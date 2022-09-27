Read full article on original website
Major wholesale grocery store chain opening another new store location in Tennessee this weekKristen WaltersMemphis, TN
3 Great Burger Places in MississippiAlina AndrasMississippi State
Popular Memphis rapper 'Lotta Cash Desto' shot and killed in triple shooting in Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
2022 NBA Draft Review: Memphis GrizzliesAdrian HolmanMemphis, TN
Top Things to Do in Memphis, Tennessee (Opinion)Terry MansfieldMemphis, TN
Eliza Fletcher: Kidnapped, slain Memphis teacher died of gunshot to head, autopsy reveals
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Eliza Fletcher, the slain kindergarten teacher from Memphis, Tennessee, who police said was kidnapped during a pre-dawn jog on Sept. 2, died from a gunshot wound to the head, an autopsy report released Thursday and obtained by The Associated Press revealed. Fletcher, 34, had a gunshot...
Hurricane Ian hits home of former Memphian
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A former Memphian now living in Florida has been directly impacted by Hurricane Ian. Hurricane Ian made landfall Wednesday as a Category-4 storm with 150-mile-per-hour winds. Though Hurricane Ian has slowed, at least two million households and businesses were without power at the height of the storm. Former Memphian Connie Adam and her […]
Four private high schools in Memphis listed as best in Tennessee
Find out what the top ten private high schools are in 2023, according to Niche.
accountingtoday.com
A 'Black tax' costs U.S. cities millions they can't afford
Althea Greene walks under exposed pipes and into an auditorium, where the chairs are broken and splintering. Treadwell Middle School, built in 1943, looked pretty shabby when Greene was a student here in Memphis 50 years ago. On this August morning, Greene laments that little, if anything, has changed. "We're lucky it's still standing," she says.
Crashes on Austin Peay, Covington Pike kill two
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people were killed in two separate crashes in Raleigh just hours apart Thursday morning. At 3:21 a.m., police say a tractor-trailer crash closed Austin Peay Highway at Joslyn Street. One person was killed at the scene. At 6:30, police say a pedestrian was hit and killed on New Covington Pike at […]
Accused Memphis mass shooter Ezekiel Kelly indicted on 26 additional charges
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Ezekiel Kelly has been indicted on 26 additional charges related to the Sept. 7 shooting spree that left three people dead and injured others earlier this month, according to Shelby County District Attorney General Steve Mulroy. The DA says a grand jury indicted 19-year-old Ezekiel Kelly on two counts of first-degree […]
actionnews5.com
Governor says new Tennessee highway troopers heading to Shelby County
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tennessee Governor Bill Lee wants to hire 100 new highway troopers, and he’s now increasing how many are planned to be committed to Shelby County. “We’ve been asking the governor and he’s agreed to give us more troopers because the more the highway patrol is on the interstates, the more city officers can focus on streets,” said Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland.
Eliza Fletcher autopsy: Death caused by gunshot to head, blunt force injury
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Eliza Fletcher died due to a gunshot wound to the back of the head and blunt force injury to the head, according to an autopsy report obtained Thursday. Her manner of death was judged as a homicide by a forensic pathologist with the West Tennessee Regional Forensic Center. The report was […]
localmemphis.com
'It's just so exciting': Liberty Park taking final shape next to Liberty Bowl in Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Liberty Park complex is quickly rising and is set to open soon next to the Liberty Bowl in Midtown Memphis. Those overseeing the project said Liberty Park is on track to open sometime in December, with a special grand opening date being finalized. "As we...
Why it’s so hard to attract grocery stores in parts of Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– The time it takes you to drive from Memphis to Little Rock, Arkansas. That’s how long it takes one Memphis man to just get fresh, affordable food. James Riley was patiently waiting for a bus with his groceries next to him on a Friday afternoon. Riley said he lives in Smokey City in […]
actionnews5.com
Autopsy reveals Eliza Fletcher’s cause of death
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A newly-released autopsy reveals Eliza Fletcher was shot and killed. The autopsy reveals Fletcher’s cause of death as a homicide, after she was shot in the head. Fletcher was found dead on September 5 after missing for several days. Her body was in a state...
“What are my rights?” East Memphis business questions eviction in middle of five-year lease
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — When Jazmine Tricoche first opened the doors to her event center, she said she wanted to help make the dreams of the community a reality. “I love bringing creative dreams to life,” said Tricoche, the owner of the Dream Center Event Venue in east Memphis. “I enjoy seeing the smiles on their faces when they’re surprised. Whether it’s a birthday party, baby shower or wedding.”
actionnews5.com
Man shot, killed on Directors Row
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man was shot and killed on Directors Row near Airways Boulevard. On September 25, 2022 at 12:15 a.m. Officer responded to a shooting on 3000 Directors Row. When officers arrived, they found the victim, that was pronounced dead on the scene, against his vehicle in...
actionnews5.com
Black Restaurant Week highlights Black-owned businesses in Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - This week is Memphis Black Restaurant Week -- a week to celebrate and highlight Black-owned businesses here in the Mid-South. This week you have several opportunities to try black-owned restaurants at a discounted price. The Genre on Poplar Avenue in downtown Memphis is just one of...
Popular Memphis rapper 'Lotta Cash Desto' shot and killed in triple shooting in Houston
A popular Memphis area rapper affiliated with Lil Uzi Vert was shot and killed in a triple shooting in Houston last weekend. According to the Houston Police Department, Destinee Govan, who is also known by her stage name, Lotta Cash Desto, was driving westbound in the 5500 block of Richmond on Saturday (September 24, 2022) when they stopped at the intersection of Richmond Ave. and Chimney Rock Rd. Two black men exited a vehicle in front of her and opened fire at Govan and her passenger, another woman.
Memphis’ first black church congregation receives $548k grant
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis’ first church congregation of color has received a grant of $548,000 for preservation. This week, the Collins Chapel Christian Methodist Episcopal Church received a preservation grant of $500,000 for construction costs for repairs and improvements. A pre-preservation planning grant of nearly $48,000 was also awarded to the church for assessment/analysis of […]
localmemphis.com
Stanton, Tennessee, residents excited for Ford's BlueOval City
STANTON, Tennessee — Sprouting up amid the cotton fields of sleepy Stanton, Tennessee are building cranes, temporary trailers and construction trucks paving the way for Ford's BlueOval City. Lesa Tard, better known as "Suga" by other residents of Stanton, said that a lot of the people in the town...
desotocountynews.com
Harris found guilty of DUI charges for striking deputy
A woman will be sentenced on Oct. 24 after being found guilty of driving under the influence in a February 2021 accident that seriously injured a DeSoto County deputy. Katherine Harris of Memphis was found guilty on Wednesday. Harris was accused of driving a vehicle on eastbound I-269 near the Laughter Road exit that struck Deputy Austin Eldridge while he was changing a flat tire on a stranded vehicle.
iheart.com
Brooke Bailey Suffers The Loss of Her Daughter
It's sadly being reported that Brooke Bailey's 25 year old daughter Kayla has died. According to reports, Kayla was a victim of a fatal car crash in Memphis, TN. Brooke shared the news of Kayla's passing on instagram. See her post below. Our hearts and prayers are with Brooke and...
Tennessee Tribune
The Return of the Bank Fishing King
MEMPHIS, TN — Chester Allen has a life tale for the ages. The 55-year-old supply chain manager had a debilitating stroke last year that left him totally crippled and with quadruple vision. His best friend Preston Gibson passed away from Covid and his doctors told him he had no hope for recovery.
247Sports
