, Hello Hyperautomation: Jitterbit Research Reveals New Focus for Mittelstand Businesses
UTRECHT, the Netherlands--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 29, 2022-- Jitterbit, the API transformation company, has today revealed the results of its latest in-depth targeted survey ’ The Mittelstand in the Age of Hyperautomation’— the first survey of its kind revealing the views of senior professionals from Mittelstand companies. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220923005225/en/ the Mittelstand in the age of hyperautomation (Photo: Business Wire)
constructiontechnology.media
Hexagon unveils digital reality solutions
Under the motto Dirt. Simple. Construction, Hexagon Geosystems is to present its latest digital reality solutions at Bauma 2022. The company promises simple-to-use technologies that can enhance workflows and collaborative deployments, as well as a range of digital solutions, enabling safer and more sustainable heavy construction operations. Hexagon says it...
aircargonews.net
ESW and SEKO Logistics in e-commerce alliance
SEKO Logistics and ESW, the direct-to-consumer (DTC) e-commerce company, have entered into a new partnership agreement providing mutually complementary services to each other’s clients. The alliance, which helps to address the rising cost of cross-border e-commerce for DTC brands, will unlock access to a global e-commerce market expecting record...
hospitalitytech.com
The Network’s Role in Hospitality’s Ongoing Digital Transformation
The trend of moving applications and other digital resources to public cloud environments can help hoteliers deliver on digital transformation but also creates its own set of unique challenges. Todd Miller, VP of Technology Solutions, Nitel and Mark Dickey, Chief Revenue Officer, Nitel. While Digital Transformation is a relatively new...
cstoredecisions.com
Sound Payments Introduces POS Solutions at NACS 2022
Sound Payments will introduce in-store point-of-sale (POS) solutions for convenience stores and gas stations at NACS 2022, including Sound POS. Sound POS provides a cost-effective, all-in-one POS that gives greater flexibility and more tools for c-stores and stations to run their in-store business. Sound POS runs on a variety of devices designed to fit in any retail space and works well for a c-store deli. It supports all major credit cards, gift cards, loyalty cards and cash discounting.
Optii Announces Connectivity to Oracle Hospitality Integration Platform
AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 28, 2022-- Optii Solutions, the leading cloud-based hotel operations software, today announced an integration with the Opera Hospitality Integration Platform (OHIP). The new integration will make it easier, faster, and more cost-effective for hoteliers to manage their integration between Optii and Oracle Cloud PMS. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220928005280/en/ (Graphic: Business Wire)
airtrafficmanagement.net
Etihad Airways Joins Aerospace Xelerated
Aerospace Xelerated has today announced that Etihad Airways joined as a programme partner for its fourth cohort. Following three successful cohorts led by Boeing and supported by industry partners, this year’s programme will be run in partnership with Tawazun Economic Council, the defence and security acquisitions authority of the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Startups from anywhere in the world working on digital services and solutions can apply — the deadline to submit applications has been extended to 2 October.
supplychain247.com
Q&A: Tom Schmitt, CEO, Forward Air
Logistics Management Group News Editor Jeff Berman recently interviewed Tom Schmitt, CEO of Greenville, Tenn.-based asset-light freight and logistics services provider Forward Air. In a wide-ranging conversation, Schmitt provided Berman with an overview on various supply chain- and logistics-related topics, including: the freight economy, inflation, taking steps to manage driver turnover and Forward Air's road map for growth, among others. Their conversation follows below.
Moxion Power Secures $100 Million Series B to Scale Clean Energy Manufacturing and Signs Strategic Partnership with Sunbelt Rentals
RICHMOND, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 28, 2022-- Moxion Power Co., a manufacturer of clean, mobile energy storage technology, today announced securing $100 million in Series B funding led by Tamarack Global along with participation from Moxion’s Series A lead-investor, Energy Impact Partners. Several significant investors participated in the round, including Sunbelt Rentals, Amazon’s Climate Pledge Fund, Microsoft’s Climate Innovation Fund, Enterprise Holdings Ventures, Marubeni Ventures, Suffolk Technologies, and Rocketship.vc. Moxion Power will use the funding to scale production at its first two domestic manufacturing facilities to meet the increasing demand for its mobile energy storage product lineup. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220928005335/en/ Moxion Power’s mobile energy storage solution (Photo: Business Wire)
accesslifthandlers.com
ARA partners on rental insurance for Canadian members
The American Rental Association (ARA) has partnered with Westland Insurance Group (Westland) to deliver insurance solutions to ARA members in Canada. According to Westland’s website, the company is “the largest independent, Canadian-owned brokerage in the country.”. The commercial insurance package includes liability, property (building, stock, and equipment), and...
aircargonews.net
IATA keynote: Harness air cargo’s value and invest
Air cargo has never been more valued and the industry must leverage this now to invest sustainably. This was the message from David Shepherd, managing director of IAG Cargo, in his keynote address at the start of the IATA World Cargo Symposium. “For too long we’ve heard the refrain in...
Adtran and Fiber Homes Advance Service Providers’ Prospecting Capabilities
HUNTSVILLE, Ala.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 28, 2022-- Adtran, Inc., the leading provider of next-generation multi-gigabit fiber access and fiber extension solutions, today announced an exclusive partnership with Fiber Homes, a platform that helps buyers find homes that are connected to fiber internet. The Fiber Homes service will be integrated into the Adtran Mosaic One cloud software to add a new layer of prospecting capabilities and help service providers better understand where new revenue opportunities exist. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220928005202/en/ Adtran Mosaic One provides ISPs AI-driven insights and actionable intelligence (Graphic: Business Wire)
