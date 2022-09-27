Read full article on original website
Homecoming is Friday in Blackwell
It’s Homecoming week in Blackwell and the Blackwell Maroons will be hosting Oklahoma Christian on Friday night. The school has also announced the return of a couple of homecoming traditions: Morning Coffee at the high school on Friday morning…and the Blackwell Public School Foundation’s chicken and noodle lunch at the Kay Room on Doolin Avenue.
Po-Hi Homecoming 2022
This week we celebrate our 2022 Ponca City High School Homecoming. The Homecoming Court consists of a freshman, sophomore, and junior class attendant and three senior class queen candidates. The senior class has chosen the queen from among the senior queen candidates, and the winner will be announced during coronation before the varsity football game on Friday night.
Police Logs 09/28/2022
Anyone wishing to send an anonymous tip online to any crime in Ponca City can do so at https://www.tipsubmit.com/WebTips.aspx?AgencyID=496 fill out the tip sheet, and send the information. You can text PCPD plus your message to CRIMES (274637) from your cell phone. If you want to contact us by email here is our address: [email protected] , if you want to phone in a tip, the number is still (580)762-5100. As always, you will remain anonymous, and you may receive a reward of up to $1,000.
Homecoming Parade is Thursday, Game Friday in Ponca City
The annual Po-Hi Homecoming parade will be held on Thursday, September 29 beginning at 6:00 pm. The parade starts on Grand Avenue and Union Street and travels East on Grand to Fifth Street. The Parade will then turn North on Fifth Street and end on the front lawn of the...
Ponca City RecPlex to Host First Halloween Softball Tournament
Register for Ponca City’s First Annual Halloween Co-Ed Softball Tournament. Ditch your traditional uniform and play the games dressed in your best Halloween costume. Shirts and Prizes awarded to champions and runner-ups as well as best team and individual costume. Each team is guaranteed 3 games. Register at www.poncacityok.gov/parksandrec-registration.
Newkirk FFA and 4H Boosters Having Give Back Night’s at Chili’s
On Monday, October 3 and Friday, October 27, Newkirk FFA and 4H Livestock Boosters are having a Chili’s give back night. Simply mention the give back when you place your order and Chili’s will donate 10% of your purchase amount to Newkirk FFA and 4H Live Stock Boosters.
OHP to Investigate Deadly Crash on I-35 Tuesday
TONKAWA, Okla. – At least one person was killed and several others were critically injured in a pile-up on I-35. According to troopers the collision occurred in the southbound lanes near the Billings Exit in Noble County. Southbound traffic was closed for more than seven hours. “I’m a trucker...
